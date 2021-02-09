Valentine Outing

Treat your sweetie to a Valentine’s Day dinner in Laughlin and take part in one of the fun activities below.

Aquarius

Valentine’s Day Special available 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14

Café Aquarius will be featuring a surf and turf Valentine’s Day special, including a salad, entrée of New York steak and shrimp served with cheddar and jack cheese-stuffed baked potato, fresh broccoli, rolls with butter and fresh strawberry shortcake for dessert; $24 per person or $21.60 per person when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

Edgewater

Valentine’s Day Special available 3 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14

Hickory Pit will be serving a Valentine’s Day dinner for two to share, beginning with New England-style crab cakes with roasted red pepper and garlic aioli, followed by a Boston bib wedge salad with bourbon balsamic dressing. Choice of entrees include a 6-ounce beef filet with stuffed lobster française; 6-ounce beef filet served on a bed of wild mushrooms with port wine sauce glace; 4-ounce lobster tail served française style with crab and shrimp stuffing, topped with a creamy scampi sauce; roasted lamb chops with candied garlic with rosemary-roasted potatoes or baked zucchini fries with fresh parmesan; or maple mustard-glazed chicken with three cheese potato gratiné and baked zucchini fries with fresh parmesan. To complete the meal, guests may choose between wild berry shortcake with vanilla cream or red velvet cheesecake; $60 or $54 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

Pioneer

Valentine’s Day Special available on Sunday, Feb. 14

Bumbleberry Flats will offer a Valentine’s Day surf and turf dinner including a 10-ounce ribeye & shrimp skewer and a baked potato with butter, sour cream and green onions. Cheesecake will be served for dessert; $42.99 per person.

Golden Nugget

Valentine’s Day Special available Friday-Sunday, Feb. 12-14

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is preparing a Valentine dinner for two. Each person may pick either a classic Caesar salad, fresh garden salad or clam chowder soup to start. Then each chooses an entrée between shrimp scampi, Maker’s Mark glazed salmon, the “Shrimper’s Heaven” trio of fried, coconut and tempura shrimp, Bourbon St. mahi mahi, shrimp New Orleans, or Dixie style baby back ribs. For dessert, the couple will share either a chocolate chip cookie sundae or New York style cheesecake with fresh strawberry sauce; $60 per couple. In addition to the meal, the couple may add on a Rum Forrest Rum drink for two, served in a souvenir flask for $20.

Keepers of the Wild

Take your valentine to Valentine, Arizona, to spend the day at Keepers of the Wild, located right along Historic Route 66. The animal sanctuary is offering 50% off general admissions on Sunday, Feb. 14 only (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), to all Mohave County and Laughlin residents. Guests must present a valid, current Mohave County or Laughlin ID to receive the discount. Keepers is located at 13441 E. Highway 66, Valentine, Arizona.

Valentine’s Car Show & Shine

The River Cruizers Car Club presents a Valentine’s Car Show with awards, a 50/50 raffle, Wheel of Fortune, DJ, T-shirt sales and more. The cost is $20 to register a car and all proceeds benefit students and charities in the Tri-state. The show is free to view and will be at Mohave Market Place, 5480 Highway 95 in Fort Mohave, Arizona, on Saturday, Feb. 13 (9 a.m.-3 p.m. AZ time).

Oatman Sweetheart Treasure Hunt

The Oatman Chamber invites the public to come participate in a free treasure hunt through town on Saturday, Feb. 13 (1 p.m.-5 p.m. AZ time). Start at Making Memories at 88 Main St. in Oatman for rules and information, then hunt through the stores in town for clues. The first person to return to Making Memories with all of the clues wins the treasure!

Cella Wines Grand Reopening

Welcome Micah & Ginger Spencer as the new owners of Cella Wines in Kingman at the winery and vineyard’s grand reopening celebration Friday-Monday, Feb. 12-15 (11 a.m.-6 p.m. each day). There will be raffles, door prizes, wine tasting and more.

One of the giveaways will be a Valentine basket, which includes a dessert wine or Rosé, chocolates and other fun gifts. These baskets are available to purchase as well, now through Valentine’s Day. Cella Wines is located at 6927 E. Brooks Blvd. in Kingman, Arizona.