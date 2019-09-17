Jimmy Della Valle uses his New York background to his advantage. In his material, he plays off his hot-tempered Italian father, his neurotic Irish mother, his sister’s African American husband, and his family’s gambling problem. That’s just for starters. And he does so by getting the audience on his side through his “Brooklyn Buddha” personality — edgy, street-wise, wiseguy, but likeable.

He’s been performing for over three decades appearing in all the best comedy spots from coast to coast…and even in a church in Italy.

Della Valle, a.k.a. “Jimmy D”, has headlined more than 10,000 comedy shows in all 50 states since starting comedy more than 20 years ago. Della Valle signed a deal in 2018, and filmed a clean 40-Minute comedy special called “Famous Nobody,” for VidAngel.com, a clean comedy streaming network with over 100 million views worldwide. The special first aired Jan. 11.

In 2016, Della Valle filmed a pilot for an Amazon Prime “Not For Nothin'” sitcom, which received five-star reviews and generated so much interest from fans he filmed eight more episodes for a full season in 2017. A second season has been ordered for the 2019-2020 season. His R-rated 2015 comedy special, “It’s Just a Jimmyism” is also available to watch on demand on Amazon Prime.

Della Valle also has many TV, film and commercial acting roles to his credit, including “The Sopranos,” “Conan,” Comedy Central, “Without a Trace,” “My Name is Earl,” “Oz,” “Unfabulous” and “Sex and The City.”

He has played many different characters in several independent feature films and starred as Bruno in the feature film Rivers 9, available on DVD with Vinnie Jones, Jamie Kennedy, and Elizabeth Rohm.

With other efforts such as being a favorite of Piers Morgan on the hit show NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Della Valle also has headlined major comedy festivals, has a hit CD called It’s Just A Jimmyism and has a hit podcast called Brooklyn Buddha.

We’ve talked to Della Valle about his comedy and his career several times. Here’s his take…

Talk a little bit about your background and how you got into comedy.

I’m 47 now and I started when I was 19 in New York. I always wanted to be a comedian. I went to a comedy club when I was 17 and asked them for a chance, but the guy said, “I can’t put you on stage. You have to be 21.”

I worked for a couple years, writing everyday until I was 19. Then my father takes me to the club and pretty much threatens the guy to put me on stage or he’ll beat the crap out of him. I got to tell my jokes to an audience and within three months I’m working as a pro — and I’ve never looked back.

What is your approach to writing jokes?

I spent four years in high school writing jokes. The teacher used to let me do stand-up at the end of class. That’s one of the things that made me a good joke teller. My friend Mike always had a different joke every day and I would take his punchline and rewrite it in my own way. To this day, every time I see something that clicks I write a joke around it. That’s the way I’ve always written.

Who were your influences?

Early on, it was Abbott & Costello, Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby. Later on, David Spade and Dave Chappelle, when he did his first little five minutes on “Star Search”.

Describe your style for those who don’t know.

My style is rapid-fire, New York vibe. I’m like Tony Soprano meets Kevin James meets Larry the Cable Guy. New York comedy appeals to all audiences.

When I’m in Laughlin, I have an older audience. A joke I wrote during one of my first appearances there — and one I use throughout the country — compares the slogan, “What happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas,” with “What happens in Laughlin, Happens before 8 p.m.”

When I first played the River Palms years ago, I was very scared, thinking people there might not get me. But being the “Brooklyn Buddha” that I am makes it easier for all types of people to like me. I work off audiences by weaving improvisation and stories with one-liner character impressions.

Strangest place you’ve played?

It was in a church in Italy. I wasn’t supposed to perform, but I was a young kid, 23 or 25. All of a sudden the church started filling up with people. I had been talking to the priest earlier and when he learned I was a comedian, he said if I wanted to I could perform. So I was doing this physical kind of comedy because of the language thing — a Jerry Lewis sort of thing — and everyone was laughing. Then a different priest came in and was yelling at me and kicked me out.

Your thoughts on today’s comedy scene?

The newer comedians coming up through Comedy Central, well, I’m not really into what they’re doing. It’s a hard game and these kids nowadays think they’re working their craft if they get up twice a month. I tell them they need to be up there three or four times a night and do open mics anywhere they can. Anywhere there’s a musical act, be the comedian that opens the show.

The thing about the business right now is that there are really good comics and really bad comics — and some of those bad ones are what is called “a bringer.” It’s a whole different world and they’ve ruined comedy. Real comedians don’t get a chance anymore because of these guys.

It used to be when you did an open mic, you did five or seven minutes in the beginning, and the headliner did 30 or 40 at the end. Then you would get moved to the weekends. That’s how you progressed. Now “comedians” book the room for the day. They get 50 of their friends to come to the show for $10 a ticket, and they get a dollar from each ticket sold. They’re not really comedians. They have day jobs but they get publicists and they’re promoting like crazy on Facebook. Then they’ll come up to me and tell me they want to go on the road with me, telling me I can be the star of their ‘bringer’ show. They get pissed when I tell them they’re not funny at all. Then the guy will say something like “I have a tape that has some of my best stuff.” I’m like, “I just saw you live, how can a tape change my mind?”

Favorite part of being a comedian?

Making people laugh and doing it for a living.

Least favorite thing about being a comedian?

The traveling. I hate flying to some place like Detroit and then having to rent a car to drive five or six hours to a place that doesn’t have an airport. When I fly for five or six hours and then have to drive five or six hours, that makes for a long day.

Joining Della Valle on this trip to the Edgewater this weekend for “Comedy on the Edge” is Canadian comedian Andrew Searles.

Searles is from Montreal, and his comedic approach centers around his ethnic upbringing and dating experiences, his thoughts on modern-day issues and adjusting to life in America.

Searles has been named in the “Top 10 Best Stand-up Comedians in Montreal” four years straight by the Montreal Mirror, heard on XM Sirius Radio “Just for Laughs Canada” and was a finalist in the Los Angeles KLIQ Comedy Competition. In 2018, Andrew released his first comedy album, “!” on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and Google Music, which has garnered over 500,000 plays worldwide.

COMEDY ON THE EDGE

The Edge Lounge at the Edgewater

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info