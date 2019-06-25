Play & Earn

The Colorado Belle and Edgewater resorts joined the Aquarius in the Golden Entertainment family with a merger in January. As of June, all three properties have rolled out a new consolidated players’ card system called True Rewards.

True Rewards is the comprehensive system for all Golden Entertainment properties, including 10 casino resorts and several taverns across Nevada and in Maryland. The Aquarius adopted the program in March, and the Belle and Edgewater merged with the one-card system mid-June.

The change to True Rewards now offers players a fluid system to earn and redeem points at the three Laughlin resorts, as well as any other Golden property. Aquarius, Belle and Edgewater General Manager Sean Hammond said the update was quite an undertaking, as each machine on the casino floor had to be opened to install the new system, but his team came together to execute a smooth conversion.

“The transition went well, I have a really great team and everyone helped out,” he said. “It was a lot of work but the casino ops team did a great job and we had help from our sister properties and corporate IT which helped ensure everything was done correctly.”

Hammond said guests have been adapting well to the update and are appreciating the new benefits.

“For the most part, guest feedback has been very positive,” he said. “With change there are always concerns, but they are enjoying it and really like the fact they can download their points for free slot play right at the machine when they are playing.”

This new feature allows guests to instantly redeem points for free slot play right on the machines, rather than leaving a hot machine to go to the rewards center and return to play later. Now points are also processed in real time — no waiting until the next day to redeem a reward.

Another great feature of True Rewards is that guests can earn and redeem rewards for purchases at all restaurants and bars owned by Golden (certain chains such as McDonald’s do not apply).

“Points can be used their way, for free play, for food comps or for cash back,” Hammond said.

If you currently hold an ACCESS club or acePLAY card, do not fear — all of your points will be transferred to your new True Rewards card. But your first stop on your next visit to one of these properties should be the True Rewards Center to update your card, as the old cards are now invalid. All you need is your old card and a valid photo ID.

Once you update your card, you can activate your online account at truerewards.com/members/register. Once you activate your account, you can check your points, tier status, offers and account details online at any time.

There are five tier statuses based on play, including True (4,999 base points or less), Loyal (5,000 or more base points), Solid (30,000 or more base points), Legit (60,000 or more base points) and Epic (150,000 or more base points).

Benefits include exclusive email offers and floor-wide community bonuses, up to suite upgrades and entertainment comps or discounts, depending on tier status.

“The new player system we put in, the Konami system, has a lot of bonus features, and one is a community-wide promotion reward,” Hammond explained. “If we have a floor promotion set and one person triggers the reward, everyone playing on that bank will be rewarded as well. It’s kind of a community-wide jackpot so more guests can have that winning experience.”

Hammond said they are planning to offer one of these promotional periods in July.

Base points are earned on the following basis for casino play:

– Slot/Video Reel/Video Keno: $1=1 point

– Video Poker/Multigame: $2=1 point

– Full Pay Video Poker: $4=1 point

– Table Games: Vary depending on type of game, average bet and time played

– Bingo: $2 buy-in=3 points

– Live Keno: $1 buy-in=8 points

– Live Poker: One hour of play=300 points

To earn points for purchases at bars and restaurants, show your server your card at the time of transaction. For every $1 spent on food and beverage you earn 15 points.

Base points can be redeemed for rewards and also count toward tier status. Promo points, such as those earned during a point multiplier or bonus point promotion, can be redeemed for the same rewards, but do not count toward tier status. All points and rewards will expire after 13 months of inactivity. Read a full explanation of rules and benefits online at truerewards.com.