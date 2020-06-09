Sweet Sipping

A local treasure in Kingman’s Valle Vista district is the 10-acre Cella vineyard and winery, where Carlos and Zulma Cella process their fine Italian wines from vine to bottle.

Cella has been making wines since childhood with his Italian upbringing.

“I started making wine when I was 12 years old,” he said. “My parents were from Tuscany, and that was part of our chores at home.”

In 2006, Cella and his wife Zulma purchased land in Kingman and started a vineyard and winery from scratch. It was a long process to plant and grow the grapes, but Cella patiently nurtured the plants until he was able to open his doors in January 2014.

He makes both red and white wines, but all are a smooth, Italian-style.

“Back home we never, never made a strong, very dark wine, we always make a smooth wine,” Cella said. “Sometimes people ask me for a dry wine but I don’t have one, I just have nice smooth wines, that’s what I like.”

Cella owns a vineyard in Temecula, California, as well, where he grows his white grapes. The drastic heat in the desert is actually ideal for harvesting red grapes.

“The red ones do better here than Temecula,” Cella said. “Red grapes love the intense heat during the day and the cool at night. White grapes are good in a climate that is cold and humid, and we don’t have either one here, so my whites are coming from California.”

A family friend runs the vineyard in Temecula, and Cella and his wife run the vineyard and winery in Kingman.

In the summertime Cella is busy bottling, labeling and getting the barrels ready for the next harvest.

Cella said he uses “neutral” barrels to age his wine, to retain its natural flavor.

“Neutral means they don’t have any more taste of oak because they have been used so many times,” he explained. “I buy them that way because I don’t want any of my wine to have the taste of oak. I like the wine to taste like it should be, the real taste of wine.”

Typically in August they pick the grapes and begin making the wine immediately.

“You cannot let them get warm or anything, once you pick, you crush it, and that’s when the fermentation process starts,” Cella said.

Cella allows customers who wish to help, come and join in the harvest.

“A lot of the customers participate in the picking of the grapes and the making of the wine. They love to put their hands on it. It’s kind of a family event,” he said.

There is no set time for aging, but Cella said he usually leaves the wine in the barrel for at least six to nine months.

“It depends on the grapes. Once you crush it and finish fermentation you will know what kind of wine you have,” Cella said. “The really exceptionally good ones you want to keep in the barrel up to two years. I have to taste it, and keep on tasting it, until I accomplish what I want.”

His menu includes a chardonney, merlot, moscato, cabernet, white and red blends, and much more. Stop by for a tasting and he will pour any wine to suit your fancy, as well as introducing guests to new blends that may become favorites. Tell Cella your preference and he may even make a custom blend for you to try!

He is always releasing new batches of his classic wines, as well as experimenting with new blends. This year he released a new Femmina Merlot Rosé and a new Nicolino Cabernet Sauvignon estate wine.

What is Cella’s favorite wine? He simply cannot choose.

“They’re all my favorite, they’re all my babies,” he said with a smile.

However he said the Sangiovese is a bestseller, as well as his Malbec and Zinfandel. All of his estate wines, those from grapes grown right in Kingman, are very popular. To view the Cella menu, see cellawinery.com.

The winery is open for tastings 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. If guests would like to stop in a different day, they may call ahead and if Cella is on property he will accommodate them. Cella Wines is located at 6927 E. Brooks Blvd. in Kingman.

At this time Cella is offering delivery service to the Kingman and Bullhead City area for those purchasing a case of wine (12 bottles). Delivery is free and includes a free corkscrew with your case. Call 714-402-4878 to set up a delivery.

He is also available for private tastings and will bring a sampling of his wines to your home for parties or work mixers.

To stay updated on new wine releases, follow Cella Wines LLC on Facebook.