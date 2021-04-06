Best of the West

Play a round at the public golf course ranked No. 4 in Arizona and No. 28 in the country when you visit Laughlin Ranch Golf Club.

“Golf Now” just released these 2021 rankings based on golfers’ 5-star reviews of the course. Scores were calculated using a combination of six subcategory ratings — value, conditions, layout, pace of play, staff friendliness and off-course amenities. After a round at the Ranch, players will agree that this course is special.

Award-winning architect David Druzisky designed the par 72 layout, which features dramatic elevation changes, accommodating fairways and generous greens.

“Our designer David Druzisky did a phenomenal job, and really it’s not just a great golf course for the area, it’s a great golf course out west,” Director of Golf Chad Gurney said. “What I love about it is it’s 18 unique holes. You’re not going to say, ‘Oh didn’t we just play this one?’ What’s great about golf is that you’re not only competing against other competitors but you’re also competing against the golf course itself, and this course is set up with 18 unique challenges.”

Gurney joined the Laughlin Ranch team in November after Glass Mountain Farms purchased the club earlier that fall. Previously he was working for the Phil Mickelson group at Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Arizona. But this is not Gurney’s first time in the Tri-state — he managed Los Lagos Golf Club in Fort Mohave awhile back.

“I actually worked for Hampton Golf and was the general manager at Los Lagos about seven years ago, so it’s kind of my return to the area,” Gurney said. “I just always remembered the people were super nice here and where we’re at, it’s a really pretty area.”

Gurney has been a Class A member of the PGA for the last 11 years and gives private lessons and group clinics at the course.

“To begin I take about 5-10 minutes assessing how they’re swinging, physical ability, do they have any hip or back issues, and then I try to build upon what they’ve already been doing and then break that down if I need to,” Gurney said. “I’ve been teaching for about 15 years now so I’ve gotten fairly quick at seeing the easy adjustments.

“Every Tuesday at 4 p.m. we do a skills clinic on different areas of play and our junior camp is every Friday at 4 p.m. So we’ve been able to work with probably a dozen juniors here in the area and it’s something we’d like to see grow.”

Laughlin Ranch has a full practice facility including a driving range, putting and chipping surfaces. Gurney said this summer they are planning to revamp the practice area.

“This summer we’ve decided we are going to redo our practice facility, so starting June 1 we’re going to close it down to remodel and reseed and we’re going to give it four months to grow in.”

They have already made some updates to the grounds, including the back patio area. Here guests can sit around a fire pit and enjoy some drinks or delicious food from The Ranch Bar & Grill while watching golfers finish their round.

“This time next summer we’re planning on having this being a very entertaining spot,” Gurney said. “The new ownership, Katie Steele, superintendent Harold Mitchell and the Troon Golf family are really excited and trying to make it quite the experience for everyone.”

The Pro Shop is currently open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and tee times begin at 6:50 a.m. until dusk. The rack rate is $109 for 18 holes and there are a few golf specials as well.

“We’re running a midweek special Monday-Thursday where for $109 you can get a hat, a sleeve of balls and a round of golf,” Gurney said. “Then we have our Nine and Dine, which is a great option because we don’t really have a nine-hole rate but on Tuesday-Thursday after 3 p.m. you can come out for $45 and play nine holes and then you get a $20 voucher to use at the restaurant. We put it toward the end of the afternoon so those that are working still have an option to come out and play and have a nice meal.”

Laughlin Ranch has the honor of hosting a prestigious tournament this week. The Laughlin Open starts today-Friday and features top golfers looking to make the PGA Tour.

“The Laughlin Open is part of the Golden State Tour and these golfers are really, really good college players who have turned professional and they’re trying to make it to the PGA Tour,” Gurney explained. “We have players who are signed up from southern California, Phoenix, Vegas, Canada, Utah, Idaho — coming from all over the place to play in this so we’re really excited.”

The charity Pro-Am on Tuesday was the kick off of the Laughlin Open, where one of these pros played with a group of amateurs with proceeds benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River.

The club hosts a variety of fun tournaments, one each month, open to the public. Check the Laughlin Ranch Facebook or Instagram page for tournament listings.

Laughlin Ranch is a short drive from the Laughlin strip, off of the Bullhead Parkway at 1360 William Hardy Drive. Tee times may be booked online at laughlinranch.com or by calling the clubhouse at 866-684-4653.