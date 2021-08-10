Scenic Cruise

The USS Riverside is back home on the Colorado River and ready to take guests for a fun cruise after some recent renovations to the vessel.

“She sounds and looks incredible!” Riverside Chief Operating Officer Matt Laughlin said. “We did some extensive steel work on the hull and major fiberglass work on a 30-year-old chassis. Her engines were rebuilt, adding new props and shafts, plus we added a new steering system.”

They made some cosmetic updates as well.

“We renovated the inside with new wallpaper and carpet along with a fresh new coat of paint,” Laughlin said. “Riverside’s 55th Anniversary logos were added with LED lights around the entire ship.”

The USS Riverside scenic tour is a favorite among Laughlin guests who want to sit back, relax and take in the scenery from the water.

The cruise sets sail Wednesday-Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The tour lasts about one hour and 20 minutes and costs $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-12, and children 2 and under are free. Purchase tickets at the USS Riverside Boat Office, located on the Riverwalk directly across from the USS Riverside. Or you may call 702-298-2535 ext. 5770 for availability.

The trip is worth every penny for the wealth of information guests receive along the way. As you sit in either the air-conditioned lower cabin or the shaded upper deck, a narration of the area’s history plays, telling the stories of Davis Dam and the workers, early pioneers such as James Ohio Pattie and Jedediah Smith, Hoover Dam, and the Laughlin Bridge. It also gives information on the water flow of the river and the tide, which is controlled by the dam.

The tour is unique, as it is the only commercial craft in the area that passes underneath the Laughlin bridge. Don Laughlin commissioned the Laughlin bridge to be built, and it opened to the public in 1987. The USS Riverside was constructed a few years later and completed in 1992.

“We always hear great reviews regarding the history we provide during the cruise and since we are the only cruise ship designed to go under the Laughlin Bridge and up to Davis Dam, our USS Riverside is definitely worth checking out,” Laughlin said. “Plus, our cruises are only approximately one hour and 20 minutes which is the perfect amount of time to enjoy a cocktail and a snack while appreciating the area’s sights.”

The first leg of the trip leaves the Riverside dock and heads north to Davis Dam, where the boat turns around and then passes under the bridge again, heading south as far as Harrah’s property.

As the boat passes by the various casino properties the narration continues, telling the date each casino opened and the unique traits of the property. It gives an interesting view of the casinos, showing the beaches, pools and restaurants that you wouldn’t otherwise see from that perspective.

The tour is a great way to kick back for a bit and you can leave the rest to the experienced crew. There is a bar in the lower cabin and the staff also will service the top deck with beer, wine, mixed drinks, soft drinks and snacks for purchase. Guests are free to roam around the boat, catching a breeze looking out over the railing on the top deck or checking out the view from the comfort of the lower cabin.

There are three experienced boat captains who take guests out for the trip.

“Captain Tom Duncan has been with us for over 15 years,” Laughlin said. “What is really incredible is we also have Captain Mike Hood and Captain Rick Wootten, who started with us as deckhands. With a lot of time and hard work, Captain Tom trained both Mike and Rick on the USS Riverside and our smaller boats. Both went on to get their captain’s licenses after about three years of being deckhands. Mike has been a captain now for six years, and Rick has been a captain for five years.”

The boat also can be rented out for private functions and weddings. You can book a private section of the boat to cruise down the river for your wedding ceremony, and return to the Riverside Resort to hold your reception in one of their banquet rooms. Or you could reserve the entire boat for your wedding or party. NOTE: If you choose to hold the ceremony during the cruise an Arizona marriage license is required, but if the boat is docked, a Nevada license is required.

The USS Riverside Charter Wedding Package reserves the entire boat for your private wedding and includes a minister, a round of champagne for you and your guests, two long-stemmed toasting glasses for the couple and two T-shirts for the couple. Flowers, decorations and more can be added to your package to suit the couple’s needs. Call the event coordinator at 702-298-2535 Ext. 5696 for more information.