Anniversary Upgrades

Big changes are in the works for Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside Resort. Those of us who regularly attend shows in DCT know the seating arrangements have been slightly awkward for years — with audience members facing each other across a table rather than facing the stage. Because of the space limitations, it has been particularly difficult for cocktail servers to deliver drinks to tables when people are so close together.

However, all of that is changing when current renovations within DCT are completed. Some things will be completed by Aug. 7, and some will be completed during the summer of next year. But the biggest impact will be the seating.

“All of the seats are now facing the stage,” said Diana Fuchs, the Riverside’s director of marketing and entertainment. “I’m super excited that all of the chairs are going to be facing forward.”

She explained how the new room arrangement works.

“The first half of the floor still has tables — they still have the classroom-style tables with the candles on them so it will still look like DCT, but it’s just everybody’s facing forward,” she said. “We’ll still have cocktail servers as well for that section only. Then we go into grandstands, and there will be chairs with backs on them for guests sitting in that area.”

Fuchs said the grandstand portion won’t have cocktail service, but eventually there will be a south service bar where people can purchase alcoholic beverages.

“Some things, like the south service bar, are not going to be complete by August, so we are going to be starting with some portable bars in there,” she explained. “We actually have more to do, but we’re going to do it next summer.

“Next summer, we’re going to re-do the carpet, re-do all the curtains, and the walls — we’re going to redo the whole thing, even the outside entrance we’re thinking of changing.

“We’re putting a bar at the outside entrance so that when people walk in, they can stop and get their drinks as they go in,” she said. “If they’re sitting in the grandstand area, they’re going to have cup holders, so they can put their drinks there and then, of course, they can go to that south service bar as well to purchase a drink.

“When we open back up with Kevin Johnson on Wednesday, Aug. 7, it’s the seating that we’re going to have down pat,” she added.

The dressing rooms will stay the same, apart from small renovations here and there.

“The stage will stay the same, just we’ll have brand new curtains,” Fuchs said. “They’re basically going to be beautiful blues and grays — a lot of neutral colors going on in there, keeping with the theme of the whole resort. We like to go with that color of the Colorado River. We’re fans of the Colorado River.”

Changing the seating may not sound like a big deal but when it comes to creating a whole new chart for ticket sales, especially if those seats already have been sold, it could have become a problem.

“I have to say the Box Office staff handled this beautifully, because this is kind of a big change,” Fuchs said. “We had to recreate a floor plan, we had to recreate it in the system and since we go far into the future with our entertainment, we have a lot of artists’ tickets already sold with the old floor plan.

“So these ladies had to call customers up and issue them refunds and reissue them back new tickets in a different location, but somewhere near where they were before.

“They had to do all of that and I’m pretty impressed with all of them because they did it in less than two weeks. They had to create this floor plan for me — we get this from the architect, but these ladies have to create it in the system. It’s not as easy as snapping your fingers,” she added.

“I would like to give a shout-out to Ryan McDonough and our stage crew in DCT, because they literally took everything out and they did it neatly so we could reuse those risers for any kind of outdoor events that we might have out in our parking lots or anything else we might need them for like indoors for banquet events,” Fuchs said. “Then they brought in all the equipment and are building it basically from scratch.”

The new floor plan is a welcome addition, and seats the same number of people, around 650.

“It should be easier seating-wise, too, because it’ll make more sense,” she said. “People will be able to seat themselves a lot easier than before because it looks like it makes sense. We have the same amount of seats as before. We lost some seats in the front half because the tables are now facing forward — and we only have chairs on one side, but we gained some seats when we did the grandstands, so it actually worked out even. It just makes everything even better.”

The sound equipment was upgraded recently and a few more speakers will be added in the near future and the lighting is “spot on.”

“Hats off to Mr. Laughlin and Matt Laughlin for always upgrading and allowing us to do upgrades for rooms like the DCT. It’s nice that it’s consistent,” Fuchs said.

“They’re always interested in what’s great for our customers, this renovation will be great for experiences. This is something we needed to do and it was collaborative,” she added. “There were a lot of us involved in deciding on how we wanted to set it up and what the best experience for our guests would be.

“We didn’t want to let go of the cocktail servers because a lot of our players love having the cocktail servers in there, but we also wanted to make it more comfortable getting in and getting out of seats, and just make it an overall better experience —I think we have accomplished that, but we’ll see,” she said.

These latest renovations come in time in August when the Riverside celebrates its 53rd anniversary.

“It’s been 53 glorious years, so August a nice time of year for us,” she added.

Speaking of the Colorado River, it was that attractive body of water that first grabbed Don Laughlin’s attention all those years ago. Where everyone else saw a desert wasteland in the middle of nowhere, Laughlin saw potential. He took a chance on some riverfront property, an eight-room motel, bar and restaurant. People drove great distances to play the slots, table games and the all-you-can eat 99-cent chicken dinners. Barbecue night was $1.25.

Success snowballed from there and the Riverside Resort has become a vacation destination with all of the amenities offered in one location — from the stunning new South Tower swimming pool, to a bowling center, movie theater, elegant day spa, a variety of restaurants and snack bars, recently renovated bars, a lot more table games and slots, and as always, a variety of entertainment.

People still travel great distances to get to the resort, but these days many of them fly here due to the Riverside’s popular air program which includes service to approximately 70 cities.

The Riverside celebrates its 53rd anniversary on Friday, Aug. 2 (3 p.m.) in front of the King of Clubs players club. Complimentary cake and champagne will be served.