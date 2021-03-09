Back at the Ranch

Nestled at the foot of the striking mountains in the Red Rock Conservation Area, Spring Mountain Ranch is a serene state park for all to enjoy.

This day-use park offers a large grassy picnic area with plenty of room to kick around a soccer ball or play Frisbee, and also provides picnic benches and charcoal grills. Bring a blanket and picnic basket for lunch with some fresh mountain air and sunshine.

There are also a few easy-moderate hiking trails to get a little exercise and check out the local flora and fauna. Pets on a 6-foot leash are welcome on the trails.

The Lake Harriet Overlook trailhead begins by the parking lot and is a short loop with a stop at the overlook for a view of the entire ranch. Keep right following the loop around and after the overlook, head back down on the Plant Trail, which will take you to Lake Harriet. At this time, visitors are not allowed right up to the lake as to protect the endangered Pahrump poolfish habitat, but hikers will get a look at Lake Harriet through the fence from this trail.

After catching a glimpse of the lake, hikers may connect to the Sandstone Canyon Trail or finish the loop trail around by the old reservoir and back to the parking lot. The Sandstone Canyon Trail will add on about 2 miles roundtrip.

Join in on a park ranger-led hike at 9 a.m. Wednesday-Sunday as they lead you through the beautiful Sandstone Canyon and Lake Harriet Overlook trails while offering knowledge about the park along the way. These guided hikes are free and are the only way to get up close to Lake Harriet.

The North Ash Grove Loop is another short walk near the visitor center that details the vegetation growing in the park, like prickly pear cactus, honey mesquite and catclaw acacia. As the trail name suggests, the walk circles a grove of Arizona ash trees. It is the only naturally-growing ash grove in Southern Nevada due to the permanent existence of an underground water supply. For an additional jaunt, take the 1.5-mile Lower Ash Grove Trail off of the loop.

While out hiking be vigilant to not disturb the wildlife living in the park, which includes a variety of lizards, snakes, squirrels, jackrabbits, kit fox, coyotes, mule deer, bighorn sheep and wild burros.

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park is located at 6375 Highway 159 in Blue Diamond, Nevada. The park is currently open daily from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee per vehicle or $2 entry for bicycles.

Aside from the outdoor activities, Spring Mountain also draws visitors to the park due to the ranch’s history. The natural springs provided a water source for early Native American tribes thousands of years ago. Later, settlers came to the area for the same reason. In the early 1800s it was a campsite along the alternate Spanish Trail for trappers and explorers and in the late 1800s it became a cattle ranch.

In 1948 Chester Lauck purchased the ranch, which began the property’s history with entertainers. Lauck and his friend Norris Goff created the Lum & Abner radio show with the “Jot ‘em Down Store” bit that ran five nights a week until 1954. The pair built the ranch house that is the visitor center today, and used it as a retreat from Los Angeles.

In 1955 German actress Vera Krupp bought the property and named it Spring Mountain Ranch. While living at the ranch, Krupp’s 33.6-carat diamond ring was stolen during a nighttime robbery. The ring was recovered and nine years later sold at auction to actor Richard Burton for his wife, Elizabeth Taylor. You can read the newspaper article detailing the incident and view some of Krupp’s personal belongings inside the visitor center.

Billionaire businessman Howard Hughes bought the ranch in 1967 as he began purchasing several Las Vegas properties. However, he never lived at the ranch and sold it in 1972. Spring Mountain Ranch became a state park in 1973 and was entered into the Register of Historic Places in 1976.

There are several pieces of memorabilia from the property’s past owners on display on the main level of the ranch house visitor center. Guests may take a self-guided tour of the house and park volunteers will answer any questions. The visitor center is always open Wednesday-Sunday, and open on Monday-Tuesday depending on volunteer availability. The gift shop is only open on weekends.