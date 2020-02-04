Surfer Soul

The Beach Boys are synonymous with the whole laid-back easy-going, “life is a beach” philosophy going back to the ’60s. It doesn’t matter if the guys haven’t been “boys” for a while, the exuberance in their music still brings joy to everyone who listens.

Play one of their many hit songs, and summer just seems to last forever. Thoughts immediately come to mind of beach parties with impromptu jam sessions ending the day of sun and surf around a campfire.

Singing songs like “California Girls,” “Surfin’ USA,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Surfin’ Safari,” “Little Surfer Girl” and so many more, seems to lift that veil and for a short time the world is ageless, and the fragrance of simpler times feeds the soul.

Their music has inspired many groups to pay tribute to the band, and one such group, Surfin’ — The Ultimate Beach Boys Tribute, is a new one coming to the Avi Resort & Casino on Saturday, Feb. 8 (7 p.m.) in the Grand Ballroom.

While these guys make their first trip to Laughlin, this isn’t their first rodeo performing Beach Boys music.

The guys first came to the attention of a former on-air radio personality who knows talent when he hears it.

“Well, about my history, I was on the radio for over 40 years, and 29 of them were in one station in L.A., KRTH,” said Brian Beirme, band manager. “I wound up with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 11 stars from Elvis. Few radio personalities received those.

“After I got off the air, I actually began producing concerts, which came about after getting to know so many artists from all my years of being on the radio,” he added. “Once I retired from radio, I represented an entertainment company and I discovered these guys just about the time tribute acts were becoming a big deal — I took these guys on about nine years ago. They were brand new and I gave them a few tough songs to sing.

“I told them, ‘I’ll be your manager if you can give these songs justice, and they absolutely nailed it,” he said.

Surfin’ is comprised of five professional musicians, all of whom have played with major rock artists. One of the members, Chris Farmer, toured with the Beach Boys as a vocalist, bass player and musical director from 1995-2007. Another guy has been a long standing member of the Brian Wilson Band.

Surfin’ has a history of performing for high-end corporate shows around the world, in places like Macau, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi.

“We’ve also played in Canada and states across the country,” he said.

“These guys perform the show in character, with the same original Fender guitars and amps, and in striped shirts, and the show is just like seeing the Beach Boys in their prime.

“I first met the real Beach Boys in the early ’60s. They all did my radio shows over the years and they became friends, so I knew what their show would sound and look like,” Beirme said.

He said the band is a faithful recreation of what it would have been like to see the Beach Boys live, in concert. Surfin’ captures the essence of the original guys with spot-on harmonies and the genius of Brian Wilson’s music. They are unrivaled in their sound, presentation and professionalism.

While nailing the signature vocal harmony is a must when performing a tribute, the instrumentation is a whole different animal.

“These are seriously complicated songs and there’s no room for error,” he said. “These guys really nail it and they have the harmony parts down.

“Everything meshes so well with this show,” he added. “From the start, this is a good bunch of guys dedicated to the music. I’ve worked with every dysfunctional group you can think of, and these guys are dedicated to making this a spot-on show.

“One thing we always strive for is adding new songs and changing them out. The Beach Boys’ catalog is so vast, we can’t get to all 17 Top Tens and four No. 1s in one show. The best way to do this is to get in as many hits as possible. Some people forget some of the great radio hits they had and we pull many of those obscure songs out and dust them off for people,” Beirme said.

“We will take you back to that gentle period of time when life was ‘fun, fun, fun’ — when there were drive-ins instead of drive-bys.”

SURFIN’ — THE ULTIMATE BEACH BOYS TRIBUTE

Grand Ballroom at the Avi

Saturday, Feb. 8 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info