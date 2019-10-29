With change comes opportunity, and the New Pioneer has made several advancements in the past year to grow its business. One person who took the leap to expand his skills along with the property, is Jason Adimoolah, the new general manager.

Adimoolah grew up in Miami, where he got his start in the hotel industry.

“I worked for Starwood Hotels (now Marriott) for 11 years out of Miami and New York,” he said. “I was all hotel operations for Starwood Hotels — front office, housekeeping and front services. I always wanted to come to Las Vegas and I moved there in 2011 to run Palace Station. An old boss who had worked with me in Florida brought me over to become the director of hotel operations there.”

After Palace Station Adimoolah went to the Cosmopolitan for a short time, then moved downtown for the next six years, at the D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate. He joined the New Pioneer team in April when the GM position became available.

“It was just a great opportunity,” he said. “I was the director of hotel operations for seven years, so it was just the ability to become a general manager and have the entire property report to you. It was the experience I was looking for to continue to grow. I understand that it’s a smaller scale here but it’s still just different when everyone reports to you and you are responsible for the entire property.”

His transition to head of the property came with new responsibility and the welcome challenge of managing a new team.

“I’m very open and I learn to trust my team,” Adimoolah said. “I ask a lot of questions up front and once I get to know them I step back. I allow my team to make mistakes on their own, in fact I want them to make mistakes. I don’t mind them taking a risk, I want to see someone make the effort. And I also just love having large group discussions, to talk about ideas and feed off of each other.”

He’s found that his employees are loyal to the property they love, and are the reason for its success.

“The team is small and it’s such a family here,” he said. “We have so many long-tenured team members who have been here 15-20 years, and they’ve seen a change of ownership, seen negative and positive things and it’s really refreshing that they’ve withstood all of that and continue to roll with the punches. They welcome the change that is going to increase the business here.”

Adapting from Las Vegas to Laughlin comes with a learning curve, but Adimoolah is happy to remain in the industry with new opportunity for growth.

“I like that it’s still a gaming environment and it’s still a vacation destination,” he said. “And also I like the challenge of a different market, it’s totally different from Las Vegas. You know the skills to try to fill a property must change with Laughlin being a drive-in destination, and just the way you market to these people is different. Learning a new market but staying within the industry that I love is the best part.”

With a fresh perspective on the longtime Laughlin property, Adimoolah sees great opportunity for the future.

“I think we have one of the best locations on the river, with our beach, the Riverwalk in front of us and the ability to get to two or three properties in the matter of minutes — I think it’s attractive,” he said. “You stay at one hotel, but the appeal is also what’s around you. Us being in the dead center, we have a great location.

“But we obviously want to renovate and we’re working through it now. We want to put a new room product out there to increase occupancy. And we do really well with groups and weddings — we get so many requests for our gazebo — so we’re looking to redo our ballroom to be able to have receptions too.”

The property may be getting a facelift, but the Old West charm and welcoming staff will remain, drawing guests from far and wide to “the friendliest house on the river.”