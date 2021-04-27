Country Class

The fun fashion, cool cars and hip music of the 1950s is brought back to life with a modern flair at the annual Rockabilly Reunion in Lake Havasu City.

Bring your classic car to the show, dressed in a leather jacket and pompadour hairdo, and enjoy a plethora of family-friendly activities during the 13th reunion Friday-Sunday, April 30-May 2.

Back at Lake Havasu State Park, the event will include a bounce house and games for the kids, vendors, motorcycle stunt shows, whiskey tasting, a food court, live bands and, of course, the famous Pinup Beauty Pageant. Admission is $20 per day; kids 11 and under are free.

“Rockabilly Hall of Fame endorsed us as an event that could entertain four generations of one family at the same time,” Event Coordinator Kennie Cuppetelli said. “We have from strollers to great grandma and grandpa in their 90s there.”

The music is front and center on the T-Mobile stage, so bring your blanket or chairs and come early to stake out a spot on the lawn and listen to some classic tunes.

Rockabilly music is characterized as rock n’ roll mixed with country and blues. It’s a rhythm-driven style that became popular during the ‘50s and ‘60s with artists such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and many other big names of the era.

Bands will be playing all day every day at the reunion, including Scot Bruce — Tribute to Elvis, Total Distortion — Tribute to Social Distortion, Hotrod Trio, Twilight Voodoo, Mama’s Hot Sauce, Gino Meregillano & the Lone Gunmen, Jesse Vaz & The Velvet Reign, The Wrecking Crew Express, The Ultrasonics, Bare Knuckles, Johnny and Jaalene, Suzie and the Acceleratorz, Cash’d Out — The Johnny Cash Tribute, Chuck-E Bumps and more!

As a special treat, up and coming star Presley Tenant, from Kelly Clarkson’s team on season 16 of “The Voice,” will be singing the national anthem on Sunday.

Sweet rides are another huge aspect of this event, with any vehicle or motorcycle eligible to enter the car show. For the $80 registration fee, participants will get two weekend passes for the reunion (valued at $120). Register by emailing carshow@therockabillyreunion.com.

There will be a Harley Davidson stunt show and a Motocross Freestyle stunt show performed by Brigade FMX running three or four times per day.

To fully take part in the weekend’s festivities, you need a Rockabilly makeover, reminiscent of the ‘50s. The “greaser” look with slicked back hair, cuffed jeans and black leather was popular for the guys and the polka dot poodle skirts, high heels, pinup hair and red lipstick was the glam look for women. This fashion is encouraged at the reunion, and there will be a salon/barber shop on site to help patrons out with their signature look.

For those ladies who are all about this style, there is the Pinup Beauty Pageant for those 18 and older to enter. The pageant includes strutting your stuff in your best pinup attire and an interview before the crowd and judges. The final round and awards will be given out on Sunday. It costs $100 to enter the pageant, which includes two weekend passes to the event. Prizes of $250 in cash and passes for next year’s reunion are up for grabs. Register by emailing LMdePhx@gmail.com.

There will be about 150 vendors to browse in the vendor village, including custom pinstriping from a local artist and boats on display from Boat Brokers.

“Chris Sneed from Lake Havasu and ‘Kong’ from San Diego, will be working as a team doing pinstriping on site,” Cuppetelli said. “They will do your purse, your arm, your car, your motorcycle, your shoes – whatever you want, it’s pretty cool.”

After shopping, bring your appetite to the food court for Philly cheesesteaks, BBQ, shrimp cocktail, Indonesian food, Mexican food, pizza and all of the fried fair food. Beer will be only $4 and there will be rum, vodka and whiskey cocktails for purchase. Stop by the Sin City Whiskey booth for whiskey sampling and check out their Bloody Mary and Margarita mixers for sale.

The Rockabilly Reunion will be happening noon-9:30 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. The main gate entrance is located at 245 London Bridge Rd. in Lake Havasu City.