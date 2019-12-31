There’s no place like home,” seems to be the Aquarius’ theme once again this year when it comes to the January entertainment lineup in their Splash nightclub.

They are concentrating the music to bands and artists who call the Tri-state home, in what they call, the “Homegrown Sound Series.”

There are a lot of quality musicians and groups to be found in our own backyard, many of whom often work gigs at other Laughlin casinos, night spots and area events. They usually share the schedule with bands out of Las Vegas, Southern California and Phoenix, but the Aquarius is turning Splash over to them exclusively.

While the bands are called “local,” individual members have toured with other bands professionally throughout their careers and the country and have settled in the area.

The lineup of bands brings a diverse array of genres to the table, as evidenced by the schedule below (all shows are from 7 p.m.-midnight Nevada time and there is no cover).

The lineup…

• The Marvelous Mustangs start the series on Thursday, Jan. 2, and continue through Sunday, Jan 5. This band features some fine lead guitar licks on a variety of classic rock and blues with a mixture of country. If you have any connection to the bar and tavern music scene of Laughlin and Bullhead City — or even if you have only slightly brushed up against it — then you will have heard the music of Leonard Interior and Bruce Speakman, two of the members of The Marvelous Mustangs. Area music lovers may have heard of them as solo acts, as part of five-piece bands, or even two-thirds of a trio, playing everything from country to blues, jazz, originals, pop, you name it. Seeing as how they often play casinos they have to be able to do this musical stretching with ease because, well, casino crowds come in all listening sizes and musicians have to adapt at a moment’s notice. These guys have that covered.

• Kevin Jaxson & Midnight Sun plays Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 6-8. This Lake Havasu City band is headed up by Kevin Jaxon, who is the founder, lead guitarist and lead vocalist. Since the California transplant relocated here in 2012, he has taken the Midnight Sun from a little known “jam band” to one of the hottest bands in the Tri-state area. The guys include co-founder Jason Specht (trumpet/vocals); Michael Hotham (keyboards, lead and background vocals); Jamie Werner (bass guitar); Michael Lawler (tenor sax and lead/background vocals); and Peter Baker (drums). Midnight Sun plays a variety of R&B, funk and soul.

• Crosscutt performs on Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 9-12. Based in Lake Havasu City, Crosscut feature top-line guitar licks over a variety of classic rock and blues tunes, including ’80s rock.

• BarRoad Time plays Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 13-15. The vocally-strong Arizona group plays a variety of classic rock, country, oldies and blues.

• Ray Gunn Band, a.k.a. RGB, performs Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 16-19. Based in Fort Mohave, these guys have been a musical fixture in town for years. In that time RGB created a place where musicians of all persuasions could hang out, network and simply play music together. In addition to heading up the longest running Sunday Jam Sessions at Lazy Harry’s Sunshine Saloon in Bullhead City, these guys play venues on both sides of the river. In addition to Ray Gunn, the band includes Kenny Mohs and Bruce Speakman. They play a diverse mixture of country, rock and blues hits.

• PUSH plays Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 20-22. This band from Lake Havasu City plays all of those favorite country, disco and Motown hits.

• Catbone — plays Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 23-26. This now Bullhead City-based band was first established in San Francisco. Bay area transplant and master guitarist A.J. Rocans joined forces with John Mack (harmonica/vocals), Lex Blackstrun (guitar) and Kenny Mohs (drums and vocals) to play kick butt blues, classic rock, rock-a-billy and some classic country music.

• Littletown — plays Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 27-29. Littletown has been entertaining people all over with their music since 2006. Although they do travel far and wide, right here is where their hearts are. Charlie Covault is the most entertaining lead singing drummer, Rooster shreds on guitar and lap steel and David plays bass and upright bass. When they get together, it’s an entertaining show with something for everyone. Whether you like country, swing, rock, the oldies, or music at all, you are not going to be disappointed leaving a Littletown show.

• Art Michaud — performs Thursday, Jan. 30-Sunday, Feb. 2. This guy out of Lake Havasu City plays old time rock and roll from the ’60s and ’70s.