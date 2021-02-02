The Big Game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs is set for kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 7. The game takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, which marks the first time in NFL history a team will play for the Lombardi Trophy in its home stadium.

The Chiefs are the reigning champs, winning their second franchise championship last year. This will be the team’s fourth time in the Big Game as quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to go back-to-back in his first two appearances.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made the Big Game just one time before this, beating the Oakland Raiders in 2003. However, the team’s new quarterback this year, Tom Brady, is no stranger to the championship. This will be Brady’s 10th trip to the Big Game as he looks to win his seventh ring. His prior appearances were all with the New England Patriots.

Catch all of the action at one of the bars in Laughlin, make a few bets on your favorite team and take part in a scramble before the game at one of the local golf courses.

Big Game Betting

The Big Game marks one of the biggest days for sports betting. There is a sports book or kiosk at every Laughlin casino resort to make your wager.

There are two main types of bets you can make on sports games — point spread and money line.

The point spread is the difference in score between two teams. For example, say the point spread is -3 for the Chiefs. This means if you were betting the point spread for the Chiefs, they would need to win by more than three points for you to win. If they won by exactly three, you would get your money back, as would those who bet against the point spread. Whatever the point spread is at the time you place your bet is what you are locked in at. If you place your bet a week in advance of the game, the spread may change by the day of the game.

The money line bet is a simple win or lose wager. You are picking which team you think will win, with no regard to how much they win by. This bet will fall under a column header that reads “M/L.” The negative numbers in that box tell you how much money you would have to wager on the favored team to win $100. For example, say the money line for the Chiefs is -200. This tells you that you would have to bet $200 to win $100. If the team is favored to win the game, it makes the moneyline a somewhat safe bet and therefore you have to risk more money for a smaller payout. A positive number (example +300) for the moneyline tells you how much you would win if you wagered $100 on the underdog. The riskier bet equals a better payout.

Another common bet is the over/under wager. It equals the total number of points scored by both teams, including overtime points. Say the over/under score for the Big Game is set at 47 and the actual final score adds up to 44. If you bet the under you would win, and an over bet would lose. Both sides would get their money back if the total score had equaled exactly 47. You may also bet the spread and over/under for halftime and the end of each quarter of the game.

There are numerous proposition bets you can make in the game as well, including total receiving yards, rushing yards, which players will score and various others.

Mojave Resort Golf Club

Big Game Scramble: Before the football action starts, get in on a fun golf tourney at Mojave Resort, starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. Entry into this two-person scramble costs $59 per person and will include golf, a cart, range balls, prizes and lunch afterward. Call 702-535-4653 for details and to register.

Laughlin Ranch Golf Club

Beyond Super Tournament: Gear up for the biggest day in sports with this two-person scramble tournament with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. Entry costs $80 per person and includes a cart, range balls, tournament fees and dinner at The Ranch Bar and Grill. Call the Golf Shop at 928-754-1243 to register.