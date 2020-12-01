Sleigh the Day

Santa Claus is setting up shop in the desert this year and there’s just one route to find his workshop. The Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River will show you the way to the “North Pole” by participating in the Sleigh Ride Poker Run this Saturday, Dec. 5.

Bring the whole family in your four-wheel drive vehicle and have some fun cruising through the desert and picking up poker chips, with a pit stop for pictures with Santa.

“It is a 45-mile off-road poker run, starting at the corner of Aztec Road and La Riqueza in Fort Mohave,” Kiwanis Club Treasurer Derrick Voss said. “From there, they just head up the hill one block and they’re out in the desert and it basically does a 45-mile loop from the Fort Mohave area all the way up into the Bullhead area. So if you were to go off of streets, it goes from basically El Rodeo to Laughlin Ranch Boulevard, but out in the desert.

“There are four poker stops out in the desert and at each one they will collect a poker chip which is then traded in for a poker card at the finish line and we have cash prizes for the top three hands and for the worst hand.”

Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, $250 for third and $100 for worst hand.

Voss said they encourage drivers to get in the spirit of the season and dress up their “sleighs.”

“With the season, we’re inviting the participants to decorate their vehicles or to wear any type of Christmas garb, Santa suits, elf costumes, whatever they want,” Voss said. “Also at the very north end of the poker run we’ll have the North Pole with Santa, so they’ll be able to take a picture with Santa and get a candy cane and then head on back to the remainder of the course.”

He said this poker run is for everyone and for any vehicle that can handle the off-road route.

“It’s an event that anybody can participate in — family and friends,” Voss said. “Anything that can run off road can enter. Off-road motorcycles can do it too. In the past, we’ve had everything from quads to side by sides, military vehicles, Jeeps, 4×4 trucks — anything four wheel drive will be able to do the course.”

Registration is $85 per vehicle and includes one poker hand, two lunches and a face shield. The Kiwanis Club will be providing a pulled pork lunch at the end of the run. To register and buy extra lunches, face shields and poker hands, visit Kiwanis of the Colorado River on Facebook and click on Events.

You also can register in person at one of the two title sponsors for the run, Findlay Chevy Buick GMC in Bullhead City or Mohave Powersports in Fort Mohave. Info packets with a map of the course can be picked up at these two locations, or they will be provided at check-in on Saturday.

Drivers must report to check-in at the corner of Aztec and La Riqueza in Fort Mohave at 8:30 a.m. AZ time, with the race beginning at 9 a.m. They must finish the course by 2 p.m.

Additional sponsors for the run include Living Waters Hospice, who sponsored the poker chips, and BHHS Legacy Foundation, who sponsored water for the poker stops.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Kiwanis causes, such as scholarships for local youth, the club’s annual Trunk or Treat event and other local organizations.

The Sleigh Ride is a chance to get outside and make some memories with family and friends.

“It’s a fun time for everyone to get out as families are coming together during this season,” Voss said. “The weather’s really nice — it’s not hot, it’s not freezing cold. So it’s just a nice time to get out and enjoy the beautiful desert.”

Voss said the club plans to make this poker run a bi-annual event, with the Sleigh Ride in December and a Fool’s Run in April.