Get Your Kicks

Now that people are itching to get out and go adventuring, think about taking the road trip to end all road trips.

Consider exploring the Mother Road, Historic Route 66, from where it begins in Chicago, Illinois, and travel the highways and byways that still connect to the road’s last stop, Santa Monica, California. Or maybe you could think about checking out a good portion of it, one road trip at a time.

There are all kinds of sights to see, foods to experience and landmarks to document with pictures.

While long road trips could be daunting, especially with children of all ages, there are ways to make the trip more fun for even the fussiest of small travelers. Turn the trip into a travel game.

For instance, purchase a Mother Road Route 66 Passport. They are available at locations all along the way, including two places in Needles, California. They costw $9.99 each.

Created by Marian and Jan Pavel, who also developed an app so travelers don’t get lost while navigating the Mother Road, the passport is filled with information, illustrations, emergency numbers, Route 66 trivia and highlights along the way to explore. When reaching each destination featured in the passport, get your passport stamped and receive a free gift. Some stops also offer discounts.

“The passport goes through eight states and it encompasses a number of cities,” said Jan Jernigan, a member of the Needles Downtown Business Alliance. “There are Route 66 passports out there for various cities, but this is the first ‘total’ passport that includes the whole road. Needles is in there and they’ve allotted us to have two listings — the Wagon Wheel Restaurant and Fender’s River Road Resort are included.”

A Fenders spokesperson said the California Historic Route 66 Association is distributing new stickers for the passport and says hers could be one of the first to have them. “I’m right here at the gateway, so I’ll be the only location to have them.”

No matter which stickers passports are stamped with, their purpose is to remind travelers of the road’s importance in connecting people across the continent and the many small towns that continue to respect it’s history.

“We feel good about being a part of this because it benefits people who might not otherwise stop and it gets them off the freeway to explore Needles a little bit before continuing on their journey,” she added. “For our area, it’s a different marketing tool for us to focus on Route 66. It is part of our history and our stretch of it from the underpass to the train station helps our downtown. The passport helps cities all along the way. It’s one more marketing avenue to take advantage of as a small town.”

The Wagon Wheel is located at 2420 Needles Hwy. and can be contacted by calling 7760-326-4305; Fender’s is located at 3396 Needles Hwy. and their phone number is 760-326-3423.

For more about the passport, visit Route66Passport.com or Route66Navigation.com.

Route 66 History

The federal government began legislation for a system of US highways with the Federal Aid Highway Act of 1921. Route 66 spawned from this act and was established in 1926, connecting Chicago to Los Angeles.

The highway became a popular route for truckers, farmers and travelers heading west to escape the Dust Bowl conditions in the Midwest. The route was not paved in its entirety until 1938 as funds from the New Deal programs covered road maintenance and improvement.

Communities along the route thrived as infrastructure popped up to service the travelers passing through. Several soldiers returning home from war in 1945 took to the route, relocating to southern states.

Former Marine Bobby Troup wrote the song “Route 66” while traveling down the road in 1946, and it was first recorded by Nat King Cole that year.

By the late 1950s the road had begun to deteriorate from heavy traffic and President Dwight D. Eisenhower called for a new national interstate highway system.

Route 66 became obsolete in 1984 when the last section was bypassed by the interstate in Williams, Arizona, and it was officially decommissioned in 1985.

Today, the longest unbroken original stretch of Route 66 is found in Arizona, stretching from Seligman, Arizona, all the way to Needles, California. It passes through Peach Springs, Kingman, Oatman and Topock in Arizona until crossing the Colorado River into California.