Authentic Artistry

Ty Herndon’s voice sounds a whole lot stronger these days. It is because it speaks to a man who is confident, who has overcome demons and obstacles and has found what all of us search for — love and acceptance.

That strength is showing up in his music. It seems to radiate with the happiness he’s found along with freedom he never thought possible.

He’s comfortable with who he is and his music is a reflection of all that he is, sonically, physically and mentally. He admits that being honest with himself and those around him has been a liberating experience.

In November 2014, Herndon became the first major male country artist to publicly come out as gay.

His revelation to the world has prompted him to take a second look at some of the songs he recorded in the ’90s and had huge success with and given them a fresh spin. For example, he re-issued his biggest hit song “What Mattered Most” last year, changing the pronouns to reflect a gay relationship. The song was on his most current album to date, Got It Covered.

“I’m in the midst of writing for a new original album,” Herndon told the Laughlin entertainer. “It comes on the heels of my biggest selling record on Sony, so thank you to the fans for that. I re-recorded my biggest hits and the fans loved that.

“I call it my ‘Taylor Swift album,’ because I’m taking my hits back and I’ve rebranded them. I gave ‘What Mattered Most’ and some of the others a fresh coat of paint or a facelift, if you will.

“I didn’t want to disrespect the song, which is 25 years old, but I wanted it to be a birthday present for my LGBTQ fans,” he said. “It was my biggest hit but I wanted it to reflect who I am and how I’d sing it today, yet not take away from the original. It’s hard to mess with your own classic.”

Speaking of classics, Herndon’s career spans more than two decades, 20 Billboard charted singles, more than 5 million albums sold, and Herndon shows no signs of slowing down.

In the ’90s, Herndon was “the man.” He had a run of hits that included “It Must Be Love,” “What Mattered Most,” “Living in a Moment,” “In a New York Second,” and his signature hit, the sexy, “Steam.”

“What Mattered Most” soared to No. 1 and was named Music Row Song of the Year in 1996. That song began a cavalcade of awards and nominations for Herndon. Between 1995 and 2002, he charted 17 singles including three No. 1’s and numerous Top 10 hits, including “I Want My Goodbye Back,” “Loved Too Much,” “A Man Holding On,” and “Hands of a Working Man.”

But things moved quickly for the entire stable of country artists of the 1990s and early 2000s. As much as they churned out hit record after hit record, many of them found themselves without record deals of any kind, shaking their heads, wondering just what the heck happened. Labels didn’t care a lick about the hundreds of hits these artists had recorded, or the albums they sold. The suits wanted new and young, so established and tried and true artists were out.

But Herndon is a survivor, who continues to reinvent himself in many ways that have made him a better artist and a better human. His passion and commitment to his music has become stronger too, as evidenced by Herndon putting pen to paper more often — drawing from his life to create lyrics from a personal place.

His 2010 contemporary Christian album Journey On, filled with self-penned songs, won a Dove Award for Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year for the single “When We Fly.” The album also was nominated for a Grammy that same year. The album was heralded as the most personal project of Herndon’s career, due in large part to the fact that it represented his first foray into songwriting. The songs reflected the personal challenges and struggles Herndon faced and conquered, and delivered on the promise of hope and new beginnings.

In 2013, Herndon released Lies I Told Myself through a well-publicized Kickstarter campaign that allowed fan investors to be involved both financially and emotionally. The end result was a testimony to Herndon’s affinity for connection; devotees more than doubled the original funding goal.

Coming full circle, Herndon returned to Sony and released his most ambitious album to date in November 2016, House On Fire, a collection of 12 new songs that showcase a greater strength from a man who has been to hell and back and lived to tell the tale, penning many of the songs himself.

“That was a lot to accomplish and to come out.” Herndon said. “You can only become the best person you can be by being authentic and honest. It took me a long time to figure that out.”

He has that ability to connect to his audiences far beyond his on-stage performances. Even when he is feeling under the weather for any reason, Herndon never forgets the show must go on.

“I played New Year’s Eve in California. I had a cold, but the show was sold out, so what else can you do? One of the promoters told me, ‘that’s the best worst show I’ve ever seen.’ He was surprised that despite the fact I was wheezing, I could still sing,” Herndon said. “I’ve never cancelled a show yet. Last year I did walk off stage with 104-degree temperature. I told myself, ‘I only have six more songs, so get out there and get it done.’

“I tell kids I mentor that this isn’t a game, it’s reality, it’s people’s lives they’re singing about. They show up for you, so you show up for them.’ I’m from that school,” he added.

His career continues to pick up “steam.” Herndon is also from that school where you don’t sit on your backside waiting for things to happen, you have to make things happen.

“I’m working on three albums this year,” he said. “I’m taking a step back to do a jazz classic in 2021. I’ll be singing standards with an orchestra. I didn’t have any idea what songs to do, but my lovely long-time friend Kristin Chenoweth stepped in — I gave her the job of picking songs for me.

“I’m writing songs for a new original album, which will be pivotal for me,” he added. “I don’t mind pressure, especially putting healthy pressure on myself. I’m hoping the writing is going to be super. I’m hoping it’s the best one yet. I don’t usually put pressure on myself like this, but healthy pressure is good motivation.

“It’s going to be my second self-titled album because I’m working for a new generation of music listeners, rebranding for our country listeners to know who I am,” he explained. “We’re working on some national TV stuff I can’t talk about yet, the long awaited book and the third album is an updated Christmas album. I’ve done a couple of Christmas albums, but these will be new Christmas songs, not the standards, but new original Christmas songs. I told my producer, ‘I’m tired of recording the same old Christmas songs.’ He said, ‘so, write some new ones.’ Yes, sir, I will.’

“I’m very motivated going into the new year. I’ve been working on my health, slimming it down — mind, body and spirit. I’m trying to play the young man’s game, but not playing into the music business.

“Reba said it best. She told me one time, ‘You’re gonna have to constantly reinvent yourself in this business — just make sure people always see an element of who you are.’ So I think the most grown-up version of me is in the music.”

So how difficult is it to follow her advice?

“I think at this point remembering that starts with a foundation, but always with me expanding who I am, and I can’t do that without a foundation. Building that foundation started at age 6, and now it’s an old-ass foundation, and sometimes I rent out the rooms,” he said with a laugh.

“I think my music has stood the test of time,” he added. “I’ve never believed I’m done in this business, which is stinky thinking. The crazy thing is I have a Broadway agent, so people may see Mr. Herndon on the Broadway stage following in Reba’s, Larry Gatlin and Gary Morris’ footsteps. I can see myself doing the Richard Gere part in “Chicago.” It’s still running on Broadway.”

In the meantime, Herndon returns to the Laughlin stage, one of his all-time favorite places to play.

“It’s exciting to come to Laughlin,” he said. “I think this is our 13th or 14th year playing in the oldest room on the river. We’ll still be doing the hits, adding a lot of new songs, so people are not coming to see the exact same show. We’re adding all this new music.

“We’re going to stick to our nice little five-piece on stage. Most of the time if we play any acoustic shows it’s been Saturday. The audience may get a taste of that when we bring in an upright bass to give the room something different. Add to that a drummer using brushes and a snare and everything is broken down,” he added. “That room is perfect, we add this different element and it’s very entertaining.”

TY HERNDON

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside Resort

Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 29-Feb. 1 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info