It’s time to show some appreciation for all of the fathers. Take Dad out in Laughlin to dine this Father’s Day Sunday and get in on some great prize giveaways.

HARRAH’S

The Range Steakhouse will be featuring a seasoned and grilled 22-ounce porterhouse steak topped with a Jack Daniel’s grilled onion sauce and served with a twice-baked potato for $60. Add on a cherry pie tart for dessert for $10. This tart comes with a flakey hand-crafted graham cracker crust filled with a sweet and smooth cherry topping served with fresh whipped cream.

There will also be a drink special for $16. Try Stephanie’s Old Fashioned, which includes a pressed orange slice perfectly blended with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, a dash of bitters and a pinch of sugar, shaken smooth and strained over ice and a Bourdieu cherry. All specials are served 4 p.m.-close on Sunday, June 20.

The Beach Café will serve a special ribeye dinner, which includes an 8-ounce boneless ribeye steak, served with a loaded baked potato and vegetable medley for $25.99. This special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

TROPICANA

Carnegie’s Café will feature a one-pound tower of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ pork ribs topped with crispy onion straws and served with your choice of potato, chef’s vegetable and house salad or soup of the day for $19.99. This special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

Brew Brothers will offer a special smoked hatch brisket enchilada with house-smoked brisket, sweetened with New Mexico hatch chilies, stuffed into a sweet corn tortilla laced with cilantro crème and served with sweet butter cilantro rice and refried beans for $15. This special is available from 4 p.m.-close on Sunday, June 20.

EDGEWATER

Stockman’s Steakhouse invites fathers to take their pick of entrée between a 16-ounce porterhouse or an 8-ounce blackened salmon with sundried tomato béarnaise, served with a baked potato and broccoli, soup of the day or a wedge salad and apple or cherry pie for dessert. This special costs $35 per person, or $31.50 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay in full. It is available from 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, June 20.

AQUARIUS

Café Aquarius is serving a Father’s Day special that includes your choice of soup or salad, choice of entrée between a 10-ounce T-bone steak or an 8-ounce blackened salmon with sundried tomato béarnaise, served with a baked potato and broccoli and apple or cherry pie for dessert. This special costs $28 per person, or $25.20 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay in full. It is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, June 20.

PIONEER

Bumbleberry Flats is offering a BBQ smoked brisket dinner with cowboy beans, apple/pineapple slaw and corn fritters for $18 per person. This special is available from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, June 20. Father’s can enjoy 20% off at the restaurant all day.

RIVERSIDE RESORT

The Riverview Restaurant will be serving a special that includes your choice of soup or salad, New York steak and shrimp scampi or salmon and shrimp scampi for an entrée, both served with potatoes and vegetables and pie ala mode for dessert for $14.99. This special is available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

BBQ on the River will be featuring an array of items, including smoked beef brisket, BBQ pork ribs, giant stuffed potatoes, Louisiana BBQ shrimp and more. All dads will receive one free domestic draft beer with their meal. This special is available from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

SPIRIT MOUNTAIN

Spirit Mountain Casino is holding a Father’s Day Grand Prize Giveaway on Sunday, June 20. There will be drawings for $50 each hour from noon-5 p.m., $100 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., $200 at 8 p.m. and $500 at 9 p.m. See the Players Club Booth for full rules.

AVI CASINO

Get in on the Father’s Day Grilling Giveaway at the Avi on Sunday, June 20. From 10 a.m.-7 p.m. one winner will be drawn every hour for Yeti items and a grand prize winner will be drawn at 8 p.m. for a Traeger grill. See “Promotions” on page 14 for details.