Going into a new year and a new decade, many people may be making resolutions to live life to the fullest or create more memories with friends and family. One Laughlin tour company wants to help guests reach that goal by providing a one-of-a-kind recreational experience.

Creating a “desert playground for adults” is what brings joy to husband and wife team, Jake Benz and Ani Kataroyan, owners of Oui Experience.

“We’re focused on being a one-of-a-kind desert experience that you really can’t find anywhere else,” Benz said. “We’re the only UTV tour company in Laughlin right now, and because we also service Vegas, we’re actually the highest-rated UTV tour company in Las Vegas as well — we have a perfect five-star rating.”

The couple moved to Arizona in 2017 to open their UTV tour company in Dolan Springs. About a year ago they opened up a rental office on the second floor of the Laughlin Outlet Center, and have adapted their services to suit guests needs.

Aside from the tours they offer at their property in Dolan Springs, they also offer local tours to Oatman and Secret Pass.

“People can book directly through the store and then they can ride with us to Silver Creek parkway where we do either a run to Oatman, which is a three and a half hour tour, or we have a run where we go out to Secret Pass and The Narrows and that one is an hour and a half tour,” Benz said. “Both of those tours can be booked the day of, otherwise they can still book our normal tours which start from our property in Dolan Springs, but that is a next day tour.”

Benz has been driving UTVs for years and is the perfect instructor for new or veteran drivers, allowing guests to go as fast or slow as they please. He comes along, either as a driver or passenger, on all tours.

“We have a five-seater (UTV), so I just sit in the back and I give them directions so they don’t have to worry about getting lost or anything,” Benz said. “Basically I ask them which place they want to get to and I’ll take them the most fun route to it. There’s a bunch of different trails we can take to get there. I come along so they don’t get lost and if anything were to break I’m there to fix it so they’re not stranded.”

The most popular tour is the Full House Experience, which is a three-hour trip navigating the rugged desert around the Black Mountains, up a 4,000-foot peak, and then down to Lake Mohave. Expanding on that tour is the Royale Experience, which includes at least four hours of driving time and a complimentary lunch on the beach at Lake Mohave.

A new offering is the Desert Corks and Cocktails tour, which takes guests for wild off-road ride around Kingman, stopping to sample a few adult drinks along the way.

“It’s a booze cruise, so I drive for that one or Ani drives if we have a lot of people, because everyone that comes on the tour is drinking,” Benz said. “We start out at the D3 Distillery in Kingman and then we go off-roading out to Cella Winery, so we cut through on all the trails instead of just driving on the main road. It’s like an hour off-roading one way and then you sit with Carlos at Cella Winery and you sample his wines, then we off-road back and go to one of the breweries in town.”

Kids can join in the fun on another special tour, the Pirate Adventure, which comes with lunch on the beach and a custom treasure hunt through the desert.

“Ani actually designed the whole thing,” Benz said. “So you start out the tour just like a normal off-roading tour but it’s pirate themed, so Ani dresses up in a pirate outfit and we have this whole backstory. So the goal is to go out and find the hidden bottles with little keys inside at the different stops throughout the tour. So you can explore nature and at the same time you’re finding all of these keys in these hidden pirate-themed bottles.

“When we get to the lunch spot, each key opens a miniature treasure chest, and then each chest is a puzzle that you have to solve with teamwork, with your family or friends. Once you solve it, then we have a satellite map of our property with an X marked on it, so you have to find the X and then the treasure is yours to keep. It’s a full-on family experience.”

Up to three children under the age of 15 can ride free with two adult paid tickets for this adventure. For this private tour, they use the five-seater UTV so the whole family can ride together, and it is equipped with a full surround-sound speaker system and seat warmers.

Ani takes pictures and GoPro video throughout the tours, which is provided for free so you can look back on your family adventure.

All of the tours are great for team builders, family vacations, or bachelor/bachelorette parties. They can accommodate large groups if given proper notice before the desired tour date.

Check out their website at ouiexperience.com, to see monthly deals and tour pricing. For more information call 763-218-8422, or email info@OUIExperience.com.