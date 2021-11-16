Oh What a Night

There’s no denying the lasting impact Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons continues to have on the musical landscape.

The group’s national fame started in 1962 on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand,” with a song that made full use of Valli’s remarkable range, from baritone to falsetto. The song was “Sherry,” and after nine years as a recording artist, Frankie Valli became an overnight sensation with a No. 1 record that had a sound that was unlike anything else on the airwaves.

Their story was turned into a hit Broadway show and film “Jersey Boys,” in the 2000s, which brought their music to a whole new generation of fans.

That music comes to life once again in a show called “December ‘63,” returning to the Riverside Resort Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 17-21.

The group, based out of Phoenix, grew out of the popularity of the movie and Broadway mega-hit. Founder Nick Davies was no stranger to the entertainment business and decided it was time to put together his own tribute to those Jersey boys.

“We had created a couple of shows before December ‘63, both in the tribute market — we had done an ABBA tribute and an Elton John and Billy Joel tribute,” Davies said. “The idea behind the Frankie Valli tribute, other than it’s great music that I don’t think will ever die, at this point ‘Jersey Boys’ had been on Broadway for quite a few years and it was keeping its popularity and the movie had just come out as well and it just completely blew up the box office so we figured Frankie Valli is making a comeback, so now is the time to jump on it.”

Davies partly attributes the Four Seasons’ lasting popularity to their position as the original “cool guys.”

“Four guys from Jersey up on stage and they played instruments, they danced, they sung — it was one of the first true boy bands,” Davies said. “Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons came around and they were these cool guys up on stage wearing suits and singing amazing songs. I think they have the perfect mix that kids today will still listen, but you also have that retro rock and roll vibe about it. It’s so relatable and it’s easy music to listen to.”

December ‘63 has proved that the Four Seasons are timeless with the growing success of their tribute act.

“The show has been getting bigger and bigger so we have multiple casts of the show now,” Davies said. “So depending on the show, the cast does change around a little bit, but we don’t pick our members lightly so it will always be members with the same amount of talent.”

The guys of December ‘63 take turns singing lead, sharing the spotlight and putting emphasis on having fun as a group.

“We have one defined Frankie in the show, but we all do take turns singing lead,” Davies explained. “The show started off as pretty much, here’s the Frankie Valli and here’s three other guys singing backup, but it has evolved now into four guys hanging out on stage and paying tribute to Frankie’s incredible music. So although we do have a guy who sings high like Frankie Valli, all four of us have equal time in the limelight paying tribute to this incredible timeless music.”

One of Davies favorite Valli songs, and one he takes lead on, is the lesser-known “Swearin’ to God.”

“One that I get to sing, called ‘Swearin’ to God,’ is an amazing Frankie Valli song,” Davies said. “It wasn’t his biggest hit, it was one of his album tracks, but it’s one of his only songs that errs on the side of disco. He was known for pop and rock and roll but then he kind of snuck into disco a little bit there and he wrote this song, ‘Swearin’ to God,’ and it’s just this incredible song, not only to listen to but to sing.”

A highlight of the show is when the cast comes together for an a capella rendition of “Silence is Golden.”

“All four of us get together on stage, the guitar plays a little intro to bring us in then the rest of the song is just our voices a capella, nothing else,” Davies said. “It really brings us all four together on stage and it’s just an incredible moment where the audience just dies down to complete silence and all that it is is just remembering the old days when the old guys would just gather under a street lamp and sing harmonies together. The good old days, you know?”

Of course the Four Seasons weren’t only known for their singing, but also their dancing.

“We have some of the famous moves in there, like in ‘Walk Like a Man’ we have the steps that they did,” Davies said. “Every piece of choreography is all the same between all four of us, so everything you’ll see on stage is in sync with each other. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons were known for that, known for being very tight, like one big unit, so we try to replicate that.”

December ‘63 is the full package, with their show constantly evolving and even offering a little humor throughout the night.

“We do try to update the show a little bit — a few more dance moves, a few more jokes hidden in there,” Davies said. “We try new things on stage every night. No two shows are exactly the same because with the four guys on stage, our main goal with the show is to make sure every single person on that stage is friends, so every time we go up we just have a laugh together. The rule of thumb is, if it makes us laugh and it makes us smile, it will do the same for the audience. And it hasn’t failed us yet.”

The guys of December ‘63 recently put together a second show, where they get to throw in numbers from each of the cast members favorite bands, forming a collection of all of the greats from the past, which tend to be audience members’ favorite acts too.

“We have another show as well that the four guys do called ‘Boys of D ‘63’ where it does break off from Frankie Valli into the music that each individual member grew up with and it changes per member,” Davies said. “Whenever a new member comes in we always ask, ‘What’s your favorite band? Oh the Eagles, cool we’ll throw an Eagles song in.’ We have sat down as a cast and talked about who we’re inspired by. For me, the ‘60s is great, but my personal favorite era of music is late ‘70s and early ‘80s — the time of Billy Joel and Elton John and ABBA and all of these incredible classic rock artists. That’s my wheel house.”

Davies writes and records original music as well, and is currently working on an album he hopes to release in 2023.

“It’s more of pop rock if I had to put it into one genre,” Davies said. “It’s really inspired by the Beatles, Billy Joel and it’s kind of a mix of all that great ‘70s and ‘80s sound, trying to modernize it a little bit but still keep that old sound alive. I write my own music and lyrics and all throughout COVID I got a lot of the first album done.

“Right before COVID hit, I recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London where the Beatles recorded a majority of their albums. It was an incredible experience. Walking into that studio literally brought tears to my eyes. I got to record on the ‘Let it Be’ piano, and the ‘Lady Madonna’ piano and the ‘Hey Jude’ piano, and it was just crazy. The album’s going really well, I have some heavy hitters on there — Billy Joel’s saxophone player Richie Cannata is on a few of the tunes, so it’s going to be a really cool album once it’s finished.”

In the meantime, Davies is busy touring with December ‘63 and will be part of the cast for a couple of the Laughlin shows.

“One of the guys on Laughlin for the first couple of nights has to go to the airport right after the show and go work a cruise and I’m jumping in and filling in for the last couple of shows,” he said. “Get ready to party because it’s going to be a really fun night. We’re going to take you back in time and it’s going to be a blast.”