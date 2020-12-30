New Year’s Eve Dining

All specials are available only on New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted and all times listed are Nevada time. Reservations are suggested at all restaurants as seating is limited.

Riverside Resort

Gourmet Room: Featuring an elegant menu prepared by Chef Richard; served 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Prime Rib Room on the River: In addition to the prime rib and chicken cordon bleu, enjoy roasted lamb carved tableside with choice of salad and baby shrimp cocktail or seafood cocktail. The special also includes a baked potato, potatoes au gratin, creamed spinach or vegetable of the day and a dessert; $20.99; served 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Riverview Restaurant: Dinner includes choice of soup or salad, 8-ounce New York steak and shrimp scampi in a puff pastry with choice of potato, seasonal vegetables and chocolate cheesecake for dessert; $17.49; special served from 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

BBQ on the River: Featuring a limited BBQ menu along with a special of sliced sirloin steak with marsala sauce and shrimp scampi with au gratin potatoes and honey glazed carrots with chocolate cheesecake for dessert; $17.49; served 2 p.m.-9 p.m.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius: The special will include a 16-ounce T-bone steak and breaded shrimp, served with bread, salad, seasonal vegetables, potatoes and dessert; $30 per person without a True Rewards card, or $27 per person with a True Rewards card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full; served 4 p.m.-midnight.

Edgewater

Hickory Pit: The holiday special will include an appetizer of blackened shrimp cocktail with sweet citrus sauce or crab-stuffed mushrooms with pancetta and béarnaise sauce, followed by choice of lobster bisque or an Ensenada mist salad. Entrée options include a toasted pine nut and herb-crusted filet with sundried tomato béarnaise, crab-stuffed orange roughy with béarnaise, or chicken cordon bleu with wild mushroom supreme sauce. For dessert, choose between caramel apple crème brulée, chocolate elegance cake or assorted berry cheesecake; $40 per person without a True Rewards card, or $36 per person with a True Rewards card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full; served 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Laughlin River Lodge

Bighorn Café: The first dinner option includes soup or salad and choice of lobster alfredo or chicken piccata; $22 per person or $20 with players card. The second dinner option includes soup or salad and a 12-ounce ribeye with choice of sides and dinner rolls; $29 per person or $27 with players card; both served 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Rockets Over the River Display

The Laughlin Tourism Commission is sponsoring a spectacular New Year’s Eve display at midnight Nevada time with pyrotechnics by Zambelli Fireworks.

The New Year’s Eve show will be about 22 minutes and includes 3,500 total shots with 835 of those just for the grand finale! This display will be choreographed to patriotic music on 104.9 KISS FM, as we say goodbye to 2020.

The display is shot off from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, across from the Pioneer.

“The fallout zone is 2,000 feet outside of the detonation site, which is the Laughlin property across the street from the old post office on Highway 95, just south of Home Depot,” LTC President Jackie Mazzeo said.

“So that whole section right there is the fallout zone for the rockets and its aftermath, but anywhere else where it’s not fenced you can view. We don’t want people four-wheeling onto airport land or private land but there are plenty of parking lots and public places where people can pull off.

“The Riverwalk will be closed to the public. Laughlin hotel guests can watch from their hotel room. If you are a local you can park anywhere and stay in your car and watch it from your car.”e