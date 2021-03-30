Nature Walk

Gorgeous springtime weather in the Tri-state beckons for outdoor recreation. If you’re looking to get a little fresh air and exercise, there are several scenic walking trails in the area.

Colorado River Heritage Greenway Park and Trails

The Colorado River Heritage Greenway Park and Trails system, also known as North Reach, is the perfect place to start. This trail system is conveniently located near the Laughlin casinos, so guests can actually start their walk from their hotel room by heading to the pedestrian bridge, located just west of the Laughlin Bridge, which marks the Bridge Trailhead and the starting point for the Riverwalk Exploration Trail.

The Riverwalk Exploration Trail is a 2-mile paved trail that provides access to picnicking and shade shelters, fishing and the Colorado River. This trail is the most popular with its low grade and location adjacent to the river. It is great for bird watching and a leisurely walk that will take you to the day use park at the foot of Davis Dam.

The Pyramid Canyon Day Use Park at the end of the trail features a playground with swings, bars, slides and ladders, ramadas equipped with grills and tables, restrooms, a big open grass field for any game or sport, an amphitheater and fishing piers.

Because of its primary use as a picnic area, the park is accessible by car with the access road off Highway 163, about 1.75 miles up the hill from the Laughlin Bridge (the old Davis Dam Road, now Pyramid Canyon Drive).

In total, there is 13 miles of trails accessible by foot, bicycle or horse, within the Heritage Greenway Park System. A map of the routes can be found at the North Reach trailhead once you cross the pedestrian bridge.

Colorado River Nature Center

Another great area with several trails is the Colorado River Nature Center in Bullhead City. This 500-acre park provides a natural habitat that several birds, reptiles and mammals use for nesting and shelter.

Drive 10 miles south of Laughlin across the river on Highway 95 and take a right turn onto Richardo Avenue, right before Vito’s Pizza, to reach the trail system. Keep heading straight down Richardo and you will run into the nature center, where the paved road turns into gravel. There is a trail map right at the entrance to the park.

There are three parking areas along the gravel road. The first is on the right hand side with access to trail 4, which connects to trail 3 and 5. Across the road from the parking lot is access to trail 10, which connects to trail 9 and 11.

The next parking area is on the left hand side and is the trailhead for trail 8, which also connects to trail 9.

At the end of the road is the final parking lot, which is the trailhead for the only paved trail in the park, trail 1. This .7-mile loop is a flat trail with benches and shaded picnic tables along the way. There are also informational plaques about the flora and fauna in the center. Trail 1 connects to trails 2 and 5.

Trail 7 also begins at the final parking lot, and this sandy path is a favorite in the park. The route runs right along the Colorado River and leads to an observation deck. You can get a great view of Bullhead City and the river from the deck, and a stationary binocular set on top of the deck enhances that view. From trail 7 you can also visit Rio Lomas Beach and stick your toes in the water.

All of the trails in the nature center are relatively short, and most connect to one another so you can explore several offshoots. Trail 1 is the only ADA accessible path; the rest are sand.

John Hohstadt Trail

(Mohave Community College)

A third spot to stretch your legs can be found behind the Mohave Community College Bullhead City campus at 3400 Highway 95. The John Hohstadt Trail is located behind the 400 Building on campus.

The trail’s namesake is a former MCC associate faculty member who enjoyed the desert and was instrumental in the development of the college’s first nature trail.

Lots of wildlife frequent this trail, including coyotes, rabbits, desert tortoises, snakes and a variety of birds and lizards. Wildflowers and cactus are spread throughout the landscape as well. Rock hounds will find a variety of stones such as quartz, jasper, marble, agate, basalts and many others.

The .75-mile loop is mostly sand and is easy to follow, outlined with large rocks the entire way. There is a short optional hike stemming off of the loop with a .25-mile rocky trail up to a viewpoint, which becomes narrow and steep at points. There is a bench at the top to sit and soak in the stunning picture of the river and mountains in the distance.

Always take a friend along when exploring a new avenue of the desert, as well as plenty of water for your trip. Be vigilant of wildlife and vegetation so no harm comes to them or you. Enjoy the views of the Colorado River, Mojave Desert and surrounding mountain ranges as a reward for your efforts!