Meet the Manager – Joe Hagan

Anything worth doing, is worth overdoing.” That’s the motto Tropicana Director of Marketing Joe Hagan follows when choosing entertainment, promotions and much more for the resort and casino.

“I try to always one up everything that we do, whether it be the costume I wear, the joke that I play or just a little something extra that makes it over the top,” he said.

Hagan has been at the Tropicana for 16 years, originally as a programmer and later transitioning to marketing.

Hagan grew up in Amarillo, Texas, and moved to Bullhead City for a job with Shamrock Farms when he was 20. After that he ran a private security company for six years, where he began his relationship with the casinos across the river, providing security for events such as the Laughlin River Run.

Next he put his programming degree to work and joined the Ramada Express (now Tropicana), later earning a Bachelor’s degree in computer science.

“At some point I moved over to marketing because I was already doing a lot of the marketing work, things like analysis and calendar design, and eventually I became director of marketing,” Hagan said.

Now he is in charge of the host program, the players’ club, special events, direct mail, promotions, calendar design, analysis and he steps in wherever else he is needed.

Hagan said his favorite part of the job is “the crazy stuff we come up with.” Brainstorming sessions in the marketing department are open to any and all suggestions.

“The rule is that there’s no bad idea,” Hagan explained. “It may not be feasible, it may not work, or it’s not profitable, but it’s worth throwing up against the wall to see if we can come up with an idea out of it. And we’ll talk about all things from advertising to promos.

“I’ve always wanted to do the human crane machine but I can’t seem to get it past safety,” he joked.

Hagan is all about bringing lighthearted fun to his position and projecting that good-time vibe to the Tropicana guests through special events and promotions. One of those wild ideas that came to fruition was “Naughty Nick,” a new Christmastime tradition at the Trop.

The last two years a sultry male model dressed in a Santa smoking jacket and his cute elf helper have paraded the casino floor taking pictures with guests and giving out prizes to players such as free play and alcohol.

“The guests are just hilarious with it,” Hagan said. “It’s one of my favorites, because it’s just a cute little twist on Santa Claus.”

One of the challenges of his position is choosing entertainment and activities to offer guests, with a fluctuating market through the seasons.

“I think that’s the cool part about the Laughlin market, our guests change with the seasons,” Hagan said. “We get to revamp everything we’re doing for each type of guest. And different things work in different parts of the year.

“During the middle of summer we don’t do a lot of shows because that’s our boater crowd. When we get to the fall season, we can go back outside and have events and the weather is nice, but starting to get too cool for the river. When you get to the winter we have snowbird season, then into spring we move into Cinco de Mayo and Mardi Gras stuff.

“My favorite to plan for is the first quarter because it’s really loaded with events all the time,” he added. “From about Feb. 1 through the first weekend in May, that’s when we do the bulk of events.”

Catering to all guests is second nature, because everyone is treated like family at the Tropicana.

“The idea of family is part of the bones of this place,” Hagan said. “When you come here it’s because the server knows your name. And a lot of the people you see here have been here a long time and you recognize them.

“I can’t tell you how many players I know that come here regularly and we may only see them one time a year but they come back consistently year after year because of the caliber of people that work here. We have a lot of long-term team members who are just so fantastic that people come back to see them. We all have slot machines up and down the river but what really sets us apart is the people.”