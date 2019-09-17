Perfect Pairing

Within the world of tribute shows, “Kenny Rogers” has performed in town, and so has “Dolly Parton” for that matter. But never at any time have the two performed together on the same stage here — until now.

“Kenny & Dolly in Harmony” is a new show at the Riverside Resort, performed by seasoned veterans of the tribute business, who have worked together for many years. The show is a Radical Productions show and runs from Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 18-22, in Don’s Celebrity Theatre, starring Wendy T as Parton and Dave Karl as Rogers.

Wendy and Karl recreate not only the songs the duo made famous throughout their extensive careers, they capture the chemistry and the magic they made together.

“Wendy was my Reba character in the recent show we brought to the Riverside called ‘Simply Reba,’ so we’re bringing back Wendy T as Dolly,” said Leonard Quenneville, show producer. “She portrays Dolly in ‘Legends’ sometimes as well as numerous productions all over the country, so she’s portrayed Dolly a lot.

“Then Dave Karl is out of Arizona and he’s a seasoned Kenny Rogers’ tribute as well, so we’re bringing those two together,” he added. “While this is a new show for us, these two have performed together many times.

“We have a four-piece band, and the show recreates that live concert feel of Kenny and Dolly, just like they used to do in the ’70s and ’80s,” he explained. “What I like to do in my productions, is I try to recreate that moment if you had seen them in concert in the ’70s — I try to recreate that. That’s what I’m going for whenever I do my shows at the Riverside, just recreating those memories for people.

“I know I like that personally — and for a few minutes you just kind of remember that’s how they did it. Wendy and Dave both are tight on their mannerisms. They don’t do caricatures, they’re not being silly about it — they’re really trying to be those people on stage.”

But that doesn’t mean the show isn’t filled with plenty of laughs and friendly banter.

“Dave and I work work together a lot,” Wendy said. “He does a lot of shows with ‘Legends in Concert,’ but we’ve been working together for about 10 years.

“We just came from an Illinois dinner theater that we worked together, for a show called “In Harmony,” because we sing a lot of duets,” she explained. “We have a lot of that playful banter that Dolly and Kenny really had. We have that because we like each other and we’re friends, and Dave is such a fantastic singer and I enjoy that about him so much.

“They had their little ‘in-jokes’ that everybody could be a part of,” she added. “We enjoy the banter part a lot, and the whimsy of the jokes that they had. I think that’s real important if you’re doing a Dolly and Kenny show — you have to have that camaraderie. I think I have that with Dave.”

Wendy lives in the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee, home of Dolly Parton.

“That’s turned out well because that’s where I learned the accent,” she said. “I’m from Denver, and I married a local guy so that’s how I ended up there — and they all have the same Tennessee accent.

“I mastered that accent here, but drag queens helped me master the look and the body of Dolly,” she laughed. “I’m not afraid to say that drag queens helped me with that.”

Audiences can expect all the hits, and a few surprises.

“So you’re going to hear ‘9 to 5,’ ‘Coat of Many Colors,’ ‘Why’d You Come In Here Looking Like that’ ‘Here You Come Again,’ and ‘Jolene,’ — we can’t forget ‘Jolene. We have to put that one in,” she said.

“We’re not going to do ‘I Will Always Love You,’ because you have a Whitney that plays there, (just last week) and that’s cutting it a little close, even though Dolly has a funny line, ‘When I first wrote this song, I put some money in the bank, but when Whitney Houston recorded my song, well, I bought the bank — and I need the money because it costs a lot of money to look this cheap.’ That’s what’s so good about portraying Dolly, most of the comedy is straight from Dolly, because she’s so funny.

“She makes fun of herself and she’ll say, ‘People think I’m a dumb blonde, but I’m not dumb, and I sure as heck ain’t blonde.’ I love that one, and these are all her.

“We’ll do a lot of jokes, and we do some audience interaction,” she added. “Dave will do all of Kenny’s hits, too, like ‘Ruben James,’ ‘Lady,’ ‘Ruby,’ ‘The Gambler,’ of course, THE duet, ‘Islands in the Stream.'”

Kenny and Dolly also perform duets they didn’t record together.

“Kenny did a duet with Sheena Easton and one with Kim Carnes, so we’re going to perform those, too — songs that weren’t hits by them, but they still did together in concert. We’re going to do the fun stuff that we know goes over well with people,” she said.

The show includes three costume changes, created by a designer who has done some work with Dollywood cast members.

“Everybody always goes on and on about my costumes because they are over the top,” she said. “As Dolly would say, ‘it costs a lot of money to look this cheap — and if you can’t hide it, you’ve just got to decorate it.'”

The experience and polish these two bring to the stage will surprise those who shy away from tribute shows.

“I’ve been in the tribute business for 14 years now, and in the tribute business there are some people who look like the acts, but can’t sing, some people sing great, but don’t really look like ’em,” Quenneville explained. “These two are both. So you get the look-alike element, and the sound-alike element — and they have the mannerisms. These two have all three. I want people to know that. I think this show is going to be well-received.”

KENNY & DOLLY

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside Resort

Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 18-22 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info