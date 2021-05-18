Superb cuts of meat, fantastic seafood and delectable desserts await guests at the new Stockman’s Steakhouse within the Edgewater Casino Resort.

Stockman’s is a Golden Entertainment original concept. With one successful location already operating at Golden’s Pahrump property, the company decided to open a second Stockman’s at the Edgewater, replacing Hickory Pit.

“I think change is good, I think it keeps everything exciting, it keeps everything fresh,” Vice President of Food & Beverage Tim Abrams said. “Hickory Pit was done well, had a good menu, but I think it’s nice to change things up a bit.”

Golden Corporate Chef Bradley put together an exquisite menu for the new steakhouse with unique dishes that will please any guest.

“We wanted to offer a true fine dining experience with elevated menu items, like the tuna poke, the lamb ribs and the pork chop,” Abrams said. “Something unique that you can’t just find anywhere, and it’s done with each item having its own distinct flavor profile.

“It was all done by Chef Bradley, he’s our corporate chef, who also put together River Rock at the Aquarius,” Abrams continued. “He’s got a great eye, but most importantly, he’s got a fantastic palette for putting food items together that are enjoyable by all. There’s something for everybody in that flavor profile experience, it’s a nice balance that most everybody can appreciate.”

While trying out all of the new menu items, Stockman’s offers a “customizable” dining experience.

“We wanted to offer prime cuts of beef at a reasonable price,” Abrams said. “With the ala carte experience you can purchase exactly what you want — you’re basically customizing your own dinner. You can choose the piece of meat, with the particular vegetable, and the particular starch you want. I think it’s an overall more satisfying dining experience.”

Chef Bradley spent time in Laughlin, training the entire crew and setting up the restaurant, which opened just last month. He left the new menu in the good care of Assistant Chef Wallace Southhard.

Chef Southhard prepared some of the popular items now offered, and even shared a couple of recipes for our readers.

An appetizer you don’t want to miss is the tuna poke and king crab. This seafood dish comes stacked with fresh guacamole, spicy sriracha mayo and cucumbers on the side for a burst of flavor in each bite.

Fresh tuna poke cut into small cubes forms the bottom layer of the dish. Stockman’s uses a special marinate of sweet chili sauce, lime juice, lime zest, light soy sauce, sesame oil, fresh cilantro, chives, garlic powder, blended salad oil and water to toss with the poke.

Next they put a layer of house sriracha mayo, followed by a smooth topping of lime guacamole. On top is a pile of chunked king crab meat with a special dressing made with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, sugar, lime juice, salt and pepper.

A ring of sliced cucumbers and pickled chillies surrounds the poke tower. A final kick of flavor comes from the cucumber dressing made with rice vinegar, chili oil, sugar, extra virgin olive oil and salt.

For the main course Southhard prepared the smoked bone-in pork chop with roasted garlic and cheddar grits (pictured on front cover).

Before the pork chop is cooked it is brined. To make Stockman’s brine, bring 1 gallon of water to a boil in a sauce pot and add 1 pound of brown sugar and 1 cup of Kosher salt. In a bowl, put together 2 cups of lemon pepper, 1 cup of black pepper corn, three fresh lemons cut and quartered, 10 bay leaves, and one bunch of fresh thyme. Once the water has come to a boil, pour it over the other ingredients and let cool. Add your pork chops to the mixture and brine overnight.

The next day Stockman’s smokes the chops. At home, a general rule of thumb is to smoke them at 225 degrees until the internal temperature of the meat is 150 degrees. This may take between 60-90 minutes depending on how thick your pork chops are.

After it come out of the smoker, Southhard tops the chop with a broccoli apple slaw made from grilled broccolini and sliced apples tossed in a light salad dressing. He pairs the meat with a helping of garlic cheddar grits. Delish!

Some of the other popular menu items include the prime rib-stuffed mushrooms, the 22-ounce bone-in ribeye, and for dessert, don’t pass up the cheesecake!

Try recreating these recipes at home, or stop by Stockman’s and let Southhard’s crew do the cooking. The steakhouse is open 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.