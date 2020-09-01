Meet the Manager: Ed Hernandez

New to Laughlin, but a veteran of the casino industry, Ed Hernandez took the position of assistant general manager of the Aquarius and Edgewater in January.

Hernandez grew up in southern California and resides in Las Vegas. Laughlin peaked his interest because of its beautiful location along the Colorado.

“The river is where it’s at, I love the water,” he said.

He was already an employee of Golden Entertainment, the owner of both Laughlin properties, so it made for a seamless transition.

“I’ve worked with Golden now for five years, he said. “Prior to this I ran the Golden Pahrump group operations there for about four years and this opportunity came about and it looked interesting.”

The Pahrump properties included a hotel, RV park and casino, so Hernandez is used to having his hand in a variety of operations. He was ready to bring his skills and experience to take on a new market in Laughlin.

“The Pahrump properties are what I would call a ‘hyper-local’ market,” he said. “Being in a small community in the Pahrump area, you literally see the same folks five or six days a week, three to four times a day. You meet some folks and they kind of become part of your family you see them so often.

“The Laughlin market is different where we are pulling out of Arizona and a lot of Southern California folks — people that are coming out for the weekend. And of course you have the local clientele as well, but it’s a little more of a mix.”

Hernandez has worked in the casino business for more than 20 years and can’t get enough of the ever-evolving industry.

“It was 1996 when I started with Station Casinos,” he said. “Prior to that, I went into the service industry running some restaurants and did a bunch of openings in Las Vegas Market and so on, and I wanted to join a bigger company and that’s how I came onto Station Casinos and I’ve never looked back.

“It’s an interesting dynamic as far as how many different businesses are under one roof. You have the F&B world, which I was very familiar with, we have construction, we have mechanics, we have hotel, gaming, live entertainment, you name it, it’s just a lot of components and you never have the same day twice. It’s very dynamic, I love it. Once it gets into your blood it’s like you live for it every day, almost like your cup of coffee every morning.”

His position in Laughlin covers every aspect of the business, ensuring the quality of service from each department is top notch.

“As assistant general manager I run all operations for both properties, anything from engineering to hotel and gaming,” Hernandez said. “Really my main goal is to organize the team as far as productivity and ensuring that we are following our company policies and gaming regulations. Anything from cleanliness to ‘how is that hamburger going to taste?’”

His approach to motivating his team and driving their properties to success is through effective communication and common understanding.

“I start with the ‘why?’ If you start with the reason why you are doing something, people get it,” he said. “For me, that is really my basis because I want people to understand and have the buy-in for whatever direction that we’re going to go. I’m guiding them, I’m the facilitator for that idea or goal, but we are going to do it together. If we reach a mutual understanding at the ground level, we’re going to get there a lot faster and with more positive interaction.

“The foundation takes a while to build, because that foundation better be strong if you are going to put anything on top of it or else it’s going to come down crumbling. So that’s where I really spend a lot of my time is getting people to understand that foundation, here’s the reason why we’re doing this. Once they understand, it’s a go.”

And Hernandez said he has an outstanding team to work with at Aquarius and Edgewater.

“This team is great, I am very impressed by the tenure that these folks have,” he said. “It really speaks to the leadership of the property. In different markets you don’t see people lasting more than two or three years, but here it’s not uncommon to hear of people staying here for 20-30 years — it’s amazing.

“To me there is nothing more complimentary than having the team grow from within, people taking bigger positions. The whole idea is to make the job easier for everyone and in order for us to do that we have to be well organized and we teach and coach everyone around us. The more people know about the task, the better everyone is going to be. I want everybody on the team to know exactly what I am doing, because one day I would like them to be in my seat.

“That to me is how I like to lead the team — provide them the information and create that environment for them to feel comfortable. And I do push the team, we do a lot more with less. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a huge army of people to get something accomplished as long as you have the right people on the team.”

As the seasons change, so does the demographic of visitors in Laughlin. Hernandez is gearing up for fall and the approaching holiday season.

“I really enjoy the holiday season, it’s a fun time,” he said. “These properties have the snowbird clientele that comes in during the fall and winter and then of course we have the river warriors who come in the summer. It’s interesting, I was told about these dynamics, but until you actually live it you don’t really understand it. So that in itself is fun.

“For the holidays we want to continue our traditions while strategizing the safety of our guest. We can’t let up on the regulations, because ensuring that our guests and team members are safe is our top priority.”