College basketball reaches its height of excitement during March Mania as the top teams battle for the championship. The first and second rounds begin this weekend in Indiana, where all games will be played this year.

Catch all of the action at the Laughlin casino bars and sports books. Watch the game, make a few bets and pick up some munchies from the numerous resort dining outlets. Wings, pizza, burgers and anything else you could want while watching March Mania is right at your fingertips for dine-in or takeout. Here’s our picks for the best game day grub in Laughlin.

Edgewater Casino

Wild Style Burgers and Pizza offers all of the American classics like wings, burgers, pizza and chili cheese fries. This quick, convenient outlet specializes in all beef hotdogs with tons of toppings from pepperoni and pizza sauce to ham and pineapple. For a unique combination, pick up a Mexican Dog, which comes with jalapenos, cotija cheese, avocado slices, shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo. Wild Style is open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Aquarius Casino Resort

Pizza and sports just pair together perfectly, so grab a gourmet slice at River Rock Pizza & Pasta, the newest joint within the Aquarius. River Rock uses the freshest ingredients, delicious herbs and house-made dough to create an elevated pizza at an affordable price. Try the popular Brooklyn Style pizza with meatballs, spicy capicola, pepperoni, red onion, ricotta cheese and their signature sauce. It’s a whole lot of flavor in every bite! River Rock is open from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Thursday, and 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Another great combo is burgers and basketball. Located in Harrah’s South Tower food court, Smashburger is known for its fast casual “better burger” brand. All of their burgers are made with fresh 100% Angus beef. You can’t go wrong with the Classic Smash, which comes with American cheese, Smash Sauce, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on an egg bun. Add a side of Smash Tots, which come with rosemary, olive oil, and garlic drizzled over top. Smashburger is open daily from 11 a.m.-6 a.m.

Laughlin River Lodge

Make a taco stop between games at La Villita for your choice of carne asada, pork al pastor or chicken tacos. An order of three tacos is just $5 and comes with a side of chips and refried beans. Choose your meat, choose your salsa, add some onions and cilantro on top and you’ve got a great game day meal. La Villita also has a selection of Mexican beer, including Pacifico, Tecate, Corona, Modelo and more. Or pick your favorite flavor of Jarritos soda, from guava to mandarin, pineapple, mango and more. La Villita is open 24/7.

Riverside Resort

Sauce it up with wings from BBQ on the River. Bring your appetite for huge platters of down-home food. The BBQ chicken wing platter comes with 10 wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, Cajun sweet and sour or BBQ chipotle citrus sauce. Then you pick two sides from Texas fries to corn on the cob, baked beans, potato salad, green bean casserole or a baked potato. A salad and corn muffin also accompany the meal.

BBQ on the River is open 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Avi Resort & Casino

Don’t miss a second of the action waiting for your food order — pick up a quick and tasty meal at the Avi Food Court, which includes Subway, Panda Express, Sbarro and Thrifty Ice Cream. Sbarro is a favorite spot with Italian classics. Pick up pizza by the slice or one of their special strombolis with a side of marinara. Sbarro is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Tropicana Laughlin

A nice sandwich always hits the spot, and Poolside Café serves up both cold and hot sandwiches made fresh to order. Ham, pastrami, tuna salad, roast beef — they do it all. Try the Poolside Turkey hot sandwich packed with turkey, smoked bacon and cheddar on your choice of Italian, multigrain sunflower bread or housemade bagels. Chips, soda, sweets and other sides are on sale inside the café as well, so stock up on snacks for later. Poolside Café is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Pioneer

Appetizers are ideal game day food and Bumbleberry Flats has plenty to choose from. They offer Southern specialties like fried green tomatoes or fried deviled eggs, prime rib sliders, cheese bombs, chicken tenders and more. Don’t overlook the Bacon & Cheddar Tots, which aren’t your typical tater tots. These fried balls of mashed potato, bacon and cheddar cheese are a comfort food creation to enjoy with the game. Bumbleberry Flats is open daily from 8 a.m.-midnight.

Golden Nugget Laughlin

The Deli at Golden Nugget is the prime location to pick up some grub during March Mania, as it is right next to the sports book. They have a large menu of hot and cold sandwiches, pizza, burgers and more. The philly cheeseteak nachos are a generous portion of tortilla chips with shaved sirloin, cheese sauce, tomato, onion, jalapenos and guacamole. The Deli is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Bikini Bay Bar & Grill

Enjoy a juicy burger from Daniel’s Restaurant within Bikini Bay, which has been voted “Best Burger” by locals several years in a row. Try the Baja Burger with melted Jack cheese, sliced avocado, bacon and homemade salsa. Even better, you can watch the game while you eat on one of the bar’s 13 big screen TVs, or the huge 150-inch projector screen. During college basketball games, guests can get in on two drink specials — $15 domestic pitchers and $20 for a bucket of domestic bottled beer. Daniel’s full menu is served inside Bikini Bay from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily and the bar is open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. daily.