Livin’ on the Edge

One of the greatest perks of Laughlin’s location is the proximity to several bucket-list destinations. The Southwest is filled with natural wonders that can be explored as a daytrip during your Laughlin stay.

One of the most magnificent feats of nature can be found 313 miles from the Tri-state in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Horseshoe Bend is a 270-degree turn in the Colorado River that sits about 1,000 feet down at the bottom of the canyon. It is a truly stunning sight, which can be admired in photographs, but reaches an awe-inspiring level in person.

The site is just a few miles outside of the town of Page, Arizona, off of Highway 89. It’s a simple attraction — just a parking lot and a .75-mile trail up to the bend. The parking lot has been upgraded to allow for the throngs of annual guests and costs $10 for passenger vehicles to park (national park passes are not accepted).

Although there will undoubtedly be large crowds no matter what day or time of year you visit (it is open every day, year-round), there is plenty of space to find an edge to look out at the amazing view and capture that perfect picture.

Visitors can walk out as close to the canyon as they are comfortable with. However, use caution as there are signs warning to stay away from the edge due to the possibility of rock falling under your feet. There is a small portion of the ledge that includes a railing for a safer and steadier view of the horseshoe.

Page is also home to the southern entrance of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which includes Lake Powell. Lake Powell was created in 1963 when the Glen Canyon Dam held back the waters of the Colorado River, forming a vast blue lake surrounded by beautiful sandstone walls. In 1980 Lake Powell reached 3,700 feet above sea level, making it America’s second largest man made lake, behind Lake Mead.

Boating, fishing, kayaking and hiking are all popular activities in the area. Fisherman may find several species such as bass, crappie, walleye, bluegill and catfish. An Arizona or Utah fishing license is required and either is accepted anywhere along the lake.

Wahweap Marina can be found at the most southwestern point on Lake Powell and is open year-round offering a huge fleet of houseboats and recreational watercraft, dining, a campground, swimming pools, and lodging with 350 rooms.

Powerboats, pontoons and jet skis as well as water toys like wakeboards, water skis, ski tubes, kayaks and paddleboards are all available to rent at the Waheap Marina. If you are planning a longer stay at Lake Powell, they have a full line of economy and luxury houseboats for an unforgettable trip on the water. You may also bring the RV and camp alongside the lake at Waheap RV & Campground. Check out lakepowell.com for more information.

The 710-foot Glen Canyon Dam is located on the north end of Page. Visitors can get a great view of the dam from the overlook on Scenic View Road. There is a parking lot where a short hike begins down a slippery set of rock-carved stairs leading to the overlook. There is a railing to assist hikers up and down the trail. Highway 89 passes over a bridge right next to the dam and includes a pedestrian walkway for an up-close view of the concrete structure.

There are several other points of interest in and around Page, making it a worthwhile trip. The Grand Canyon South Rim is about 100 miles away, the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument is 40 miles and if traveling slightly north across the Utah border, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park are not out of reach. Stops in Kingman, Williams and Flagstaff can be enjoyed on the trip up from Laughlin as well.

Note: Antelope Canyon and the Navajo Village Heritage Center in Page remain closed at this time due to COVID-19 precautions.