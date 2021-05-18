Pool Party

Boaters looking to cruise somewhere new this weekend can find the party headquarters about 40 miles south of Laughlin, in Topock, Arizona. Topock66 Colorado River is a restaurant and marina tucked away in the desert, right on the California and Arizona state line on historic Route 66.

It’s a great spot for a daytrip to relax and enjoy some free entertainment or bring a group of friends and get a little rowdy. Slide on in to one of the courtesy boat slips to spend a few hours swimming in the party pool, grabbing lunch or picking up any boating gear you may need.

Topock66 provides a huge pool free for guests with any purchase from the property. Outside food and beverages are not allowed. The pool features a swim-up bar and poolside servers so guests can keep their drinks full without ever having to leave the water. Kids are welcome to take a dip and cool off as well, so bring the whole family.

There are numerous tables and chairs set up for poolside dining if you want to soak up some rays. Or, if you prefer the shade, there is a row of covered seats overlooking the river. These stools are a little “cheeky,” but humor and fun is abundant at Topock66.

Saturday-Sunday throughout the summer they feature DJs and live local bands on an elevated stage at one end of the pool. House DJ Art Stiers typically runs the party, or there may be a live band playing Saturday-Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

This Friday, May 21, guests can enjoy a free show from Mohave Comedy. This group of local comedians will bring the laughs on the pool stage from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Check out the Facebook page at Topock66 Colorado River for updates on entertainment.

The Topock66 restaurant is known for its smoked meats and has been featured in an episode of “BBQ Crawl” on the Travel Channel. They sell their tri-tip rub and barbecue sauce in the general store onsite or online.

The restaurant has a variety of options on the menu, including salads, seafood, steak, nachos, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and they also serve breakfast daily. There’s a full bar inside the restaurant and they make all the summertime favorites like frozen daquiris and piña coladas.

Topock66 marina offers nearly 100 courtesy boat slips. They do not offer long-term rental, but the slips are free to park your boat for the day and come up and enjoy the rest of the amenities on property.

Their boat launch costs $20 per boat or per trailer for Jet Ski launching. It costs $7 per trailer to launch a kayak or canoe. They also have a 24/7 fuel dock to recharge your watercraft.

If you forgot any boating or swimming necessities, the Topock66 store has everything from sunglasses and swimsuits to snacks and drinks, as well as novelty souvenir items and Route 66 merchandise. They have a wide selection of beach apparel for men, women and children, upstairs.

If you want to spend the night in Topock, ask at the general store about the availability of their full hook-up RV spaces.

Topock66 is open year-round, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

More on Mohave Comedy

If you haven’t caught one of their shows yet, you are in for a treat when the performers of Mohave Comedy take the stage at Topock66 this Friday night.

This collaborative group of local comedians was formed in 2019 by Anthony Mitchell.

“I had done standup previously when I lived in Hawaii, and when I moved out here a few years ago there weren’t any opportunities,” Mitchell said. “So I started this group to try and find other like-minded people and start doing shows in our area.”

There are currently seven comedians on the roster, who will all perform Friday night. These include Mitchell, Jessie Hart, Andy Rice, Austin Farrell, Hank Hilbert, Ryan Kohn and Autumn Stuhrmann.

“Most of the humor with the majority of our comedians is an adult-themed humor. Each one kind of has their own style, but none of us really do politics,” Mitchell said. “And we all have varied backgrounds, I’m a clinical lab scientist at WARMC, we have a server/bartender on the roster, a former postman — so everybody has different backgrounds but we’re all residents here in Mohave County.”

Mohave Comedy has performed at various venues throughout the Tri-state, including frequent shows at the Miracle Mile Event Center in Bullhead City. Most of their shows are free to attend, but they occasionally do a ticketed dinner show at Finney’s Restaurant in Lake Havasu. Follow Mohave Comedy on Facebook for upcoming shows.