Space Studies

Organizers of the Laughlin UFO Mega Conference aren’t kidding around when they decided to include “mega” in the name of this event.

The conference brings together 36 scientists, researchers and “experiencers” during seven days and eight nights of intensive education and disclosure from Saturday, Feb. 15-Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Pavilion within the Aquarius Casino Resort.

This is a rare event for all of these extraordinary people to come together at the same time and place, and may never happen again in quite the same configuration. That’s why the ambitious schedule is jam-packed with presentations, films, special guests, master magicians and so much more.

The goal for organizers of this “new” mega conference is to give everybody the best event of the year at the most affordable price. Respect for guest speakers is a top priority, with no speaker competition for audience members — it will always be one presenter at a time at the podium.

This event is designed to be the most educational, revelatory, inspiring, affordable, and life changing conference of calendar year 2020. Everyone is welcome to join and be a part of the Laughlin UFO Mega Conference 2020. People from around the world will be attending.

Prices for the conference: The seven-day, eight-night full week attendance package for $599 per person includes admission to all speaker presentations; admission to Sunday night pizza and pasta bar Welcome Dinner; admission to the Wednesday “Meet Your Speakers Party” with taco bar, beverages, door prizes and dancing; admission to the Saturday evening Grande Finale Banquet and Awards Ceremony; and optional participation for experiencers in special lunchtime group sessions led by a qualified counselor.

Economy seven-day, eight-night full week attendance package for $450 per person includes admission to all speaker presentations; optional participation for experiences in special lunchtime group sessions led by a qualified counselor.

Four-day “First of Week” package for $375 per person includes admission to four days of speakers Saturday-Wednesday, Feb. 15-19; admission to all UFO Film Festival presentations; admission to Sunday night pizza and pasta bar Welcome Dinner; admission to the Wednesday “Meet Your Speakers Party with taco bar, beverages, door prizes and dancing; and optional participation for experiencers in special lunchtime group sessions led by a qualified counselor.

Four-day “End of Week” package for $399 per person includes four days of speakers Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 19-22; admission to the Wednesday “Meet Your Speakers Party with taco bar, beverages, door prizes and dancing; admission to the Saturday evening Grande Finale Banquet and Awards Ceremony; and optional participation for experiencers in special lunchtime group sessions led by a qualified counselor.

Partial pricing — morning sessions throughout the conference are $30 per day; afternoon sessions are $45 per day; Saturday, Feb. 15 evening event, $22, Sunday, Feb. 16 evening event $40; Wednesday, Feb. 19 event $40; and Saturday, Feb. 22 evening event $75. Full day sessions — Sunday, Feb. 16, $99; Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 17-18, $70 per day; Wednesday, Feb. 19, $99; Thursday-Friday, Feb. 20-21, $70 per day; and Saturday, Feb. 22, $129.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, the registration desk is open to the public (3 p.m. – 9 p.m.); the Exhibit Room is open to the public (4 p.m.-7 p.m.). For the remainder of the conference the registration desk and the exhibit room open (8 a.m.). Closing time varies per evening depending on the event schedule.

Nick Ellis will lead night skywatch excursions into the desert using military specification night vision equipment Saturday, Feb. 15 (5 p.m.-7 p.m.); Monday, Feb. 17 (7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.); Tuesday, Feb. 18 (7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.); Thursday, Feb. 20 (7 p.m.-9 p.m.); and Friday, Feb. 21 (7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.). Sessions are limited to 25 people per night and a separate ticket is needed.

Topics range from “Lost Ancient Technologies of Egypt;” “Hidden Anomalies of Antarctica;” “World’s Biggest Pyramid;” “Elongated Skulls of the Ancients and Evidence that the Paracas of Peru were not Homo Sapiens;” Jerry Wills’ tale of two time travelers; “Unconventional Aerial Phenomena;” “ETs attend this conference…and I met one;” “Alien Contact;” “The Galactic Federation & The Hidden Human History of Planet Earth;” “Visions and Visitations” presented by a Native Shaman; “Fascinating Astral Travels with my Spirit Guide;” “The Mysteries of South America;” “Entering a New Science: When the Unexplained Faces Off Against What We Think We Know;” “The Study of Nature Revisited;” “Is there a Universal Religion Among the Advanced Inhabited Planets?;” “Ufology and Cults;” and so much more.

Barbara Lamb will lead “experiencer” sessions in the Pisces Room, and share her personal contact experiences. She uses her decades of research to help others know and accept their own contact experiences.

Kicking off the conference on the opening day, Saturday, Feb. 15 is guest speaker Charles Hall.

“This will be Charles Hall’s final live presentation ever, which will be about 90 minutes long,” said Bob Brown, UFO conference founder and organizer. “There is a new beautiful documentary based on his life called ‘Walking with the Tall Whites, and we are thrilled to present the world premier of that documentary at the Laughlin UFO Mega Conference.

“After the film, there will be a Q & A session and a meet and greet with Charles Hall,” Brown added. “We had a change in presenters and this was a coup for us. This will be a phenomenal opening night.”

One of the conference highlights is a presentation by Jordan Maxwell, “Exposing the Illuminati.” This is his final week of public presentations. For decades he has worked to bring the world some truth. But little known is the fact that relatively early on, Maxwell had his own direct contact experiences. The information he was given has helped him stay on his path for all these years. And he was also given an important message for us all, one he was expressly told could not be revealed until the end.

Organizers are grateful Maxwell has chosen this event for his ultimate revelation, and sharing his truth with all who attend.

The week also includes “The Esoteric/Occult Panel” with Jonny Enoch moderating the discussion to include Jordan Maxwell, Brad Olsen, Paul Tice and Jay Weidner; a Meet the Speakers Cocktail Party; a live channeling session with Tom Morello and Cathy Star Eagle; and two magic shows performed by Paul Davids, and Michael Telstar who will include a little mentalism with his magic.

A second panel discussion is the Skinwalker Ranch panel, with ranch manager Thomas Winterton, investigator Ryan Skinner and two ranch workers who talk about their paranormal experiences living and working at the ranch over the years.

For a complete schedule and more detailed information about all of the events visit: laughlinufomegaconference.com. Organizers also have a YouTube channel where each speaker is interviewed to get an in-depth description of their presentations.

UFO MEGACON

The Pavilion at the Aquarius

Saturday-Saturday, Feb. 15-22

See story for pricing