Speed Demons

A good portion of the human population has an insatiable need for speed, loving anything that goes really, really fast — both on water or dry land — constantly seeking places to find toys that can accommodate them no matter what the passion.

Well, for those who share that addiction to anything with an engine, make it a priority to be at Horsepower Fest, presented by SoCalJetBoats.com, at the Avi Resort & Casino on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The family-friendly event includes a show ‘n shine for a variety of custom cars, hot rods, boats, off-road vehicles, etc., along with raffle items, a live DJ, bounce houses, face painting for kids and more.

“We are super excited about the 4th Annual Horsepower Fest event this year at the Avi Resort & Casino,” said Brad Martin, event producer and owner of SoCalJetBoats.com. “We have a lot going on this year and each year it keeps getting bigger and bigger.

“The Avi is the perfect place to bring everything with speed and those who love it together,” he added.

“This year the event changed, in that we pushed it back to November because there were a lot of other events the Avi had going in the month of October,” he explained. “So this year we decided to move it back to November. We’re hoping the weather holds up for us and it’s a good event.

The event is free to the public, gates open (9 a.m.), show ‘n shine judging (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), awards (3 p.m.), raffle (3:30 p.m.), and gates close (5 p.m.).

“The bounce houses are going to be there as well as face painting for the kids (from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.)” Martin said. “Then we have a raffle and we have close to $7,000 worth of items and the raffle pool is growing every day.

“Just like last year, we have the fully restored jet boat that we’re raffling off as well,” he added. “It’s really cool because we get various companies from the marina industry to donate their time and materials to help build the motor for it. They donate parts, and paint and material for it. It comes together really well and everybody kind of jumps in together and makes it happen. We’re on a real tight schedule to get that done for the event.

“The raffle will be starting around 3:30 p.m. because we go from the awards right into the raffle before the event closes at 5 p.m.

“Some of our other items are coming from Ragged Radio, PCI Radio, Lefty’s Pinstriping, Precision Boat Covers, and we have a company that makes rustic benches out of old tailgates and they’ve donated one to the raffle pool as well,” Martin said. “We also have four tickets to NASCAR up here in Vegas in February.”

In addition to all the toys, the events are all free to the public.

The Horsepower Fest will feature a variety of power boats, cars, trucks, off-road vehicles, motorcycles and much more in a show ‘n shine held on the grassy Beach Overlook at the Avi. Vendors will be on site offering horsepower related merchandise including event T-shirts as well as food and beverages.

“Considering our numbers are two weeks out from the event, it looks like we’re already 20 percent higher than last year in registrations,” Martin said. “So we’re expecting more participants and more vendors than last year.

“We welcome all things with horsepower, from custom boats, dragsters, rat rods, off-road jeeps and buggies, hot rods, classic cars and even mini boats, and we are accepting late registrations no later than 8 a.m. Saturday morning, but the fee goes up to $50.”

In addition to the vehicles and boats on display, there will be extra entertainment.

“We have four nostalgia dragsters that are coming down from Vegas,” he said. “It’s hard to explain what they are — they’re old-school style dragsters and they’re putting on a show.

“They’ll just be firing up their old engines, but these guys are very meticulous with their vehicles and it’s a really neat show they put on with these four cars,” he added. “They’ll be doing this a few times throughout the day.

“We have two food trucks, one’s called Forkin’ Good — clever name — and the other one is Prisma,” Martin said. “We also have a food truck called Shasta’s Sweet Treats and they do cupcakes, brownies, cookies, and stuff like that.

“In addition to the food trucks, outdoor bars, and vendors, this event, just like last year, is a charity event for the Semper Fi Fund, which is an amazing charity that supports all military branches and their families,” he explained. “Last year we were able to raise and donate $10,000 toward that awesome organization. We’re looking to raise more this year.

“We’ll also have the pre-Party again this year on Friday on the grassy area overlooking the river (from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.),” he added. “We’ll have giant Jenga, beer pong, corn hole as well as DJ music and outdoor bars. All the cars that do show up on Friday will be on display. There will be DJ music both Friday and Saturday.

“We have four major sponsors this year, Battery Connection, Diamond Marine, Insane Power, and Whiskey’s Auto Distillery — that shop’s pretty cool, they’re bringing out a car they recently restored. They’re a car restoration shop here in Vegas, it’s a Marine-themed car.

“The owner is a Marine, and the guy who designed it is a Marine. They’re going to have it on display next to the Semper Fi Fund booth,” he said. “The Semper Fi Fund will actually be sending out a representative, as well, as a guest speaker — it’s someone who has actually benefited from their program. That’s really cool.”

SoCalJetboats.com is the No. 1 online performance boating community forum related to jet boats and its members host several events a year on the Colorado River between Laughlin and Blythe.

“SoCalJetBoats.com is going on 13 years old and has always supported local racers.” Martin said. “Most of our proceeds go back into the industry via race sponsorships or doing business within the industry.

“The planning that goes on behind the scenes with my wife and I goes on for months and months in advance. It’s a big orchestration to make sure everything comes together.”

For more information and to register, please check out the website HorsepowerFest.com.

HORSEPOWER FEST

Beach Overlook at the Avi

Saturday, Nov. 16 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Free to view cars.