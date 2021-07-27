A stellar vocal will stand the test of time, and with five-part harmony, Little River Band has done just that. Band members have come and gone, but with the current lineup, LRB’s hits sound better than ever.

They’ve sold more than 30 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame at the 18th annual ARIA Music Awards in 2004. In September 2015, the band was awarded Casino Entertainer of the Year at the G2E Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

The hits they laid down between 1976 and 1983, included “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Man On Your Mind” and “The Other Guy.”

“Reminiscing” was recognized by Billboard as one of the most frequently played songs in the history of American radio, the highest achievement of any Australian pop song internationally.

While some of the band members have changed over the years, the link to the original group is Wayne Nelson, who joined the band at the height of the group’s success in 1980. He provided the lead vocals for their Top 10 hit “Night Owls” and shared duties on the next single, “Take It Easy on Me.”

Nelson continues his role on bass and lead vocals joined by band members Collin Whinnery (guitar/lead vocals), Chris Marion (keyboards/vocals), Rich Herring (lead guitar/vocals) and Ryan Ricks (drums/vocals).

LRB has continued to delight fans with multiple album releases in the past decade.

Early 2014 saw the release of “Cuts Like a Diamond” on Frontiers Records. “What If You’re Wrong,” went to No. 1 and stayed there for three weeks. “Forever You, Forever Me” and “You Dream, I’ll Drive,” both climbed into the station’s Top 3.

In November 2016, LRB released “The Hits…Revisited” on World Records which consisted of nine re-recorded hits along with two new songs, written by Wayne, Chris and Rich.

They released “The Big Box” in May 2017. This box set included six discs and a DVD with live footage from their 40th Anniversary Tour.

In 2020, Nelson celebrated his 40th year in the band, making him the longest standing member in the history of LRB. In partnership with Time Life, the band released a “Live” orchestral accompanied CD of the hits called “Black Tie.”

In 2021, the CD Fan Favorites was released to the fans after they voted on their favorite songs from albums released since the year 2000.

The band is currently on an international tour, which includes a stop in Laughlin at the Edgewater’s E Center on July 31 (7 p.m.).

More on the band…

Wayne Nelson

Wayne moved to L.A. in 1978 where he joined Jim Messina’s band. Messina and Little River Band toured together in ’79, then asked Nelson to join for their next tour of Australia, Europe and America. Nelson has seen many musicians and singers come in and out of the LRB family.

”In all these years with LRB, I’ve sung, played, and rearranged our music with many different lineups, each with a different interpretation and style,” Nelson said. “This group of guys is unique in that we all cut our teeth on the same types of music when we were young.

“We have the utmost respect for the history of the band, and for what Little River Band songs mean to our fans, but we always look for a way to bring something new to the stage. We have fun exploring new ways to deliver the songs — recognizable and powerful, with new twists that will delight those fans who like to listen deep and analyze.”

To date, Nelson’s vocal and bass guitar talents are included on 23 Little River Band albums.

Rich Herring

Nashville-based Rich Herring joined the band and with him came extensive studio experience as a player, an engineer and a producer for major record labels like Sony.

He was recently named Producer of the Year at Indie Music Channel and inducted to the Indie Music Hall of Fame. He has co-produced every LRB project with Wayne since 2008.

Rich has written songs for artists such as Hannah Dasher, Joe Nichols, Ryan Daniel and LRB. He produces and co-writes with top 10 bluegrass artist Mark Houser, and was awarded Song of the Year at the British CMAs in 2017.

Ryan Ricks

After graduating from Belmont College in Nashville, Ryan played and sang with Lacy J. Dalton for a few years. He went on to tour in his own band and ended up putting down the drumsticks and singing background vocals for Loretta Lynn.

He started a family and changed careers into the computer software world, leaving music for about 15 years. But after a call from an old friend, Rich Herring, he got back to his old love, music, playing drums and singing with LRB.

Chris Marion

After college, Chris moved to Nashville and began his playing career, garnering nominations for four Dove awards from the Gospel Music Association. In 1992, he joined with partner Danny Myrick to form Western Flyer and later worked with artists such as Garth Brooks and The Oak Ridge Boys.

In early 2005, he entered the LRB family, and has recorded five CDs with the band since then. Marion has taken his music education to the stage with spectacular orchestral arrangements for LRB’s music.

Colin Whinnery

The newest member, Whinnery is an accomplished Nashville musician, songwriter and engineer. He has toured as a guitar player with Wynonna Judd, Lonestar, Bryan White and Savannah Jack. On bass, he’s worked with Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Billy Gilman, Bryan White and Tim Rushlow from Little Texas.

Colin’s songwriting credits include cuts for Triple Scoop Music Licensing, and have been placed in multiple TV shows, such as “The Young and The Restless,” “One Life to Live” and “All My Children.”

Along with adding a fresh energy to the rhythm section, he shares duties on lead vocals as well.