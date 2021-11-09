American Pride

Country music and patriotism often interlock, but one country star topped all the rest when he released his biggest hit, and an American anthem, “God Bless the USA.”

Lee Greenwood didn’t know he was writing the greatest song of his career back in 1983, he simply felt the need to pay homage to the country he loved and those who serve it.

“‘USA’ is the song I always felt the need to write,” Greenwood said. “I wanted to have something that would unite Americans from coast to coast and to instill pride back in the United States. The song represents my family, my community and those men and women who have paid the price for the freedoms we all love and enjoy.”

The song has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003) — the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat.

Greenwood got into music as a child, learning piano and saxophone. He started his own band in junior high and by high school he was set on a career in music. He also gained his strong sense of patriotism at this time.

“I think where I got the initial feeling of wanting to work with the military was when I did USO tours when I was very young, working in the McClellan and Mather Air Force Base in and around my home in Sacramento,” Greenwood said. “My first USO tour was in 1960, as I was still a senior in high school, and we went to Anchorage, Alaska and played at the Air Force Base there in Elmendorf. It kind of instilled in me the sacrifice the military made and that always stuck with me through the years.”

Intent on furthering his musical aspirations, Greenwood skipped his high school graduation ceremony and headed to Nevada with his band.

“I left home for Vegas when I was 17 years old, and never came back,” Greenwood said. “We opened at the Stardust Hotel in March 1961 and I worked there a year before I broke up my group and stayed as a working musician.”

In 1979 Larry McFaden, bass player and bandleader for Mel Tillis, saw Greenwood performing in a show at the Nugget Casino in Sparks, Nevada. Larry brought him to Nashville and got him signed to the Halsey Agency. He began working with producer Jerry Crutchfield who would record with Greenwood for the next 20 years.

Over his more than 40-year career since signing his record deal, Greenwood has amassed seven No. 1 hits and 25 charted singles, including “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands,” ”She’s Lying,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “Mornin’ Ride” and more.

Greenwood has won numerous industry awards including, Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 and 1984 and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for “I.O.U.” The CMA also named “God Bless The USA” Song of the Year in 1985.

Greenwood was just honored in Huntsville, Alabama, with a “40 Years of Hits” musical celebration featuring performances by Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Jamey Johnson, Dustin Lynch, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, The Gatlin Brothers and many others. He will be embarking on a 40 Years of Hits Tour starting in January.

Greenwood has been busy in the studio as well, rerecording some of his past songs and several new ones for an album set for release next summer.

“Through 2020 we’d been compiling a list of songs that I have written over the past 30-40 years,” Greenwood said. “So we have a new album that we’re producing and will release in the summer of 2022 that will have 21 songs on it that I’ve written — rerecorded masters so that I have an updated version of my voice. With 21 songs, only about eight or nine of them have been heard before. The rest are all brand new.”

Greenwood stays busy with his many veterans’ causes as well, including the Helping a Hero Program, a Texas-based non-profit organization providing specially-adapted homes for qualifying service members.

“I’m an advisor and I’ve been with them for over 12 years,” Greenwood said. “We’ve built over 200 homes in that period of time, all over the United States, most of them around San Antonio, where they get their ambulatory prosthesis. There’s many friends who I’ve made who paid a sacrifice and it’s a struggle for them to overcome PTSD and to move on with their life — that’s my job. I have taken that as my job and I honor it and I’m privileged to do it.”

Greenwood also recently teamed up with a veteran-owned distillery, Patriarch Distillers, which produces Soldier Valley Spirits. They partnered to release the Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon Whiskey, a 90-proof bourbon whiskey in a canteen shaped bottle with a military-style dog tag showcasing the letters “LG.”

“Meeting Soldier Valley owner Jeff Hadden, I understood his military service was important to him. He and his partner — one army, one marine — donate a lot of their profits back to five different charities that serve veterans, which is what attracted me,” Greenwood said. “The Lee Greenwood signature bourbon whiskey has actually moved through five states already in six months and it will be all over the United States here shortly. I’m pleased to be part of that and to know we’re not in it just for the money, we’re in it to help veterans as well.”

Greenwood makes his way back to Laughlin this week, with three nights of performances over Veterans Day at the Riverside Resort.

“As we open up at Laughlin, Nevada, on Veterans Day, there will be a lot of veterans who come and expect me to honor them, and you bet I will,” Greenwood said. “We are updating our performance, so it will contain not just the hits of the past. We have a good interactive show and I believe people are really going to love it.”

Laughlin loves Lee, and he loves playing Laughlin as well.

“I always loved coming to Laughlin, it’s a more relaxed venue,” Greenwood said. “It’s not so uptight like Vegas, where all the antes are higher and you have a little more of an anticipation of losing money. Laughlin has lots of winners and I want to be one of the winners, so I like going to Laughlin. We’re there for three days — come to see a relaxed show, enjoy the casino and take home memories.”

Greenwood will be playing Don’s Celebrity Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13.