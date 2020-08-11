River Resort

The Colorado River is the lifeblood of the Tri-state region, offering a recreational paradise to those of us lucky enough to call this area home, as well as the visitors who choose to spend their vacation along the cool turquoise waters.

Boating, kayaking, fishing, or simply chilling on the banks of the river are the most popular summertime activities. There are several outlets to the water, with a few prime options in Needles, California, listed below.

The Needles Marina Resort is the perfect place to spend a weekend with the family right on the river. The RV park and marina is located just south of the Needles Bridge at 100 Marina Drive.

The entire grounds are well-maintained for a clean and scenic stay guaranteed. They are constantly renovating and updating their amenities, including dredging the marina, adding new docks and the launch ramp. The plan is to add a bar and grill next year.

Rent one of their cabins or bring your RV for overnight camping, with rates including the use of the launch ramp and beaches, onsite pool, pickleball court and shower facilities. All RV sites are full hookup. The RV Park is pet-friendly, but pets are not allowed inside or around the cabins.

Cabins are equipped with a bed, linens, pillows, fridge, coffee maker and have an attached porch, with a patio and BBQ grill. There is an onsite laundry facility for guest use as well.

The marina has 50 boat slips available for $30 per night or $500 per month. There is also a gas dock to fuel up your vessels.

If you are not staying at the marina, public day use for the boat launch is $20 Monday-Thursday and $35 Friday-Saturday. Day use of their beach is also available for a fee.

If you don’t have your own jet ski or boat, guests can rent Sea Doos and jet boats to use right at the marina through Dave’s Wet & Wild Motorsports.

Check out the marina store for all of your boating gear needs. They sell ice, beverages and snacks, along with a great selection of sunglasses, swimsuits, flip flops, shirts, hats and more.

For more information or to book your spot, call 760-326-2197 or email info@needlesmarinaresort.com. The office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Yet another activity conveniently located next door to the marina is the 18-hole Rivers Edge Golf Course, open daily from 6 a.m.-noon. The summer rate to golf is $20 for 18 holes, including a cart.

Behind the Rivers Edge clubhouse, there are a couple more public beaches. “First Beach,” is located right next to the marina and “Second Beach” is a little further down with a small parking lot, next to Manny Morris Park.

These areas are very popular on weekends but during the week they provide a serene spot to wade in the river, fish or catch a suntan.

About a mile and a half from Needles Marina, down River Road, is Jack Smith Park & Launching Facility. It is $17 to enter the park and launch a boat, or $175 for an annual pass. Restrooms are available onsite.

A perk of launching from Needles is the close proximity to area hotspots. It’s only around 10 miles downstream to reach Pirate Cove Resort & Marina or Topock66 Colorado River. Both are great places to dock and pick up lunch or grab a couple of drinks. The Pirate Cove Restaurant & Bar and the Topock66 Restaurant both offer delicious sandwiches, wraps, salads and more for to-go orders. You can also pick up beer or specialty cocktails to take with you.

Just a little further south, boaters are treated to incredible views gliding through Topock Gorge. Enjoy beautiful rock formations and scout for wildlife in this area.

You may choose to cruise right on down to Lake Havasu and check out the London Bridge and English Village. All of these stops are an easy trip from Needles Marina or Jack Smith Park. Take the weekend to enjoy the summer sun and cool off in the river.