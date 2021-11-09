The existence of extraterrestrial life has long been under speculation, but scientists and researchers have documented ET experiences and work to inform the public with the data that has been found. This is the mission of investigative journalist Paola Harris through her company StarworksUSA Inc.

Harris is bringing her UFO Symposium back to the Aquarius Casino Resort Nov. 12-14, and she has invited world-renowned researchers to present their findings and educate on intergalactic contact.

“I am an investigative journalist, so what I do is I go around the world interviewing military people, intelligence people and people involved in real cases,” Harris said.

“I wanted to produce a venue where people could come and listen to the real UFO material, not the entertainment material. My conference does not have images of little gray aliens or a lot of stories of people being abducted or any of that.”

Harris originally was a high school teacher before becoming a journalist. Her interest in UFOs did not come until she saw Steven Spielberg’s 1977 film, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

“My career began after I saw the movie ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ because I wanted to seek out this astronomer and I realized he was a scientist and I worked with him for six years,” Harris said. “This year, I have the greatest ufologist in the world, Dr. Jacques Vallee, who was the real French scientist portrayed in ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind.’ I’ve written a book with Jacques Vallee called ‘Trinity,’ and it’s a bestseller about a UFO crash case, in 1945, which was before Roswell.”

Vallee was depicted as Claude Lacombe in ‘Close Encounters,’ and his expertise was called upon to integrate research of the time into the movie.

“I met with Mr. Spielberg twice and helped him with a couple of the scenes,” Vallee said. “Until then, every UFO movie was essentially, people go about their lives and then this thing comes from the sky, crashes, and the aliens invade. So it was always this hostility idea. Then Spielberg really changed that to the idea that there was another form of consciousness out there and we could have intelligent contact with it that would be rich in emotions, and of course fear, but also in wonder of the universe. So he changed the narrative completely with that movie. A lot of the scenes are real. He had read my books and used some of the actual sightings from my books in the movie so it’s much more realistic.”

Vallee is the Saturday night keynote speaker for the Laughlin conference this year, and will be doing an additional presentation on Friday.

“The first one will be sort of a general presentation on where I think we are now in terms of the research and what has changed,” Vallee said. “It used to be sort of a cult thing that scientists did not believe. Now scientists are faced with the data, it’s on the screen and you can’t deny that those things have been recorded. At the same time, it opens up all sorts of questions. Should it be classified information, or should it be open? I’m arguing that it should be open.”

The keynote speech will be about the case discussed in Vallee and Harris’ book “Trinity: The Best Kept Secret,” which will be available to purchase at the conference. One of the crash witnesses will be on hand during the keynote speech as well.

“The second presentation is going to be about a case near San Antonio, New Mexico, that Paola and I have been researching,” Vallee said. “She has been researching it for nine years and she wanted scientists to come and look at the data. So I came into the investigation midway and that resulted in the book.

“This is a case that was not known before. It happened in 1945 before the term ‘flying saucer’ had been invented. This case is extremely well documented. We have spoken to the witnesses and we have actual hardware that we can take to the lab. The witnesses didn’t speak for over 50 years. They were afraid of what they had seen and the case was kept secret by the government for that long. We now have the data and we’re excited about making that information public.”

Vallee said he has not had contact with extraterrestrial life, but he has seen a UFO, which is what lead him to become a ufologist.

“A turning point was, about 1955, I actually saw a UFO,” Vallee said. “This was in a small town about an hour away from Paris. My mother actually saw it first and then called me. We clearly saw it in the middle of the afternoon in the clear sky — a disc with a dome that was motionless in the sky. The next day I spoke to a friend of mine from school who had seen it from his house, about a half a mile away, looking at it with binoculars and he described it the exact same way as we did. So there was no question it was there. The question was, what was it? That was a question I wanted to solve.”

Vallee has devoted much of his life to exploring the possibilities surrounding UFOs, working with the military and other scientists to develop hypotheses.

“I don’t know that UFOs are necessarily extraterrestrial life,” Vallee said. “There are other possibilities, but that is the most common interpretation. After all, we’re going into outer space now with our rockets, we know there must be life out there, why couldn’t it come here? Scientifically it’s a very sound idea, we just don’t have the proof. If you talk to scientists today they’ll tell you there could be other dimensions, there could be other forms of consciousness that manifests, there are many other hypotheses in science today. The skeptics who deny the observations just have not done their homework, so I’m inviting them to come and meet some witnesses.”

There is a full slate of presenters each day of the conference.

“Paul Hynek, Dr. J. Allen Hynek’s son, will be there, and he was also one of the producers and consultants of Project Blue Book on the History Channel,’ Harris said. “The other one that is interesting is Paul Smith, he’s the former president of the remote viewing society for the CIA. Sarah Brussman wrote a book on Atlantis, Jimmy Church is the radio host and emcee, and virtually we have Collin Andrews, the British researcher of crop circles.”

The conference also will include a movie premiere, gala dinner and a cocktail party with Frank Sinatra tribute artist Rick Blessing. See the full schedule and register for the conference at StarWorksUSA.com. Tickets will be available at the door at the Aquarius Pavilion, but to secure a seat at the gala dinner, prior registration is suggested.