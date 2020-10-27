Happy Camper

RV living has many perks, including a simple and flexible lifestyle. You can travel the country and enjoy the scenery, making stops as often as you’d like. The freedom to choose your own route while driving in the comfort of your own home appeals to many a traveler.

The RV life has proved so convenient that many people are choosing to cut the high costs of home ownership and are living in their RV full time. Although retirees make up a large portion of RV campers, younger adults are also taking an interest in the idea. It’s a dream for those who have wanderlust and hold a job that allows them to work from the road.

The Tri-state area sees a lot of these visitors come wintertime. Southern Nevada and Arizona are natural choices for RV enthusiasts, as temperatures stay warm all year long bringing “snowbirds” down from the North. The trek south offers the opportunity to hit many national parks and points of interest along the way, creating memories with loved ones and experiencing exciting new landscapes.

Two Laughlin resorts — the Riverside Resort and the Avi Resort and Casino — offer RV parks as an alternative to their hotels to cater to these travelers.

Riverside RV Park

Across Casino Drive from the Riverside Resort, this multi-level RV park boasts 740 spaces — all including water, sewer, cable and electric. This park will keep you close to the action, within walking distance to any of the casinos, outlet shops or entertainment venues.

The Riverside RV Park was just voted best in the Tristate for 2020 in the Mohave Daily News Best Of readers’ poll.

There is no size limit for RVs and no limit to the number of days you can stay, but those wishing to stay more than two weeks must designate the number of days on the registration form. Special discounted weekly rates are available.

Pets are allowed on a leash. There is no tent camping.

RV park guests have access to all Riverside Resort amenities and there is a 24-hour shuttle to the casino.

The RV Park Office hours are 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m. during the winter. Park guests may “self-register” after hours at the RV Park Office.

To make a reservation, visit RiversideResort.com/rv-park-riverside/ or call 800-227-3849.

AVI KOA RV Park

About 15 miles from the Laughlin strip, the Avi Resort and Casino offers a large campground with a scenic mountain backdrop and beautiful views of the Colorado River. The campground is directly across the street from the Avi, and there is a 24-hour shuttle service available to the property.

This KOA campground is a 10-time winner of the President’s Award for exceeding the KOA standards set to ensure guests are provided with the best facilities possible.

The on-site KOA amenities include free Wi-Fi and cable, laundry, showers, a picnic area and barbecue pits. KOA guests also have complimentary access to all of the resort’s amenities. With the casino, dining, golf course, movie theater and more, there is plenty to do right on property.

This is a pet-friendly park with no tent camping, that allows self-contained units only, meaning you must be able to hook up to water, electricity and sewer. The maximum pull-through is 90 feet.

Call 800-562-4142 for reservations, or go to AviCasino.com/accommodations#RVPark.