Dine & Play

Bikini Bay is the one-stop sports bar for hours of entertainment and delicious food and drinks.

It’s no wonder this Laughlin bar has been voted Best Sports Bar in the Mohave Daily News Best Of readers’ poll every year since 2012. To add even more fun for their guests, Bikini Bay now offers gaming with 15 newly-installed bar top machines.

Patrons can stop by to watch the big game, have lunch and grab a drink or two, all while playing their favorite casino game. The options available include video poker, keno, blackjack and slots.

Bikini Bay also offers a players card that is free to sign up for at the bar, and rewards guests with free play and other prizes. After the first $100 played with the card, members will automatically earn $10 in free play.

Along with the new machines set into an extended cherry wood bar, return guests will notice a revamp of the property including new tile flooring, paint, décor, additional lighting, and brand new leather bar stools with adjustable heights at the machines.

Gaming is the newest attraction at Bikini Bay, but locals and visitors alike have been choosing the bar for years to watch all of their favorite sports. The bar boasts 13 big screen TVs, as well as a huge 150-inch projector screen for sports viewing.

During professional and college football games, guests can get in on two drink specials — $15 domestic pitchers and $20 for a bucket of domestic bottled beer. Aside from the football specials, drinks are half price during happy hour on Sunday-Friday (4 p.m.-6 p.m.).

When hunger strikes, Bikini Bay has the cure for that too. Last year the bar opened Daniel’s Restaurant inside to provide dining on a regular basis.

They wanted to offer guests a high-quality menu with lots of options, so they brought in chef Daniel Morales of locally-acclaimed Daniel’s Restaurant.

“He does a wonderful job, his food is amazing,” bartender Becky Quasne said of Morales. “He’s just a natural, he can cook anything.”

They offer a huge menu with everything from burgers to burritos, and pasta to prime rib. Morales doesn’t really have one specialty — he can do it all. And aside from the full page of humongous specialty burgers with every topping imaginable, he also has vegan and vegetarian options on the menu.

“His presentation of food is top notch,” Quasne added. “It’s high quality, and he makes all the dressings, the salsa, everything is fresh.”

Nothing goes better with a beer than a big juicy burger, and Daniel’s has been voted several times as Best Burger in the Mohave Daily News Best Of readers’ poll. But their fresh salads are also a big hit with diners. (The Baja Burger and Bayou Chicken Salad are pictured below.)

They also have specials, like Taco Tuesday, Two-for-One Burgers on Wednesday (with purchase of a drink), Pasta Thursday and Fish Fry Friday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. A real treat is Daniel’s outstanding prime rib, served on Friday-Saturday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

The full menu is served inside Bikini Bay from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, with an abbreviated nighttime menu available from 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Bikini Bay is located in the Laughlin Outlet Center plaza along Casino Drive. The bar is open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. daily (opens at 10 a.m. on football Sundays).