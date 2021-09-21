Dirt’s flying in the desert this weekend as Best in the Desert racing returns with the King Shocks Laughlin Desert Classic car and truck race, sponsored by the Laughlin Tourism Commission. This annual “Duel in the Desert” pits several classes of tricked-out trucks and cars against a 17-mile off-road course, beginning at the Laughlin Events Park.

The racing action will take place Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 25-26, starting at 7:30 a.m. each day. Spectator hill at the Events Park will be open to get a great view of the start and finish line.

“It’s a 17-mile loop and it’s got a really cool infield track,” Best in the Desert Event Coordinator Megan Phillips said. “We changed up the infield section from the last couple of years. So they’ll go through the 7-mile infield track and then they go out across Needles Highway. The course is very similar on the back half to what it normally is, but I think people will be really happy about it. We went a little bit longer this time, so we’re pretty excited about that.”

This race is one in the series to see who will be crowned champion in each class at the final race in Parker, Arizona, later this fall. With some stumbles at the previous race, there is room for anybody to move ahead in the series standings.

“One of the coolest things about this race specifically, is that typically within this part of the season we kind of have an idea who is going to win the series, but I think the Vegas to Reno race totally blew that out of the water,” Phillips said. “So this race is really going to define who will win the championship at Bluewater, which is our next race. So I think it’s going to be a pretty tight battle in a couple of classes.”

There are a few top contenders to watch out for.

“Kevin Thompson and Harley Letner are competing for first in their championship right now, which is super exciting because they’ve won first place at almost all of the beginning series races except for Vegas to Reno, where they struggled a little bit,” Phillips said. “So in this race, they’re going to have to make sure they do really well, but they’re definitely the first person to watch for.

“In the 1000 class, you’ve got Andrew Yurcho and Bret Jeffers, who are literally within a point of each other for the season, so they’re going to really have to make it a point to define where they’ll end the season. BJ Baldwin will be there, he’s always a big name, and Sam Berri is defending his championship in the 1500 Class 1 cars.”

Spectators are welcome to join in every part of the race weekend, including the qualifying and time trials at noon on Thursday, Sept. 23, tech and contingency at the Tropicana from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and a pre-race party after the drivers’ meeting at 5 p.m. Friday night at Bikini Bay Bar and Grill at 1955 S. Casino Drive.

Spectators will pay once for admission to the Events Park and enjoy parking for the entire event.

“There’s a designated parking area right off of Bruce Woodbury for spectators,” Phillips said. “This year it’s $20 for the vehicle, but that goes for all weekend, so if you pay that Thursday at qualifying, you’ll get designated wristbands good for all weekend.”

They will also be allowed to check out vendor row at the races this year.

“Spectators will be allowed into vendor row, which is at the entrance to the pit. They won’t be allowed into the pit, but they’ll be given a special pass so they can go buy merchandise and visit our sponsors at the actual race,” Phillips said. “We’ll have Rugged Radios, BC Clothing, Black Rifle Coffee, King Shocks and more. We also will have a bar and we’ll serve our official beer, called Piston Pete’s, the official beer of Best in the Desert.”

For a full schedule, visit bitd.com/race-events/.