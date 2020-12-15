Jack, Jim, Jameson — the gang’s all here and ready for a good time on Whiskey Row. Whether you prefer bourbon, Canadian or Irish whiskey, they all congregate on this famous block in downtown Prescott, Arizona.

The street got its name in the late 1800s when up to 40 saloons once graced its storefronts, serving the prospectors, cowboys and gamblers of the era. It has evolved since that time to include more shopping, dining and art galleries, but this Western town’s love for that particular spirit has not died.

Whiskey Row still draws visitors for a rowdy night on the town when the sun goes down and the neon lights shine. Live music, karaoke, open mic nights and other forms of entertainment keep these bars hopping.

The oldest and most historic establishment on the block is The Palace Saloon and Restaurant. First built in 1877 and rebuilt in 1901 after a fire leveled the entire block, The Palace is a must-see stop for its history and nostalgia. Notable figures like the Earp brothers and Doc Holliday once patronized The Palace, which still boasts the original Brunswick bar (saved from the fire) where these cowboys sat.

Today, it is a family friendly bar and restaurant, serving steak, seafood, burgers, wings, tacos and more, along with a huge selection of whiskey, of course. They have an outdoor patio where they host “Party on the Patio” with live music.

Jersey Lilly’s Saloon is situated upstairs in The Palace building, also offering a full bar and live music with the only balcony seating along Whiskey Row.

Matt’s Saloon is a popular dive on the block that is definitely geared toward the Western crowd, with cow skulls adorning the wall, cattle brands seared into the bar top and country music live on the Longhorn Stage.

Another local favorite is the Bird Cage Saloon, which also features live music in a variety of genres, from jazz to country and rock. They are known to host open mic nights for guests to give their best shot on stage as well.

If you plan on bar hopping to hit all of these famous saloons, the best place to stay is Hotel St. Michael — the cornerstone of Whiskey Row. This charming historic hotel was built in 1901 after the Burke Hotel burnt down in its place. It is said to be haunted, as many guests claim to see the ghost of a lady wandering the property.

Its old-time atmosphere and location right next to the saloons make Hotel St. Michael an easy pick for your stay on Whiskey Row. It also holds an indoor alley of shops, including a bookstore, art galleries, clothing store and souvenir shops.

There is a ton more shopping just down the street. The Galloping Goose sells a variety of Native American crafts, home furnishings, Western paintings and more. The Prescott Trading Company is filled to the brim with cowboy hats, boots, vests and other Western wear, along with a multitude of décor and gift items. A few doors down there is a Harley Davidson store and Wild at Heart, a novelty gift shop. Clothes Hound carries a number of designer brand women’s clothing and funky accessories. Kikkapoo Express is the place to find authentic Native American jewelry.

There are several art galleries on the block, like Van Gogh’s Ear, Ian Russell Gallery of Fine Art and the Arts Prescott Gallery, which is a cooperative of local artists.

While shopping Whiskey Row, stop for a snack at the Treat Center for flavored popcorn, fudge, candy and ice cream. Or you can grab a pizza from the Grumpy Sicilian. The Palace has an extensive lunch and dinner menu for a sit-down meal.

These stores claim a spot directly on Whiskey Row, but there are numerous other shops and eateries on the adjacent blocks for hours of strolling and shopping.

Directly across the street from Whiskey Row is Courthouse Plaza, where the Yavapai County Courthouse sits among a lush grassy courtyard that is popular for small outdoor gatherings, taking a walk or enjoying a picnic. Several events are held in the courtyard every year including art festivals and the annual courthouse Christmas lighting.

The holidays are a particularly great time to visit Prescott, with several festive events to enliven the Christmas spirit. There is an annual gingerbread village exhibit on display at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center from now through Jan. 1. The Enchanted Christmas Tour of Lights is an indoor showcase of more than half a million lights set up in 19 themed rooms with snowmen, Disney characters, reindeer and much more. This display is open from now though Dec. 30 in the Prescott Gateway Mall. There are several other Christmas light displays in the area — visit prescott.org to see all of the upcoming events.

The most popular event of the year has got to be the annual New Year’s Eve Boot Drop on Whiskey Row. Prescott invites everyone to come “give 2020 the boot,” as the traditional 6-foot lighted boot will slide 40 feet down the flagpole at The Palace. The boot drops twice on Dec. 31 — once at 10 p.m. to coordinate with the live New York City ball drop and again at midnight Arizona time. The outdoor event is free to the public and will include fireworks, live music, prize giveaways and food vendors.