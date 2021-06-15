Crispy, soft, fried, sloppy, cheesy — every style of taco is welcome at the inaugural Da Taco Fest Saturday, June 19 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at Rotary Park in Bullhead City.

This is a festival for taco lovers (both eaters and makers) to join together for a day full of good food, good music and good company.

The owners of Da Taco Joint, which includes Chris Ybave, his fiancé Ninette Holguin and his brother Timothy Aguilera, are the event creators. The trio opened their taco joint in Bullhead City last October, serving up Mexican food with a twist.

Ybave and Aguilera are originally from San Fernando Valley, California, and Holguin is from Norwalk, California. After moving to the Tri-state a few years ago, they missed some of the tastes from back home.

“When I got out here and was trying different food I just wanted something I remembered from California, like that late night taco, you know,” Ybave said. “Out here I just couldn’t find something like that homestyle cooking I was used to.

“We all just talked about what we could serve that would be good and I was like, ‘let’s do a good old, hole-in-the-wall taco stand with homemade fresh food.”

Da Taco Joint brings some special items to the menu that can’t be found just anywhere, like “da sloppy fried taco.”

“I know there’s a lot of Mexican food places out here, but if you eat our food you’ll see it’s a little different,” Ybave said. “I’ve been in the kitchen all my life so our menu is pretty much all family recipes from grandmas and aunts from both sides of our family. We just said, ‘try this, you try that, let’s do a little twist with this,’ and made it our own.”

Their idea took off and after eight months in business, they decided to host Da Taco Fest to bring the entire community together with the mutual love for tacos.

“I just felt like there wasn’t an event out here representing the Mexican culture, so I thought let’s do something different and do a taco festival,” Ybave said. “I wanted to include the little mom and pop places that don’t get seen as much. So I invited everybody to get the whole Latin community out and show how we do it. We want everybody to come and have a good time.”

There will be a “Best Taco” contest for any business or individual to compete in. They can make any kind of tacos for sale to the public and to be judged for the competition. Individuals must fill out an application for a day permit, which are available at Da Taco Joint at 596 Marina Blvd. They are open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Ybave invited pizza parlors, a noodle house, burger joints and anybody who wants to enter, to “show what you got” and make the event a great time for all.

“Make whatever style taco you can bring to the table,” Ybave said. “I have a few guys from The Bearded Gentlemen that are going to come do a taco stand, I have another place that does piñatas and party rentals and they’re going to come do some tacos, I have a couple people from California, I have a vendor from Vegas coming, so it’s going to be a good size.”

Attendees can browse each stand and decide which tacos they want to purchase. Da Taco Joint will be selling their food but will not be competing in the contest.

The judges will actually be the crowd.

“I’m going to pick five random people out of the crowd and give them a wrist band each to walk around and judge on their own and give us their vote,” Ybave said.

Aside from tacos, there also will be ice cream, snow cones, cotton candy and other treats for sale, along with several vendors.

“One lady is going to make homemade jerky and cake pops,” Ybave said. “I have a vendor from Vegas bringing water guns and bubbles for the kids, I have a T-shirt guy, a barber, a spray tan girl, two bartenders are coming that do chamoy-rimmed cups and candy, a popcorn lady, Shiver River and Southern Maid Donuts is going to be there.“

Bullhead City Tobacco will be setting up a hookah lounge and the Mohave Shrine Club will have a beer truck.

There will be live music from the ClassAct Band from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and DJ Jaz will play from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Dulceria La Pinata Feliz is bringing a mechanical bull and Suzi Bounce Rentals is bringing a dunk tank, water slide and jump house for the kids. There also will be water balloons and water guns for the kids to play with and keep cool.

To bring even more entertainment to the festival, there will be a car show as well. Front Street Classics, out of Norwalk, will be sponsoring trophies for first, second and third place cars. Registration is $10 per car and forms can be filled out at Da Taco Joint or by 9 a.m. the day of the event.

Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day at Rotary Park, located at 2315 Balboa Drive in Bullhead City.