Down to Earth

Fans won’t find a more heartfelt tribute to John Denver than with Jim Curry. For nearly 20 years, Curry has been doing his part to keep the legacy of Denver’s music and message alive and going strong, because, he, too, believes in the importance of what the singer/songwriter started so many years ago.

Curry is cut from the same cloth, with some of the same beliefs and upbringing as Denver, so it’s no wonder he identifies with the words and the music.

He won a Rotary Scholarship to study music in college, so he took his natural singing ability and elevated it to the point of landing a career-changing singing job. Curry was chosen by CBS to sing the voice of John Denver, off camera, for the 1997 made-for-TV movie, “Take Me Home, The John Denver Story.” The film was made right after Denver’s untimely death in that ill-fated plane flight off the Monterey Bay coast.

Curry realized his voice was extremely Denver-esque and he saw there was a truly deep-felt feeling of loss. Denver was being missed by legions of fans. It was a natural thing for him to create a meaningful tribute to the late artist. So he did.

What Curry created is a true tribute in that he sings in his own voice and not a practiced replica of his target. He gives Denver all the respect he deserves when it comes to a sense of positivism and awe at the power and beauty of nature in the lyrics and arrangements of the songs.

He often performs with Denver’s former band members and he has taken his show on the road to performing arts centers and casinos in the U.S. and Canada, and out to sea as one of the most popular shows on the Holland America Cruise ships.

We talked to Jim Curry about his career, the music and the show he brings back to the Riverside Resort June 26-30 (8 p.m. nightly). Here’s his take…

Do you ever feel like your path was pre-ordained?

It feels that way. When we started this, it just felt like there was this void that just drew us in, and the initial thought was, “Well, you know, we’ll give this a try for a couple of years and see how it goes.” (He laughs). It just took off and kind of created itself.

Where did that need to keep his legacy alive come from?

I was a big fan growing up. I listened to a lot of John Denver as a teenager and into my adulthood and marriage. It was one of the few concerts that I have actually attended. There weren’t too many concerts we went to, but John Denver is one I’d seen four times, so he was someone I followed quite closely as a fan. When he had his crash and wasn’t there anymore, it was obvious that it was something we felt we needed to do, and everything kind of led to it. The job market I was in, there was a pretty bad economic drop, plus with 9-11, that happened at that time, the company I had worked for was just not going to survive. So it made me take a strong look at what’s next and this is what it was. So all the environmental and economic circumstances kind of led us right into it.

You and Denver seem to share several similarities.

I would have to say a lot of the parallels are lifestyles, you know? We lived very similar home lives, with military dads, and moving around a lot. His dad was Air Force, mine was Navy, but circumstances were very similar. A lot of the years, Mom was the one raising us, not Dad, ’cause he was deployed. We just grew up in similar circumstances where you’re moving a lot, getting ripped away from friends you developed, and you have to learn to start all over again. We share the same perspective on things. I always felt like vocally it was like we were two instruments that were of similar design and shape and they sort of vibrate the same when you hit a note on them. I felt that way going to his live concerts — all the fans are singing along. My wife loves sitting next to me, she says it’s like having a strange stereo.

What about your philosophies?

I don’t think that one-to-one that John and I would have the exact same opinions. There’s conflict because he joined in with the Mitchell Trio and became very political, Joe Frazier was instrumental for that. We worked with Joe a lot of years after John had passed away. We became friends with Joe, and he would join our shows. He was talking about those years with John as the new member of the Mitchell Trio and John didn’t know a lot about politics, didn’t know a lot about how music was a platform for voicing your opinions, and he kind of learned that in those early years with the trio from Joe. He was an extreme radical, the troublemaker in the group, and they were banned from the radio quite a bit for those things they were singing about. He was influenced that way as a songwriter.

I didn’t have the same influence John did, with the protest songs and all that, but I certainly lived through a lot of that music and understood it. But I think having the same feelings about the environment — keep a clean earth and take care of our Mother Earth was a real prominent message in our teenaged years. To this day, I still wouldn’t drop a piece of paper on the ground no matter how small it is. A lot of the environmental messages are still valid in John’s music and I would say we’re very similar in that aspect about Mother Nature.

How do you choose songs?

John has so many great songs, and he’s recorded over 200 songs. We usually do the Top 10 always, plus some other things, so we always make it pretty eclectic. We’ll do the core John Denver hits, but we’ll also do the last song he wrote. We have the first official licensed permission from the estate to record his last known song. It’s so cool to have John’s last known song that he never even recorded. It’s called “Yellowstone Coming Home.” It took 20 years for the estate to finally come to that point where we got to record it officially. We did it with a full symphony, the whole thing, the way John would have had it done. I think that’s how John would have wanted it done to hear these songs.

Do you miss doing your own thing?

I met up with John Stewart of the Kingston Trio and he would have these seminars on songwriting. I attended one to hear what he had to say about it, turned around a whole different perspective for me and I started writing after that. He believed everybody has these great experiences in life, and they’re so unique to you as an individual. You might be standing along a road and looking at something with 20 other people. Where you stand and the angle you see and all the things you’re experiencing in life are unique to you. So write from that place and put it in your own words. That inspired me to think that way and I started writing. In some of our albums we always throw one in that’s written or co-written by me. This last album that’s out has four that are written by me or co-written with my wife, Anne, or another musician. One is co-written with John Denver’s piano player in the last generation. It’s fun, the fans are really taking to it, and they feel that what I’m writing would be something John would do. There’s one we wrote that a number of John’s band members have performed with us and they said, “Wow, that’s a song John would have recorded.” It’s called “Long Lost Friends.” It’s nice to hear those things.

Converting the naysayer…

One of the hardest things to relay to a potential audience member is giving the show a try. We have so many fans of John Denver that stay home because they can’t imagine a tribute show coming even close to their expectations. They don’t want to go because they think it’s a sleazy Las Vegas glitzy singer-dancer thing, trying to doll up John Denver in an impersonator way — and we’ve had so many people express that…”I’m one of the world’s biggest John Denver fans and I resisted for years not going to any of these tribute shows”…but they finally heard enough about us and they saw I’m working with a lot of John’s band members over the years and they finally gave it a try. They’re glad they did because it’s a really nice presentation of John’s music — if you really like the music. We meet a lot of people that were the old rockers — they hated John Denver music, (he laughs). It was a love-hate thing. You either loved him or you hated him and so they were surprised, too. They said, “Wow, we had no idea he had so many songs.” They, too, only heard what was on the radio. And to hear some of his other music, they’re like “Wow, OK, he was a great songwriter, a great lyricist, and the words and the meanings of his music are just so moving.” So we’ve converted a few rockers into appreciating John’s music, plus it’s expanded into the young 20-somethings, too. So that’s kind of cool.

