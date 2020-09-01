Summer Splash

The last summer fling is marked by Labor Day weekend each year. Boaters take their watercraft out for a final spin around the lake and families enjoy a barbeque or camping trip before the season transitions to fall. It’s a time to celebrate in the sunshine and enjoy an extra day off from work or school and appreciate time spent with loved ones.

There are plenty of places to get on the water and soak in the last bit of summer fun. Check out a few local hotspots below.

WATERCRAFT RENTALS & BOAT TOURS

If you are visiting without your own watercraft, not to worry, there are numerous rental options. Rocky River Adventure Center located at the Aquarius Casino dock, offers top-of-the-line Jet Skis for one-hour, two-hour, half day and full day rentals.

This is also the hub for Laughlin River Tours’ cruises aboard the Celebration boat. You can book a Scenic Cruise at 12:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. daily, for a 90-minute narrated tour along the Colorado River. If you are looking for an evening ride, book the Dinner Cruise offered at 6 p.m. Wednesday-Monday. Catch the sunset from the water during this relaxing 2-hour cruise which includes your choice from five delicious entrees. Visit rockyriverfun.com to book.

There are also Jet Ski rentals available with Watercraft Adventures at the Edgewater, Pioneer, Harrah’s and Riverside Resort.

The USS Riverside is another boat tour option, running Wednesday-Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. This narrated cruise taking off from the Riverside dock is the only boat tour which crosses under the Laughlin Bridge, heading all the way to Davis Dam and back. See riversideresort.com/uss-riverside-tours/ for more information.

DAVIS CAMP

For camping and beach access, Davis Camp at 2251 Highway 68 in Bullhead City, is a favorite spot. They offer dry camping on a first-come-first-served basis, as well as reservations for RV camping and vacation home rentals. They are offering a special holiday pass for Sept. 4-7 at $40 per person, which includes day use and dry camping. The regular summer weekend rate is $15 per day per person (Friday-Sunday). Day use during the week is $10 per vehicle (up to four people) sunrise to sunset, and watercraft launching is $15 per vehicle. For more information, visit parks.mohavecounty.us.

BULLHEAD COMMUNITY PARK

Located at 1251 Highway 95 in Bullhead City, Community Park is back open on the weekends for everyone. It is a popular spot in the middle of town for Jet Ski and boat launching, as well as swimming and sunning. The park will allow a capacity of 400 vehicles for visitors with a $20 entrance fee. There is no limit or charge for Bullhead City residents with a valid ID.

ROTARY PARK

This Bullhead City park at 2315 Balboa Drive is also open daily, with a capacity of 600 vehicles for visitors with a $20 entrance fee Friday-Sunday. There is no limit or charge for Bullhead City residents. Plenty of beach area, shaded picnic tables and a boat launch is available.

LAKE MOHAVE

With 237 miles of shoreline and 198 secluded coves, Lake Mohave is the prime location for area boaters to hit the water. Katherine Landing is the hub to the lake with a full service marina, watercraft rentals, a general store and overnight accommodations. They offer tent camping, full hook-up RV sites, a lodge and a three-bedroom house rental.

Ski boat, pontoon, fishing boat and Jet Ski rentals are available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Cabana rentals allow access to their swim beach and include one cabana with curtains, two lounge chairs, two regular chairs, one couch, one small table, an ice chest with ice, one shaded shore lounge chair and two beach toys (paddle board/pedal boat). To make a reservation, call 928-754-3245 ext. 3603. For all the details on the marina, go to katherinelanding.com.

NEEDLES MARINA RESORT & JACK SMITH PARK

The Needles Marina Resort located just south of the Needles Bridge at 100 Marina Drive, is a great pick for Labor Day camping. Rent one of their cabins or bring your RV for overnight camping, with rates including the use of the launch ramp and beaches, onsite pool, pickleball court and shower facilities.

If you are not staying at the marina, public day use for the boat launch and beach is available for a fee.

Check out the marina store for all of your boating gear needs. They sell ice, beverages and snacks, along with a great selection of sunglasses, swimsuits, flip flops, shirts, hats and more. For more information or to book your spot, call 760-326-2197 or email info@needlesmarinaresort.com. The office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

About a mile and a half from Needles Marina, down River Road, is Jack Smith Park & Launching Facility. It is $17 to enter the park and launch a boat, or $175 for an annual pass. Restrooms are available onsite.

ELKS CHILI COOK-OFF

The Elks Lodge #2408 is hosting its annual Labor Day Chili Cook-Off on Monday, Sept. 7, to benefit the veterans of our community. Beginning at noon, come enjoy the day in cool AC and a friendly atmosphere as guests of the Elks, with live music provided by Arizona Thunder. A chili tasting and judging ballot costs $5 to sample all entries. Hot dogs and corn muffins will be available for a nominal fee. Masks are required. The lodge is located at 1745 Emerald Drive in Bullhead City.