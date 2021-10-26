Spooky & Cooky

An eerie glow fills the Tropicana North Parking Lot this Halloween weekend as the Haunt & Glow Car Show returns for its 12th year from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31.

Cars and trucks draped in ghoulish décor will be on display Friday-Saturday. It is free for the public to view cars from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

The show is organized by Clem Lagrosa of the Island Cruisers Car Club out of Southern California. This show is open to all makes and models, even motorcycles and UTVs.

“We’re trying to get the locals to come and show their rides,” Lagrosa said. “I’m bringing my side by side, it’s stock, but it has the lights and all that.”

There will be a separate contest for the UTVs and ATVs with a few trophies awarded.

The car show will include several categories, with awards handed out Sunday morning at the Tropicana’s Pavilion Theater. Some of the categories include Best Hot Rod, Best Truck, Originally Restored, Club Participation and Best Motorcycle. They also have Tropicana’s choice as a category, and a representative from the resort will get to choose their favorite.

The highlight of the weekend, literally, is the glow show at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We have the cars put on their show lights Saturday night for people to walk around and view,” Lagrosa said. “Some people really go out of their way to put lights underneath their cars and the motors, and some will bring baskets full of candy to hand out.”

Best Lights will be awarded to the car that puts on the best showing during the “glow.”

Another big draw of the show is the Halloween costume contest, with judging beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. There are five categories for the contest, including kids 12 and under, teens age 13-19, single adult, adult couples and groups of any age. You don’t have to be a car show participant to enter the contest — the public is encouraged to join the fun. Winners will be determined by audience applause, and first, second and third place in each category will receive a trophy.

Costumes aren’t just for people — the cars have their own contest, vying for the Best Halloween Theme award. There is also an award for Best Display, which is for decorative Halloween displays that are not attached to the car, but are displayed around it.

Registration for the show begins at 9 a.m. Friday. Participants who are staying at the Tropicana will register at the hotel when checking in.

“Something different about this year is when you go to the hotel to register for your room, you’re going to be paying for the registration for the car show there,” Lagrosa said. “If they’re not staying at the Tropicana, they would go to the registration at the parking lot.”

Registration is $30 for cars, trucks and motorcycles and includes a dash plaque. For ATVs, UTVs and dirt bikes, the cost is $20. There is a room package available including a two-night stay (Friday-Saturday nights) at the Tropicana, car registration and a dash plaque. You may add Thursday or Sunday night for free with this package. Call the Tropicana at 1-800-343-4533 to book the package.

There will be 24-hour security on the parking lot, but participants are also allowed to take their cars home at night and return the next day.

For added entertainment, Lagrosa plays music during the show and asks trivia questions for prizes.

“We have our own DJ equipment so we continuously play music and we do a trivia contest,” Lagrosa said. “I’ll ask the question over the PA system and the first person to get it right wins a prize.”

Vendors will be selling a variety of merchandise including T-shirts, hats, nail polish, knick knacks, sunglasses and wigs. There will also be a pinstriper there striping cars. Vendor space is still available for $50 per booth; email Lagrosa at ica0207@verizon.net.