Retail Therapy

If you are still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone this holiday season, try browsing the casino gift shops, filled with fun merchandise not found elsewhere.

They have large collections of gift items from glassware to clothing, purses, jewelry, toys and collectibles. Many have a special Christmas section with ornaments, decorations and more. You will also find beautiful greeting cards, such as the Leanin’ Tree collection, on many of the store racks.

If you are just looking for a souvenir from your Laughlin trip, there are tons of those as well, from shot glasses to coffee mugs, logo’d clothing and postcards. Fashionable face masks are also widely found along Casino Drive.

For a quick snack or beverage, the gift shops have you covered. Most have a wide selection of liquor and beer, as well as Gatorade, soft drinks and water to rehydrate. Chips, popcorn, candy and other snack mixes fill the shelves.

THE NEW PIONEER

Country Store (near the main entrance) — This store has a little bit of everything, from clothing to Southwest jewelry, patriotic and military mugs, NFL and MLB team totems, Christmas decor, wind chimes, soda, snacks and alcohol.

Open daily (24 hours).

GOLDEN NUGGET LAUGHLIN

Gift Emporium (just off the atrium entrance next to Gold Diggers Nightclub) — Brand names like Pandora jewelry, Miss Me jeans, Brighton, Swarovski and Vera Bradley offer a large selection of distinctive jewelry, designer clothing, handbags, accessories and more. Right now they are running a sale on the Pandora jewelry — buy any two pieces and receive the third free! There is also a nice selection of American Fighter, Quicksilver and Tommy Bahama clothing for men. Right now you can grab a Christmas milk and cookie plate for the kids to leave out for Santa. Snacks, soda, alcohol, ice cream and other sundries are tucked throughout.

Open Sunday-Thursday (10 a.m.-

6 p.m.); Friday-Saturday, (10 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Bubba Gump’s Gift Shop (on river level) — A variety of items reminiscent of the movie, including T-shirts, hats, painted signs and more.

Open Sunday (noon to 8 p.m.); Monday-Thursday (3 p.m.-9 p.m.); Friday-Saturday (noon to 9 p.m.).

AVI RESORT & CASINO

Avi Gift Shop (near the main casino entrance) — Handmade Native American arts and crafts, casual clothing for men and women, accessories, toys, magnets, wind chimes, greeting cards, figurines and assorted sundries.

Open daily (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Main Gift Shop (near hotel registration) — T-shirts, souvenirs, Laughlin collectibles, selection of animal figurines, decorative items, jewelry, toys, cigars, snacks, newspapers and more.

Open daily (8 a.m.-midnight).

South Tower Auto Gift Shop (third floor next to the Classic Car Exhibit) — offers a large selection of memorabilia including John Wayne, I Love Lucy, the Beatles, Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. You can find vintage car-themed shirts, hats and signs, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, jigsaw puzzles, toy cars, model cars, plush animals, toy trains and more.

Open Sunday-Thursday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday-Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.).

Smoke Shop & Antique Slots (on the main casino between the North and South Tower) — large assortment of tobacco products; unique collectible antique slot machines and more.

Open daily (7 a.m.-10 p.m.).

The Watch Man Store (on the main casino floor at the base of the escalator up to Don’s Celebrity Theatre) — Carries every kind of timepiece imaginable, ranging from $10-$1,000. They have pocket watches, luxury watches, leather bands, silver and gold, ladies fashion watches in every color, and they do watch repair. There is a large variety of other merchandise, including clocks, handbags, ornaments and more.

Open daily (10 a.m.-7 p.m.).

Amazing T-shirts (on the main casino floor near the King of Clubs Players Booth) — filled to the ceiling with large variety of shirts in all styles, colors and designs.

Open daily (11 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Fun in the Sun (in the South Tower by the escalator to the Sports Book) — T-shirts, women’s blouses, dresses, casual wear, hats, denim and more.

Open daily (11 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Ring City (on the main casino floor South Tower near valet parking entrance) — Huge selection of rings with gems in every color. Everything that is not in a case costs under $20.

Open daily (11 a.m.-4 p.m.).

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

Club Shop (across from hotel registration) — Newly renovated this year, Harrah’s Club Shop is a spacious store filled with endless gift ideas. There’s a large assortment of toys for the kids, along with clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Collectible figurines, candles, bath bombs, glassware, Swarovski crystal, Brighton jewelry, tote bags and purses add to the unique finds. There is also a selection of food and beverage items for sale.

Open Sunday-Thursday (8 a.m.-10 p.m.); Friday-Saturday (8 a.m.-

midnight).

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

The General Store (main casino level at the north end of the resort) — The fun atmosphere reflects ghost towns and mining operations with old gasoline pumps, wall murals and a gold panning sluice. Keeping with the theme, guests can purchase geode slices and rocks to break open and reveal crystals hidden inside. A large portion of the store is dedicated to children with toys, candy, books and all shapes and sizes of colorful kites.

There is also plenty for adult shoppers, with an extensive alcohol and beer selection, and an abundance of snacks to go with it. There are items for pet lovers, a variety of cookbooks, men’s and women’s apparel, jewelry, hats, scarves, bags, figurines and more.

The glass-front display cases at the entrance offer assorted treats, including a variety of fudge, cinnamon rolls, pastries, muffins and more.

Open daily (24 hours).

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

Marshall-Rousso (across from Tango’s Lounge) — Ladies will find evening wear, casual clothing, funny graphic tees, ponchos, scarves, accessories, handbags and jewelry. They also carry fashionable totes and luggage for traveling.

Open daily (11 a.m.-7 p.m.).

Essentials (down the hall from Marshall Rousso) — This store carries the necessities that may not have made it into the suitcase. Along with all of the sundries you will find Laughlin merchandise, holiday items, shot glasses, plush toys, as well as snacks, soda, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and more.

Open Sunday-Thursday (7 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday-Saturday (7 a.m.-

midnight).

EDGEWATER

Main Gift Shop (adjacent to the Sedona Tower lobby) — There is a large selection of Laughlin logo’d merclothing, mugs and more. You can find luggage, handbags, jewelry, soaps and lotions, and novelty items like the Elvis section and portable casino games. They carry a broad selection of liquor as well as snacks and soft drinks.

Open Sunday-Thursday (7 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday-Saturday (7 a.m.-

midnight).

$10 Boutique (on the river level near Coco’s Restaurant) — Most items in the store are $10, with some bags are apparel priced higher. There is a great variety of accessories for men and women, including bracelets, necklaces, pins, rings, watches, hats, scarves and handbags. If you are looking for a piece to match an outfit, you will find accessories in every color and style in this boutique.

Open daily (noon to 6 p.m.).

AQUARIUS

Aquarius Gift Shop (near side entrance, by Subway) — Upscale women’s jackets, sweaters, ponchos, leggings and blouses that sparkle. They also carry designer handbags, as well as Disney backpacks, a large assortment of jewelry and luggage. There is a ton of Laughlin clothing and souvenirs for the whole family. They have a multitude of snacks and beverages as well.

Open Sunday-Thursday (7 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday-Saturday (7 a.m.-

midnight).