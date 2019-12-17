Wagon Wheels West

Dress up in cowboy duds and learn to navigate the Wild West frontier with a trip to Stagecoach Trails Guest Ranch in Yucca, Arizona.

“Dudes” from across the world come to the ranch for a one-of-a-kind experience stepping back to the simpler times to learn the cowboy lifestyle — wrangling horses, trail rides at dawn, campfires and three home-cooked meals a day.

Stagecoach Trails has been around since 1999, but switched hands in 2014 when JP and Tricia McCormick bought the ranch.

“I wanted a new challenge, a new business,” JP McCormick said. “I’ve had my own business my whole life and I wanted something fun for this later stage of life. We came to check it out in early 2014, fell in love and said, ‘alright let’s do it.’ I grew up with horses so that part was easy.”

They moved into the ranch with their kids and continued the family-run tourism venture, offering guests a look into the Old West days.

The staff all lives onsite and the crew works seven days a week. Everybody pitches in to get the work done, and after busy periods the ranch will occasionally shut down for a week to give everyone a break. Otherwise, the ranch is open year-round.

They offer stagecoach and wagon rides, ATV rentals, a shooting and archery range, fat-tire mountain biking, billiards and horseshoes, Humvee rentals, and of course the highlight is the horseback trail rides.

“On the day of arrival guests get a ride as long as they are here before the last ride goes out,” McCormick said. “Then they get dinner and we usually do a campfire. The next day they’ll have breakfast and go for another ride — rides are about two hours. Then they’ll do lunch and usually hang around the pool or maybe rent ATVs or go to the shooting range. Then at 4 p.m. they’ll do the afternoon ride, then dinner and a campfire again.

“Usually every other night we try to do some kind of show — that could be a roping and bullwhip show, or we play guitar and sing. We do a cowboy action shootout where they get to see who is the quickest draw in the West with some blank guns. We try to do that just about every other night because we know people want to spend time together so we don’t want to bother them with too much stuff.”

McCormick said the typical stay for their guests is four or five days, but many stay for a week. He said anything less than three nights isn’t really long enough to get the full experience.

“For guests that are here four days or longer they get the all-day trail ride, and basically they go out and ride up to the mountains, have lunch up there and come back, so usually from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.”

The ranch is home to more than 50 horses of all breeds, including two mini horses for the tiny tykes to ride. There is also a goat pen for children to pet and play with the animals. All of the goats were born on the ranch as pets and are very friendly.

They have more than 20 wagons on property, most dating back to the 1800’s. One particular stagecoach has been featured on the big screen, most recently in “The Magnificent Seven” and “Doc West.” It is kept in its original condition, yet is fully functioning and used for trail rides at the ranch.

McCormick said guests whole-heartedly buy in to the Western lifestyle during their stay.

“In a couple of days of being here they all start looking like us,” he laughed. “They all start putting cowboy hats on and we have a gift shop here where they can buy that stuff. They’re basically here to play cowboy.”

The ranch’s motto is “you’ll come as guests and leave feeling like family,” because the McCormicks truly enjoy inviting visitors to their home and sharing their lifestyle.

“The interaction with the guests is the best part,” McCormick said. “A different kind of person comes out, they’re more down to earth. They’re into the outdoors, they like the animals, so we get along very well with all of them.”

During our visit, a guest from San Diego said, “It’s been such a cool experience so far. It’s so homey and it’s like you develop a big family coming here.”

McCormick said over the years they’ve had a lot of fun with guests, and some unusual requests.

“We’ve had guests ask us to do funny things for them,” McCormick said. “We had a group of about 30 guys that every year they go on an adventure that one guy gets to pick and the rest of the group doesn’t know where they’re going. So this guy wanted us to set up a robbery as they were driving down the dirt road to the ranch. So we got on some horses and rode up alongside the car and one of the guys is freaking out and says, ‘they’ve got a gun!’ Of course they realized something was up pretty quickly. But we get to do fun stuff like that sometimes, the guests just want to have fun.”

The ranch is a popular spot for family trips and group retreats. They can accommodate 42 people comfortably, or a max of 50 people with two to every bed. Often times a family will book out the entire ranch for a holiday or special occasion.

Christmas and New Years are very busy times, as well as Spring Break in March and April. McCormick said August is a popular month for European travel, so despite the heat, they stay busy in the summer as well.

He said 40 percent of their guests overall are from Europe, and they have even hosted a few notables, including a German rock star and a bodyguard for the prime minister.

McCormick said they are always looking at new activities to offer and are buying more land around the ranch so that it does not become developed. However, he is not looking to expand the ranch’s capacity.

“I don’t want to expand it, because we could, but I want to keep it this size,” McCormick said. “This is the size where you get to know guests and interact with them. When we’re at 50 people it gets crazy, and I just want to enjoy this experience.”

Each guest room is decorated with a different theme like gold mining or John Wayne, and features a porch with rocking chairs outside. Although you are visiting the Old West, you won’t have to sleep like it’s the 1800s. Rooms have electricity, air conditioning and handicap-accessible bathrooms.

A special accommodation guests can choose for sleeping under the stars, is an authentic 19th-century covered wagon, which also comes equipped with electricity, air-conditioning and heat.

To check out the accommodations and make a reservation, visit stagecoachtrailsranch.com. The rates include a room, three meals a day, two trail rides a day, access to the heated pool and hot tub and most of the activities. ATV and Humvee rentals, and the shooting range, are an additional cost.

McCormick said they offer a discount for area locals, but you must call to inquire at 928-727-8270.

The ranch is located at 19985 S. Doc Holiday Rd. in Yucca, Arizona. Note: Do not use a GPS for directions after exiting Interstate 40. Call or email vacation@STGR.com for accurate directions.