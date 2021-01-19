Red Rock Rendezvous

Nature’s finest scenery surrounds Sedona, drawing visitors from near and far to gaze upon the epic red rock formations. The air just seems fresher, the sky brighter and the mood better upon entering the town. Literally, Sedona is known for its good vibes due to the vortex sites nearby that are said to promote healing energy.

Even if you don’t quite feel a spiritual connection, the beautiful landscape, buzzing uptown scene and Southwest atmosphere are sure to put a smile on your face.

There are activities for everyone — tons of shopping, hiking, nature tours, dining, art galleries and more — all placed among the red rocks for outstanding views no matter where you are.

Here is our guide to sample a bit of each avenue Sedona has to offer.

UPTOWN SEDONA

Handmade Native crafts, turquoise jewelry, pottery, crystals and gemstones glisten in the windows of the shops on each corner. Souvenir T-shirts, Red Dirt shirts and ladies clothing also can be found along the uptown streets.

For your sweet tooth, stop in the Sedona Fudge Company, the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory or one of the other ice cream or candy stores. There are also many restaurants in close range, including Mexican, Korean, American and Thai cuisine, some with patio seating available for dinner with a view.

This is the bustling neighborhood that many first-time visitors will want to browse, and is a great area to stay the night as well. There are a few motels within walking distance of all of the shops, which is a big plus due to the very limited parking in uptown.

PINK ADVENTURE TOURS

Also located in uptown is the Pink Jeep Plaza, where the world-renowned tours begin. A trip to Sedona would not be complete without a tour in one of the iconic pink Jeeps, which traverse the rugged backcountry, taking guests to the most scenic spots around.

The Jeep Wranglers sport upgraded axles, suspension and gearing to improve its ability to crawl over tough terrain and heavy-duty springs and shock absorbers are added for a steadier ride.

For 60 years they have been the trusted company for amazing adventures in Sedona, making guests comfortable in a safe ride with an experienced guide. Pink Adventure Tours has exclusive access to many of the roads to the viewpoints, which can only be traveled by their customized vehicles.

The signature tour is Broken Arrow, which is the most extreme excursion with four-wheeling action atop the red rocks. The guides expertly scale the rocks as they maneuver to each breathtaking viewpoint, such as Chicken Point and Submarine Rock. Catch your breath as they stop to let guests out to stretch your legs and get a better view. Your guide doubles as a photographer, posing your group perfectly for one-in-a-million shots with the ultimate background. They also share some area history and interesting anecdotes from their experiences driving the tours.

They offer several tours of varying lengths from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to fit your timeline. The excursions also differ in terrain type, some keeping to the paved roads while others, like Broken Arrow, offer a more rocky off-road experience.

You can explore ancient ruins, travel through backcountry canyons, visit vortex sites or even take a wine tour, all with Pink Adventure Tours. No matter which you choose, it will include unbeatable views and excellent service.

Visit pinkadventuretours.com to browse the available tours and book your reservation.

TLAQUEPAQUE VILLAGE

This arts and crafts community features the works of numerous different artisans within the shops that make up the village.

Modeled after the Mexican town of the same name, Tlaquepaque Village features beautiful architecture and cobblestone pathways, built around a sycamore tree grove. Leisurely wandering through the courtyard admiring the buildings and fountains is a great way to pass the time.

Pick up a handmade treasure, like a piece of pottery from Esteban’s — an original store from the village’s opening in the early ‘70s. Or perhaps your home needs a traditional Navajo weaving from Azadi Navajo Rugs. There is no shortage of handcrafted gifts here, from candles to jewelry and sculptures.

There are several specialty shops offering unique finds, such as music boxes, Christmas ornaments, kitchen ware, oils and spices, children’s toys and much more.

Stop to browse the many art galleries featuring contemporary fine art, Western sculpture, wildlife and landscape pieces from local and international artists.

Tlaquepaque also houses several prime dining options, like El Rincon, a colorful Mexican Restaurant serving traditional specialties with a Navajo twist. Oak Creek Brewery & Grill is another tasty option with award-winning house brews and delicious wood-fired pizzas.

VORTEX SITES

As mentioned above, Sedona is rich with positive energy. A vortex is said to be a spot in nature where the earth’s energy is heavily concentrated, and may be felt through vibrations or other sensations.

There are four main vortex sites in Sedona: Boynton Canyon, Airport Mesa, Bell Rock and Cathedral Rock. The best way to visit them and feel the energy for yourself, is by hiking to the exact site. Due to their majestic reputation, these places are very popular so expect to share the trail with others. You will also need to purchase a Red Rock Pass to park at the trailheads.

All of these hikes lead to beautiful red rock views and are wonderful spots to watch the sun rise and set while taking a moment for peace and reflection. However, the one we recommend for its accessibility, views and atmosphere, is the Boynton Canyon Vista.

This is a short, out-and back hike beginning at the Boynton Canyon Trailhead. After about .3 miles on the wooded dirt trail, there is an offshoot to the right to get to the vista where the vortex site is. This second half of the trail is where visitors will ascend up the rocky path to reach an open area between two rock spires where the energy is concentrated. Soak in the healing, whether it be felt from the earth or just from quiet introspection in an awe-inspiring location. Head back the way you came when you are ready to descend. If you want to journey a little deeper into the canyon, after getting back on the main trail from the vista offshoot, continue north on the Boynton Canyon Trail.