Browse & Buy

There is something for everybody at the biggest shopping event in the Tri-state, Girls Day Out. Cameron Broadcasting hosts the 13th annual event from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Aquarius Casino Resort.

The public is welcome to this free event that brings tons of vendors together in one place to sell unique goods and useful services. Find a perfect fall accessory, get a jump on Christmas lists, or pick up helpful products to use all year round!

“You can stroll through and there’s always something different every year,” Cameron Broadcasting Vice President of Marketing Christine Jaeger said. “I’m always amazed after doing this for so many years, how much variety there is. I would say about 50% of our vendors are return vendors, which is pretty interesting. We’ve heard from a lot of the vendors themselves this is the one show they never miss. We have a lot of new vendors this year too so it will be different —every year is.”

Shoppers will find popular branded products for sale, such as Scentsy, DoTerra Essential Oils and Color Street Nails, with just one representative per company to keep a variety.

“One of the things that this show does, is it’s brand specific,” Jaeger said. “If you sell a brand, we only have one vendor that sells that brand.”

There will be fun and beneficial booths offering services in the Tri-state.

“There’s one vendor called the Traveling Vineyard and they do wine parties and that’s a little bit different,” Jaeger said. “Humana comes — they’re one of our biggest sponsors — they come every year and they do all sorts of stuff for insurance. The Boys and Girls Club will be there, Mohave Community College will be there — it’s a wide variety of interests.”

Of course, as the event name suggests, the majority of products are geared toward the ladies, with plenty of jewelry for sale, makeup, handbags, romance novels, kitchen supplies, crotchet items, home décor, fashion accessories, greeting cards, photo frames and much more!

It is a family friendly event, so kids and men are always welcome. There will be some booths to pique their interest as well, including children’s clothing, home appliances, healthcare services, pain relief and nutrition products.

Jaeger said this year she limited the number of vendors to create more space between booths and eliminate crowded aisles.

“We decided to make it a little bit smaller this year — by smaller I mean we still have 54 vendors — so that we could put more distance between the booths,” Jaegar said. “We thought that would be a little safer situation with the virus still active.”

All guests must wear a facemask while inside the Aquarius.

Cameron’s popular radio show hosts will be in attendance, including Star from Lucky 98 FM and Bri and Loke from the Knack. They will be passing out free reusable shopping bags and a raffle ticket at the Pavilion entrance, which is on the second floor of the Aquarius.

“We’re still having a huge raffle and we’re going to do it three times during the day and we’ll post the winners so they can come back later anytime before 6 p.m. and pick up their prizes,” Jaeger said. “There’s some really nice prizes. We’re giving away a pair of Toby Keith tickets to the Laughlin Event Center; we’re giving away another set of Laughlin Event Center concert tickets; the Aquarius has pitched in a huge grand prize of a suite stay with dinners and all sorts of things included; then we’re giving away 14 three-day, two-night stays to either the Aquarius or the Edgewater; we’re giving away some local restaurant gift certificates; we’re also giving away family four packs to the Phoenix Zoo — that’s just some of the prizes we’ll have.”

For a full list of participating vendors, visit theknack107.com.