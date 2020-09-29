Pick of the Patch

Fresh veggies, baked goods, handmade jewelry, artisanal crafts and much more made by local vendors will be for sale when the Bullhead City Farmers Market returns this Saturday.

The highly-anticipated event is back for its eighth year in its usual location at Bullhead Community Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

“We are ready to welcome our vendors and customers back to the park!” said Bonnie Tarloff, BHCFM director. “Over the course of the past months, I worked closely with City Manager Toby Cotter and Parks and Recreation Manager Dave Heath to facilitate an opening for the Tri-state residents that would put public health front and center, given the unusual circumstances we are working with.”

The event will be held outdoors, but the market staff is asking vendors and patrons to exercise caution by wearing masks, being respectful of personal space and asking anyone who is ill to stay home.

The Farmers Market began with about 12 vendors in Ken Fovargue Park eight years ago. Since then, the community event has grown substantially and moved to Community Park to allow for the expansion to between 80-100 vendors.

The popularity of the event is due to the variety of vendors selling quality homemade goods.

“There is literally something for everyone,” BHCFM Marketing Coordinator Vanette Schnitz said. “Bonnie interviews and looks at every product or service sold at the market and somehow achieves a great balance for so many varied interests.”

The shopping experience boasts two farms selling fresh produce, gourmet foods, salsa and oils, baked treats, jams and local honey, among other food items. There is also a wonderful selection of handmade items from a diverse group of artisans, including jewelry, soaps, lotions, candles, custom greeting cards, artwork, lawn ornaments and so much more.

There are a variety of services represented at the market as well. Shoppers can consult with Debbie’s Dispensary regarding questions about medical marijuana, talk cars with Anderson Ford, visit with a pet expert from Colorado River Animal Medical Clinic, sign up for a Sam’s Club membership or look into the real estate market with Tami Ring of US Southwest Real Estate & Marketing.

The Farmers Market benefits the community by offering unique goods for shoppers while providing a venue to support small local businesses.

“We offer a marketplace for those who have home businesses — a non-brick and mortar workplace — and our loyal vendors and patrons have made this a real Saturday morning destination,” Schnitz said. “Bonnie and I are proud of the contribution that our vendors make to the local economy.”

Orchestrating the market is no small task, but the community reward is worth the work. Heath and the park staff, as well as the BHCFM staff, spend countless hours preparing and setting up each market.

“It’s not easy, but we love the positivity it brings to the community,” Tarloff said. “We feel it makes Bullhead City just a little more special for our full-time and part-time residents.”

Schnitz said there is a tentative schedule for the rest of the winter 2020-spring 2021 market series, but that staff will be examining each monthly market based on COVID-19 regulations. The tentative schedule includes markets on Oct. 3, Nov. 28, Feb. 6, March 6, April 3 and May 1.

The November market is an extra special holiday extravaganza, lasting two hours longer, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. AZ time.

“The largest market is on the Saturday following Thanksgiving,” Tarloff said. “We like to think we help kick off the Christmas season in the Tri-state, because it is the place to come for the truly unique, one-of-a-kind gift.”

The venue for the holiday extravaganza will be announced at a later date in the Mohave Valley Daily News paper and online at bullheadcityfarmersmarket.com. All other markets will be at Community Park. Admission and parking is free.

For more information and vendor spaces, call Tarloff at 928-219-2333 or email BHCfarmersmarket@gmail.com.