Delectable Dishes

The Lake Havasu Hospitality Association and Sysco Foods are partnering with Lake Havasu restaurants to offer a culinary treat to area visitors. The first Havasu Restaurant Week will be Sept. 18-27, offering special prix fixe menus from more than a dozen local restaurants.

“Go Lake Havasu and the Hospitality Association work together closely on a bunch of projects and it was just something we wanted to do to support our restaurant partners during COVID-19,” said Regan Ross-Robertson, manager of programs and events for Go Lake Havasu and founding member of the Lake Havasu Hospitality board. “We’ve been brainstorming it for a while and the Arizona Restaurant Association does something similar so we figured now was a good time to launch it.”

The 10-day event is a chance for locals and visitors to try out some new dishes or old favorites in a new format.

“Part of my role at Go Lake Havasu is to create more of a food tourism atmosphere in Lake Havasu and raise that culinary expectation to a new exciting height,” she said.

The regular menu still will be available at each restaurant but the prix fixe menu will also be offered during those 10 days for a special price. The prix fixe menu will primarily be for dinnertime, but may be offered during the day at some restaurants as well.

“This is just an added bonus,” Ross-Robertson said. “It’s kind of a way to have the restaurants either create new items that they have been wanting to try which will encourage people to order them, or it’s a way for them to feature what they are most known for and maybe gain some new customers.”

The prix fixe menus will include a starter, entrée and dessert and either cost $35 or $45 per person or per couple depending on the restaurant. Most venues will offer several different selections to give customers a choice.

The special menus will be teased on the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association website and social media pages, however full listings will not be posted as offerings may change.

“We’ve allowed the restaurants to fluctuate what they will be offering because with COVID, distribution has been tricky,” Ross-Robertson explained.

With so many restaurants participating in the event, a great variety of cuisine is represented, including Greek, Irish, Mexican, Italian and more. Guests could visit a different restaurant each night and have a completely different meal every time.

Some of the participating restaurants include Angelina’s Italian Kitchen, Babaloo Lounge, Barley Brothers Brewery, ChaBones, Four Clovers, Javelina Cantina, Jersey’s Bar & Grill, Mario’s Italian Restaurant, Martini Bay, Niko’s Grill & Pub, Rebel BBQ, The Refuge Clubhouse, Shugrue’s and Turtle Grille.

Turtle Grille Executive Chef John Andreola said his menu will include a few different home-cooked specialties.

“I’m going toward comfort food for the snowbirds — chicken pot pie, walleye, fish and chips, meatloaf — home cooking comfort food at a reasonable point price,” he said.

Martini Bay Executive Chef Sarah Freick said she will have a varied menu with brand new creations on the weekends and signature dishes from the regular menu highlighted on week nights.

“My whole goal when I wrote the menu when we were closed for COVID was to open back up with something that related to all of the different people that come to visit us here at the resort,” she said. “We are very fortunate because we don’t just have our local guest coming in, we have people from all over the place, all different states, people who want to try new things and are used to having a broad menu to choose from.”

The first weekend her special entree will be a 6-ounce petite filet mignon served over house cheddar asparagus risotto, finished with two bacon-wrapped prawns, applejack infused haystack onions and a brushing of the house bourbon glaze (pictured above).

Shugrue’s owner Thom Felke said he was completely on board with the Restaurant Week in Havasu.

“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “There are so many culinary options in Lake Havasu now, so it’s great that we can highlight that.”

Shugrue’s will be offering a prix fixe menu with several options for appetizers and entrees from seafood to pasta, steak and chicken. For dessert, guests can each choose a huge wedge of any dessert from Shugrue’s Cornerside Bakery, such as carrot cake, cheesecake and chocolate cake.

Reservations are suggested during the Restaurant Week, as capacity is reduced at each property corresponding with COVID-19 guidelines.