Meticulously polished and detailed metal beauties, vendors, live music, well-known DJs — all with a Latin flavor — combine for one monster block party when the 12th “Viva Tropicana Celebration and Car Show” returns to the Tropicana Laughlin Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29.

What started as a way for Southern California car enthusiasts to gather and show off tricked-out muscle cars, classic low riders and painstakingly restored cars and trucks, has become a tradition in Laughlin.

This annual show at the Tropicana has gotten bigger and bigger with each year because San Bernardino show promoters Cynthia and Louie Rojas of Happy Time Events go the distance to get the word out about their event.

The couple also produces two other car show/events at the Tropicana — the “Fiesta Car Show” in January, and their popular “Cinco de Mayo Car Show” in May. And these car shows have morphed into a whole lot more than showing off cars.

The headquarters of the “Viva Tropicana Car Show” is in the north parking lot of the Tropicana Laughlin (behind In-N-Out Burger). The site will overflow with low riders, muscle cars and more on display while DJs spin music and vendors offer a variety of merchandise on display and for sale.

“Wow, it’s the 12th annual already,” said Louie Rojas. “We have about the same amount of cars and a lot of vendors coming in for this show. We’re trying to build this one up — it’s not as big as the Cinco de Mayo show, but it’s getting bigger every year and the weather’s getting cool, so a lot of people like that. We’re looking to have a good time again with everybody coming out.

“We’ve got the biggest block party in Laughlin already,” he added. “So, that’s status already right there. We’ll have bands out in Victory Plaza and Angel Baby and DJ Manny, of Maciel Productions will be outside in the parking lot entertaining both Friday and Saturday, playing 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

“I’d like to send a special shout-out to both guys, they’ve been out here for about eight years with me.”

The stars of this show, however, are the cars, which the public can view Friday and Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.). About 100 vehicles will be on display. The car show is free to the public to attend and view the cars.

“We’re offering early registration on Thursday afternoon for this show, just like we did for the Cinco show,” Rojas said. “We’re letting both vendors and participants who want to register their cars come in on Thursday, Sept. 26 (1 p.m.-5 p.m.). Friday morning opens up at 7 a.m., to get the registration overflow in. They can check in, set up and get ready to rumble.”

Last-minute entries are accepted no later than Saturday, Sept. 28 (before noon). The entry fee is $25 per car and comes with 24-hour security.

“We’ll still have cars on display Friday and Saturday, and people can still register on Friday and Saturday morning, we’re just spreading it out to make it easier on people.”

“People are traveling early to get here by Friday morning, leaving on Thursday after work, so now when they get here, we’re gonna let ’em in,” he added.

Official judging in the “Show ‘n’ Shine” takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28 (noon) with the awards presentation that same day (4 p.m.). More than 40 trophies will be awarded in classes such as “Classic Car,” “Classic Low Rider,” “Classic Muscle Car” and “American Made Motorcycle.”

“The parking lot gets closed at 5:30 p.m., and then reopens the next morning at 9 a.m.,” Rojas said. “Because there’s 24-hour security, no one is allowed in that area after 5:30 p.m… no one. Even if someone says, ‘I forgot my keys,’ it doesn’t matter who it is, no one is allowed in the area.”

See the registration area at the north parking lot or call 1-800-343-4533 for more details.

“We’re expecting more than 100 cars and then we’re having great bands again, like always, inside and outside of the Tropicana and quite a few vendors,” Rojas said. Dance parties will be in Victory Plaza and Tango’s Lounge.

Performing in Tango’s Lounge both days is The Chico Band (4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.); followed by The Champagne Band (9 p.m.-1 a.m.). Out in Victory Plaza, Harbor Groove Band takes the stage both Friday and Saturday (4 p.m.-8 p.m.) and then Balance Band of Azusa performs (9 p.m.-1 a.m.). Must be 21 or older to attend. Cash bar available.

A Down Home BBQ meal will be available for purchase Saturday, Sept. 28 (beginning at 4 p.m. until close).

The Tropicana will also be serving a menudo special for $11.99 inside at Carnegie’s Cafe on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Rojas doesn’t take all the credit for the car shows’ success.

“I’d like to send a big shout-out to my wife, Cynthia, always, because without her it’s hard to do all this,” he said. “You know, I’m the one that does all the talking, but she’s in the background and she gives me the ideas.”

They also wanted to say thanks to their “official” photographer, Larry Armenta, who is on hand at every car show supplying media outlets like the Laughlin entertainer with photos of the events.

“I’d especially like to thank the whole Happy Times’ crew for helping me out for years — Big Mike, Marty, Pico and Albert; the whole Tropicana staff especially Robin Rudkin and Amy Carrera; all the judges and a special shout out to Dino for all the hard work; and to the girls who help us sell shirts, Kathy, Eileen, Julie and Debbie; and anybody else that makes this happen,” Rojas said.

“We’re looking forward to another successful Viva Tropicana and the biggest block party in Laughlin.”

For more information, visit the Tropicana Laughlin website at TropLaughlin.com.

To check on availability of vendor space, ($50) email loucyndasdream@Hotmail.com.

VIVA TROPICANA

North Parking Lot at the Tropicana

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Free to view cars