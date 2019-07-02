Celebrate America’s Independence Day in Laughlin with a full slate of entertainment, food specials, fireworks and more!

Two awesome firework displays will be the highlight of the Fourth of July celebrations in Laughlin — one across from Casino Drive and one at the Avi Resort and Casino.

Zambelli Fireworks, a long-time partner for the Avi’s displays, will be working the pyrotechnics for both shows this time. Zambelli is a world-renowned company, known for supplying the rockets at huge events such as the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby.

The Laughlin Tourism Commission is hosting its second display of Rockets Over the River at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, from a launch point across the river from the Pioneer. The LTC’s first display was Saturday, June 29, but Thursday’s display will be even bigger and better!

LTC Operations Manager Jackie Mazzeo said the Independence Day display will last between 18-20 minutes, with about 2,000 rockets soaring above the Colorado River. The three-inch to 10–inch cannons are larger than last year and will create an impressive scene in the sky, with several specialty shells, floral designs and lingering-effect rockets. The finale will be a “Zambelli specialty,” including a 100 multi-shot effect cake to wow the crowd.

Zambelli and the LTC board of directors collaborated to choose the corresponding music this year, making it a fitting patriotic show for the whole family to enjoy.

“In past years the music was a little too current,” Mazzeo said. “We still have some older viewers along with the younger kids so we wanted to make it family-friendly and appeal to all, with a patriotic focus.”

The Laughlin resorts are the best place to watch the show, and all of them will be playing the music on property. If you watch from your car or another location the music will be broadcast on Murphy Broadcasting’s Kiss FM 104.9 station. Viewers can stream the music on any smart phone or device.

Mazzeo is offering a special treat for all local veterans, first responders and their families, to watch the display from a river taxi, free of charge. The boats can accommodate up to 80 people total; call Mazzeo at 702-298-2214 to reserve a spot.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Las Vegas Events are the funding partners for the LTC’s two displays. The Aquarius provided rooms and meals for the Zambelli crew for the duration of their stay.

If you are staying a little further down river, the Avi will have its own stunning display from Zambelli happening at dusk on July 4, sponsored by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.

The Beach Overlook at the Avi is the hot spot to catch this show, as the rockets are shot from a point across the river and sparkle down over the water. The public is welcome to bring chairs, blankets and snacks, and claim a spot on the beach while Cameron Broadcasting’s Knack radio station plays a range of hit songs and patriotic tunes.

If you don’t want to pack your own refreshments, local nonprofit organizations will be selling fry bread and more. There will also be food and beverages available at the Aha Cantina.

Avi myAdvantage Club card members will also have a chance at their share of $1,500 in cash. After the show, three $500 winners will be drawn. To enter the drawings, swipe your myAdvantage card at the kiosk located on the casino floor on the day of the display. It is free to sign up for the card membership.

For those who like to light their own firecrackers, the Avi offers a designated fireworks lighting area for guests. Fireworks must be purchased at the Avi’s Smoke Shop convenience store on property. Lighting times are 9 a.m.-midnight from May 15-Sept. 14. Ask any Avi staff member to direct you to the lighting area.

Several resorts will offer entertainment over the holiday as well. Check out “Showtimes” for listings of all the performers in town.

The Riverside Resort is hosting a pool party at the adults-only South Tower Pool, open to the public on July 4 (noon-10 p.m.). There will be live music and drink specials. Admission is $10; resort and RV park guests are free.

If you are looking for some great American grub, see the menus below for the Fourth of July specials.

Aquarius

The Vineyard

July 4 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Independence Day Special: Includes a 24-ounce porter steak dinner with soup or salad, and dessert of apple or cherry pie; $36 with True Rewards card, $40 without card.

Windows on the River Buffet

July 4 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Independence Day Buffet: Carving station with prime rib, smoked pork loin, smoked beef brisket, pot roast, BBQ pork ribs and special dessert of wild berry strawberry shortcake; in addition to American favorites like hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, Southern fried chicken, a sauté station and more; $21 for Loyal, Solid, Legit and Epic rewards members, $25.20 for True rewards members, $28 without a rewards card.

Avi

Feathers Café

Thursday-Sunday, July 4-7 (Café open 24/7)

Independence Day Special: Bourbon Barbecue Glazed Pork Steak with baked beans, corn on the cob and cornbread, $14.99.

Moonshadow Grille

Thursday-Sunday, July 4-7 (Thurs & Sun 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri-Sat 4 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Independence Day Special: 16-ounce ribeye steak with roasted corn salad and demi-glace reduction, served with choice of loaded baked potato salad or turkey club soup, Moonshadow sides and apple pie a la mode.

Native Harvest Buffet

Thursday, July 4

(2 for 1 not available)

Brunch Buffet with traditional breakfast favorites served 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $10.99.

All-American Festival: Added items include BBQ ribs, fried chicken, carved prime rib, sliders, hot dogs, beef stew over biscuits, blackened cod, au gratin potatoes, loaded mashed potatoes, five bean salad, fresh fruit and more, served 3:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; $23.99.

Friday, July 5

All-American Brunch: Traditional breakfast favorites and added items to include chicken pot pie, barbecued pulled pork, fried chicken, barbecue beef ribs, baked beans and corn on the cob; kids’ station with pizza, silver dollar burgers, mac and cheese, chicken tenders, hot dogs, steak fries and chili, served 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $13.99.

Dinner Seafood Buffet served 4 p.m.-9 p.m.; $25.99.

Laughlin River Lodge

Bighorn Café

Thursday-Sunday, July 4-7 (noon-10 p.m.)

BBQ Extravaganza: BBQ platter for two, including a full rack of ribs, brisket, pulled pork and all the fixings, $40 for two people. BBQ special (choose one of the following): 1. full rack of ribs, 2. half brisket and half pulled pork dinner, or 3. half rack of ribs and half brisket dinner; $22 per person.

Lodge Buffet

Thursday-Saturday, July 4-6 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.)

BBQ Extravaganza Dinner: Pork ribs, beef ribs, pulled pork, brisket, burnt ends, BBQ chicken, BBQ fried shrimp, baked beans, mac n’ cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, country chili and more; $19.95 with a players card, $21.95 without the card, $14.95 for kids 12 and under.

Friday-Sunday, July 5-7 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Champagne Brunch with breakfast favorites; $17.95 with a players card, $19.95 without the card, $12.95 for kids 12 and under.